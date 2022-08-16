U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,291.04
    -6.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,953.86
    +41.42 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,058.29
    -69.76 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.04
    -8.31 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.46
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    -8.60 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8390
    +0.0480 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5670
    +1.2950 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,909.24
    -182.97 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.55
    -3.37 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.98
    +42.83 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market to Rise at CAGR of 5.9% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

·6 min read

  • The market for multiple sclerosis drugs is anticipated to rise more quickly throughout the projected period due to an increasing number of prospective pipeline drug development programs

  • An increase in multiple sclerosis cases is likely to lead to higher demand in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of global multiple sclerosis drugs market size was clocked at US$ 20 Bn in 2019. The global market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 31.5 Bn by 2027. The global multiple sclerosis drugs market projections predict the market to develop at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, from 219 to 2027. The huge increase in research initiatives aimed at finding novel multiple sclerosis medications with increased efficacy is principally responsible for the market's expansion. Stakeholders should prioritize getting their recently produced multiple sclerosis medications approved by the FDA while also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share. Introduction of new drugs and its subsequent approval from FDA are the emerging trends of the multiple sclerosis drugs market.

TMR
TMR

Governmental and non-governmental organizations in developing and developed countries are speeding up their efforts to raise awareness regarding multiple sclerosis and are spending significant amounts of money for research and the development of novel medications.

The development of the global market for multiple sclerosis drugs is anticipated to be significantly influenced by advancements made in the life sciences and healthcare over the last decade. Additionally, growing prevalence of multiple sclerosis, increasing number of promising pipeline drug development programs, and unaddressed requirements in the realm of multiple sclerosis are anticipated to present growth prospects for the companies in the multiple sclerosis drugs market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1130

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Improved outcomes are promised by a new multiple sclerosis drug under development. While there is no proven cure for multiple sclerosis, novel drugs are increasingly being used to control symptoms and slow down the disease's development. Several other multiple sclerosis therapies are in the research pipeline and are anticipated to join the global market, despite the FDA's clearance for novel drugs and treatments.

  • Global multiple sclerosis prevalence and occurrences are expected to rise, along with public awareness about the disease, which is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

  • Based on drug class, the interferon beta category accounted for a sizable portion of the market for drugs for multiple sclerosis in 2018. The market for is expected to be dominated by monoclonal antibodies throughout the projected period.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1130

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: Growth Drivers

  • Regarding distribution channels, the retail pharmacies & drug stores category is anticipated to account for a substantial multiple sclerosis drugs market share and lead the market in the near future.

  • Due to the huge patient population with RRMS, the parenteral mode of administration category is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR throughout the forecast period. Approximately 75% to 85% of people with MS also suffer RRMS.

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • EMD Serono (Merck KGaA)

  • Novartis AG

  • AbbVie, Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1130

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: Segmentation

Drug Class

  • Interferon Beta

  • Sphingosine 1 Phosphate Receptor Modulators

  • Mixed Polymers

  • NF-KB Inhibitor

  • Pyrimidine Synthesis Inhibitor

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Corticosteroids

  • Adrenocorticotropic Hormone

  • Others

Disease Type

  • Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS)

  • Primary-progressive MS (PPMS)

  • Secondary-progressive MS (SPMS)

  • Progressive-relapsing MS (PRMS)

Route of Administration

  • Parenteral

  • Oral

Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

  • Online Pharmacies

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market: The global wearable bioelectronic skin patches market is expected to reach value of US$ 14.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Skin Care Devices Market: The global skincare devices market is expected to reach the value of US$ 23.9 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Personal-use Facial and Skin Therapy Devices Market: The U.S. personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market is expected to reach the value of US$ 7.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

Meningococcal Vaccines Market: The meningococcal vaccines market is expected to reach a value of US$ 9.2 Bn by the end of 2031. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Geriatric Care Services Market: The global geriatric care services market is expected to reach the value of US$ 0.7 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Diagnostic Reagents Market: The global diagnostic reagents market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 85.8 Bn by the end of 2031. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Microbiology Culture Market: The U.S. microbiology culture market is expected to reach the value of US$ 5.4 Bn by the end of 2031. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031.

Bioinformatics Market: The global bioinformatics market is expected to reach the value of US$ 44.9 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact:
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market-to-rise-at-cagr-of-5-9-during-forecast-period-notes-tmr-study-301605521.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • New Contender Viridian Takes Aim At Horizon's Eye Drug, And Rockets

    Viridian unveiled promising results Monday for its Horizon-rivaling thyroid eye disease treatment — and the biotech stocks diverged.

