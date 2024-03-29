Multiple Reasons Led to the Fall of Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) in Q4

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) engages in the business of dental products. On March 28, 2024, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) stock closed at $21.38 per share. One-month return of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) was 3.54%, and its shares lost 46.36% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) has a market capitalization of $3.668 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Our preference within Health Care is for novel therapies to address unmet medical needs, specialized providers, and innovators. Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) develops and manufactures dental products. We exited the position on the combination of disappointing third quarter results and lowered forward guidance. They reported softness in adult orthodontics and high-end implants. Envista’s stock sold off by -19% while held during the quarter."

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) was held by 33 hedge fund portfolios, up from 31 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

