Multiple Sclerosis Global Market Analysis: Historical Data 2016-2020 and Forecasts for 2021-2026

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multiple Sclerosis Market - Analysis By Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights, Pipeline and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Multiple Sclerosis Market was estimated at USD 26.01 Billion in the year 2020. The introduction of disease-modifying drugs as a treatment option is a key factor that drives the growth of the global multiple sclerosis market. Various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative monoclonal bodies, immunomodulators, immunosuppressants and interferons for the effective treatment of MS, are acting as major growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the growth of the global multiple sclerosis market is driven by shift in preference toward oral drugs. Also, an increase in the number of pipeline drugs is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The expansion of the Multiple Sclerosis market is encouraged by government and non-government organizations. Government and non-governmental organizations support a variety of initiatives and programs to help persons with multiple sclerosis improve their quality of life.

The global multiple sclerosis market size is set to gain traction as many leading pharmaceutical companies are conducting clinical trials to discover innovative and effective therapies for the treatment of this immune disorder. In addition, clinical studies for the treatment of multiple sclerosis are being conducted by several pharmaceutical companies. Companies are working to create novel medicines in multiple sclerosis radiology for patients suffering from the condition which is further driving the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of plasma protein market for the historical period 2016-2020 and forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the plasma protein Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Multiple Sclerosis Market Drug Class (Immunomodulators, Immunosuppressants, Interferons and Others).

The report analyses the Multiple Sclerosis Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Intravenous).

The report analyses the Multiple Sclerosis Market Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy).

The Global plasma protein Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA) By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Drug Class, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Pipelines and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, BAYER AG, Biogen, EMD Sereno, NervGen Pharma.

Key Topics Covered:

Multiple Sclerosis Market: Product Outlook

Global Multiple Sclerosis Market: Sizing and Forecast

Global Multiple Sclerosis Market Segmentation - By Drug Class, By route of Administration, By Distribution Channel

Global Multiple Sclerosis Market: Regional Analysis

North America Multiple Sclerosis Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

Europe Multiple Sclerosis Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

Asia Pacific Multiple Sclerosis Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

Global Multiple Sclerosis Market Dynamics

Market Attractiveness

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

BAYER AG

Biogen

EMD Sereno

NervGen Pharma