  • Eli Lilly's (LLY) Potential New Products Key to Growth

    Lilly (LLY) expects to launch five new medicines by 2023 end including Mounjaro for type II diabetes (already launched) and donanemab for early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Please be advised that this call is being recorded at Gamida Cell's request. Now, I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Heather DiVecchia, Gamida Cell's director of investor relations and corporate communications. Welcome to today's call during which we will provide an update on the company and review our financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Preps $5.4 Billion Foray Into Sickle Cell Disease?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its $5.4 billion plan to buy Global Blood Therapeutics? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Novavax seeks FDA’s green light for Covid vaccine as a booster

    Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is seeking U.S. regulators’ green light to make its Covid-19 vaccine available to adults as a booster, an important step toward ensuring the shot’s viability in the market — where, so far, it’s seen underwhelming demand. The biotech said Monday it has submitted its application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its protein-based shot to boost immunity in adults already immunized with any of the Covid vaccines. Novavax told us Monday it’s unable to confirm a time frame in which it could expect an FDA response.

  • Gilead Data on Breast Cancer Drug Is ‘Surprise Win,’ Analyst Says

    Gilead announced Monday that the overall survival rate for patients taking the drug had achieved statistical significance.

  • Gilead's stock is up about 4% after sharing new data for cancer drug

    Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were up 4.9% in trading on Monday after the company said in a news release that Trodelvy improved overall survival rates in people with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Gilead said it already filed an application with the Food and Drug Administration asking the regulator to approve the Trodelvy for this group of patients. It also said it expects to soon share full data from this clinical trial, which will help Wall Street analysts understand how Trodelvy will co

  • ACHV: Autumn Enrollment Completion for ORCA-3

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ACHV READ THE FULL ACHV RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2022 Results Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) reported second quarter 2022 results in a press release and held a conference call after market close on August 11, 2022. The company concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Since its first quarter update, Achieve has begun its long-awaited vaping

  • Immunovant (IMVT) Focus on Developing Autoimmune Disease Drug

    Immunovant (IMVT) remains focused on developing its lead pipeline candidate, batoclimab for treating several types of autoimmune diseases. The lack of other pipeline candidates remains a concern.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act will not 'fix American health care': GoodRx CEO

    GoodRx (GDRX) co-CEO Doug Hirsch joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • VIRI: Topline Results for FORTRESS Trial Expected in September 2022…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:VIRI READ THE FULL VIRI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update FORTRESS Trial Dosing Complete; Topline Results in September 2022 Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) recently announced that it has completed dosing for all 425 fibromyalgia patients in the Phase 2b FORTRESS (Fibromyalgia Outcome Research Trial Evaluating Synergistic Suppression of Herpes Simplex Virus-1)

  • Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster

    The application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration comes in the face of a slow rollout in the United States, where the Novavax vaccine was authorized in July, despite expectations that it would convince vaccine skeptics to get inoculated. "It's important for people to have a choice as they evaluate how to stay protected against COVID-19," Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck said in a statement, referring to the Novavax vaccine that uses a traditional technology. It is a protein-based vaccine that uses purified pieces of the virus to spur an immune response, a technology that has been used to combat diseases including hepatitis B and influenza.

  • I'm a Pharmacist and Never Recommend These Medicines

    Prescription and over-the-counter medications can help improve health issues and provide remedies for countless conditions, but not all of them work. Many are ineffective and not worth taking or spending your money on. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with pharmacists who reveal which medications to avoid and why. Doing your own homework and speaking with your physician for medical advice is always advised. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Y

  • Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

    Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, has tested positive for a coronavirus infection and says he is experiencing very mild COVID-19 symptoms.

  • Colds and the flu ruin our winters. COVID isn’t nearly as picky—but this could be changing

    COVID is an equal-opportunity menace, at best, and killer, at worst, that has yet to settle into a pattern of seasonality—and may never do so fully. Is it on its way?

  • Baptist Health System names new hospital CEO

    The hiring could set the stage for more female executive leadership in one of the city's largest industries.

  • Thermo Fisher (TMO) Debuts Assay for Research on HIV Strains

    Thermo Fisher's (TMO) novel Applied Biosystems HIV-1 Genotyping Kit will aid in the global efforts to monitor the evolution of HIV.

  • 1st monkeypox case reported in Beaver County

    Pennsylvania now has about 300 monkeypox cases, and more than 11,700 in nation.

  • Eating grapes can ward off dementia and extend your life by five years, study finds

    The fruit can also lessen the risk of developing fatty liver disease

  • Here's How Many Minutes Of Exercise Per Week Could Help Extend Your Life

    Research suggests there's an ideal amount of physical activity that helps you live longer.