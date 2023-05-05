Multiple Reasons to Invest in Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Massif Capital, an investment management company, released its “Massif Capital Real Assets Strategy” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the strategy returned -2.69% net of fees. The first quarter was challenging for the strategy, its short position was down 5.6% and its long position gained 3.5%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the strategy to know its best picks in 2023.

Massif Capital highlighted stocks like Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is a resource company that explores lithium deposits. On May 4, 2023, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) stock closed at $18.73 per share. One-month return of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was -1.32%, and its shares lost 28.37% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has a market capitalization of $3.008 billion.

Massif Capital made the following comment about Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"During the first quarter, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) had several positive events, including a favorable record of decision ruling for Thacker Pass, paving the way for construction of the mine to start, a revised Thacker resource/cost estimates, and GM’s financing/offtake agreement. Even though LAC is non-producing and its stock is down 34% over the past year (compared to the larger lithium producer’s 3%), the stock remains one of our favorites with multiple catalysts (and still up roughly 600% from our initial purchase price): As Cauchari-Olaroz in Argentina and Thacker Pass come online, volumes will effectively be marked at leading-edge pricing. As such, it seems prudent to continue underwriting growth, especially given the firm’s experienced management team with a visible pipeline to incremental supply before 2025. These qualities make one or both post-separation entities attractive buyout targets for numerous suitors..." (Please click here to read the full text)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 14 hedge fund portfolios held Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 14 in the previous quarter.

