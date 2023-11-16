Multiple Reasons for the Performance of Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Mid Cap Strategy” third-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Mid Cap Composite declined 8.01% net of fees in the third quarter, trailing the Russell Midcap Growth Index’s -5.22% return. A combination of negative stock selection and sector allocation effects resulted in the underperformance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Conestoga Mid Cap Composite highlighted stocks like Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Jersey City, New Jersey, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) offers data analytics solutions to the insurance markets. On November 15, 2023, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) stock closed at $237.79 per share. One-month return of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was 1.42%, and its shares gained 39.69% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has a market capitalization of $34.476 billion.

Conestoga Mid Cap Composite made the following comment about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK): Based in Jersey City, NJ, this company serves the insurance industry with a variety of data analytics services for underwriting and claims management. The company reported quarterly results that highlighted sequential organic revenue growth and earnings above consensus estimates. Profit margins have risen over the past year as well, and the company raised its full year guidance."

An engineer using the latest predictive analytics software to formulate solutions.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 46 hedge fund portfolios held Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) at the end of second quarter which was 37 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in another article and shared Baron Asset Fund's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.