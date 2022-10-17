U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,679.41
    +96.34 (+2.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,167.95
    +533.12 (+1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,677.71
    +356.32 (+3.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.40
    +52.99 (+3.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.92
    +0.31 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.90
    +20.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.60 (+3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9849
    +0.0125 (+1.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9590
    -0.0510 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1430
    +0.0250 (+2.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7070
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,553.39
    +396.82 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.53
    +9.06 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

Multiple System Atrophy Market to Register Immense Growth at a CAGR of 4% by 2032 | DelveInsight

·9 min read

With the expected launch of emerging therapies, the multiple system atrophy market is expected to show positive growth in the forecast period in the 7MM. Moreover, increased awareness of MSA has amplified drug research and development.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Multiple System Atrophy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, multiple system atrophy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

DelveInsight_Logo
DelveInsight_Logo

Key Takeaways from the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight analysis, the multiple system atrophy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 125 million in 2021.

  • According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total multiple system atrophy diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 36K in 2021.

  • Globally, leading multiple system atrophy companies such as Theravance Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Biogen, Corestem, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inhibikase Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Modag, AC Immune, Vaxxinity, Neuramedy, ProMIS Neurosciences, FAScinate Therapeutics, Wren Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others are developing novel MSA drugs that can be available in the multiple system atrophy market in the coming years.

  • The promising multiple system atrophy therapies in the pipeline include Lu AF82422, Ampreloxetine (TD-9855), AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy, ION464, ATH434, and others.

  • The growing diagnosed population of multiple system atrophy (MSA) and upcoming therapies in the 7MM are driving the multiple system atrophy market growth.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major multiple system atrophy market share @Multiple System Atrophy Market Report

Multiple System Atrophy Overview

Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a neurodegenerative disorder that causes symptoms that affect both the autonomic nervous system and movement. The multiple system atrophy causes are unknown, and most cases are sporadic. The accumulation of alpha-synuclein is a distinguishing feature of MSA.

The slowness of movement, tremors, rigidity, and incoordination are the first signs and multiple system atrophy symptoms. The parkinsonian type (MSA-P) with primary symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease and the cerebellar type (MSA-C) with primary symptoms featuring ataxia are the most prominent multiple system atrophy symptoms of evaluation.

Multiple system atrophy diagnosis is difficult, especially in the early stages, because many of the symptoms are similar to Parkinson's disease. Autonomic testing (such as blood pressure control and heart rate control), assessment of bladder function, and neuroimaging such as an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) or PET scan are examples of diagnostic tests.

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 36K diagnosed prevalent cases of multiple system atrophy in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest number of multiple system atrophy diagnosed prevalent cases in 2021.

The multiple system atrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

  • Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

  • Gender-specific DiagnosedPrevalent Cases of MSA

  • Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

  • Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

Download the report to understand which factors are driving multiple system atrophy epidemiology trends @Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiological Insights

Multiple System Atrophy Treatment Market 

The approved multiple system atrophy market segment includes NORTHERA (droxidopa), the world's first approved therapy for symptomatic nOH. Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (DSP) developed it and commercialized it in Japan in 1989. DSP sold the drug license to Chelsea Therapeutics International in 2006. Chelsea received accelerated approval for NORTHERA from the US FDA in February 2014 for symptomatic benefit in adult patients with nOH, and exclusivity will expire in February 2021. nOH is found in approximately 66-90% of MSA patients and is a major cause of disability and injury in the disease.

There is currently no approved disease-modifying agent. The drug used to treat Parkinson's disease, most notably levodopa (SINEMET), is also prescribed for MSA patients. The efficacy of such medications, however, varies greatly among affected individuals. Other drugs used to treat Parkinson's disease and levodopa may be used to treat MSA patients. These include dopamine agonists like ropinirole (Requip) and pramipexole (Mirapexin), which increase dopamine receptor activity in the brain.

Moreover, the multiple system atrophy treatment market majorly covers off-label and generic treatments. Clonazepam, vitamin E, propanolol, baclofen, or amantadine have proven to be more effective. However, buspirone (off-label) improved upper-limb ataxia.

Depending on the severity of the other symptoms, drugs such as sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), or vardenafil (Levitra) may be used to treat urinary and erectile dysfunction symptoms, which are common in men with MSA.

