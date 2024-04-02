Multiple Reasons Dragged Harley-Davidson (HOG) in Q4

Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc., released the “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The most significant news of the last quarter was the sudden reversal of the interest rate increase that took place during the summer. This was due to a few factors, including slightly improved inflation, the Federal Reserve's dovish comments, and some technical issues with the issuance of Treasury bonds. As a result, the benchmark 10-year yield fell by more than 100 basis points, which is one of the steepest drops in history. Most broad-market indices advanced by double digits in the quarter with the Russell Midcap Value Index gaining 12%. The best-performing sectors were financials, real estate, and consumer discretionary, while energy, consumer staples, and healthcare lagged. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund featured stocks like Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) manufactures and sells motorcycles. On April 1, 2024, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) stock closed at $43.55 per share. One-month return of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was 10.76%, and its shares gained 17.77% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has a market capitalization of $5.947 billion.

Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund stated the following regarding Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) designs, manufactures and markets motorcycles. Retail sales missed expectations and income from Harley’s captive finance unit declined due to higher credit losses and increased borrowing costs."

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was held by 29 hedge fund portfolios, up from 26 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

