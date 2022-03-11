The Multiple Sclerosis Market is expected to grow by $ 3.95 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Multiple Sclerosis Market in US 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the multiple sclerosis market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 95 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5. 83% during the forecast period.

New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Our report on the multiple sclerosis market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong pipeline and the rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis. In addition, strong pipeline is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The multiple sclerosis market in US analysis includes the type segment and route of administration segments.



The multiple sclerosis market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Biologics

• Small molecules



By Route of Administration

• Parenteral

• Oral



This study identifies the disease-modifying therapiesas one of the prime reasons driving the multiple sclerosis market growth in US during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on multiple sclerosis market in US covers the following areas:

• Multiple sclerosis market sizing

• Multiple sclerosis market forecast

• Multiple sclerosis market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading multiple sclerosis market vendors in US that include Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Also, the multiple sclerosis market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

