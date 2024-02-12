Multiple Reasons for the Outperformance of Wingstop (WING)

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Small-cap stocks had excellent increases in the fourth quarter, following disappointing results in the third quarter. The Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 12.75%) fell behind the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 15.25%) for the second consecutive quarter. Small-cap companies performed well overall, with the Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 18.66%) outperforming the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 14.63%) for the year. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund featured stocks such as Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is a restaurant company that operates under the brand name Wingstop. On February 9, 2024, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) stock closed at $295.50 per share. One-month return of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) was 13.10%, and its shares gained 89.91% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has a market capitalization of $8.692 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is a franchisor and restaurant operator that specializes in cooked-to-order chicken wings in a fast-casual setting. The stock’s performance was driven by strong results that continued to outpace analyst expectations; quarterly results included a double-digit increase in comparable store sales. We believe the company maintains a competitive edge against the majority of the fast-casual segment and the restaurant category overall."

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) at the end of third quarter which was 31 in the previous quarter.