To know more about multiple system atrophy treatment options, visit @MSA Treatment Drugs

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

  • Lu AF82422: H Lundbeck A/S

  • Ampreloxetine (TD-9855): Theravance Biopharma

  • AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy: Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc.

  • ION464: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • ATH434: Alterity Therapeutics

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for multiple system atrophy treatment @Drugs for MSA Treatment

Multiple System Atrophy Market Dynamics

In recent years, there has been a greater understanding of the neuropathological aspects underlying MSA driving the multiple system atrophy market. Because of the numerous clinical features associated with MSA, tremendous effort is being made to develop reliable clinical criteria for diagnosis. The emerging pipeline has the potential for rapid development, and many therapies are in early and mid-stage trials, with approval changing the dynamics of the multiple system atrophy market.

Moreover, research studies with effective MoAs to treat MSA neuroprotective provide key pharma players with many exciting opportunities in the multiple system atrophy market. The anticipated approval of potential therapies may change and increase the multiple system atrophy market dynamics for the MSA treatment landscape. Furthermore, as the current diagnostic consensus criteria compete for a step forward, the definitive diagnosis of MSA is opportunistic.

However, the current consensus diagnostic criteria for MSA do not accurately define MSA, which impedes clinical trials of potential disease-modifying treatments in the multiple system atrophy market. The only pharmacologic treatment available is symptomatic, and the multiple system atrophy market lacks neuroprotective treatments.

Moreover, several pharmaceutical companies recently launched generic versions of Droxidopa (Northera) in 2021, saturating the current multiple system atrophy market. With the introduction of low-cost generics for Northera, the treatment sphere of MSA is expected to be hampered by the entry of more expensive emerging drugs.

Furthermore, the multiple system atrophy market cannot rely entirely on emerging therapies in the forecast period because the majority of ongoing trials are either in the early or mid-stage of development.

Report Metrics

Details

Study Period

2019–2032

Coverage

7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Base Year

2021

Market CAGR

4 %

Market Size in 2021

USD 125 Million

Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies

Theravance Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Biogen, Corestem, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inhibikase Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Modag, AC Immune, Vaxxinity, Neuramedy, ProMIS Neurosciences, FAScinate Therapeutics, Wren Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others

Key Multiple System Atrophy Therapies

Lu AF82422, Ampreloxetine (TD-9855), AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy, ION464, ATH434, and others

 

Scope of the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report

  • Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple System Atrophy current marketed and emerging therapies

  • Multiple System Atrophy Market Dynamics: Multiple System Atrophy market drivers and barriers

  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

  • Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Multiple System Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about drugs for multiple system atrophy in development @Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Key Insights

2.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Report Introduction

3.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Overview at a Glance

4.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Executive Summary

5.

Disease Background and Overview

6.

Multiple System Atrophy Treatment and Management

7.

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.

Patient Journey

9.

Multiple System Atrophy Emerging Drugs

10.

Seven Major Multiple System Atrophy Market Analysis

11.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Outlook

12.

Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

13.

KOL Views

14.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers

15.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Barriers

16.

Unmet Needs

17.

SWOT Analysis

18.

Appendix

19.

DelveInsight Capabilities

20.

Disclaimer

21.

About DelveInsight

 

Related Reports

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Forecast

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the multiple system atrophy epidemiology trends.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key multiple system atrophy companies, including Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Biogen, Corestem, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, among others.

Parkinson's Disease Market

Parkinson's Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson's disease companies, including AbbVie, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pharma Two B, Ipsen, Kyowa Kirin, among others.

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Parkinson's disease companies, including AbbVie, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pharma Two B, Ipsen, Kyowa Kirin, among others.

Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology

Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Parkinson's disease epidemiology trends.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Parkinsons's Disease Treatment Market

Parkinson's Disease Market Outlook

Parkinson's Disease: How close are we to a cure?

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us
Shruti Thakur 
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187 
www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiple-system-atrophy-market-to-register-immense-growth-at-a-cagr-of-4-by-2032--delveinsight-301650464.html

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna CEO: Merck deal ‘could be a game changer’ for cancer treatment

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel spoke with Anjalee Khemlani at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit about the company's deal with Merck to develop a cancer vaccine.

  • Why star-studded Peninsula biotech NGM Biopharmaceuticals saw its stock fall more than 70%

    An eye disease drug from NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. failed a mid-stage clinical trial, the company said early Monday, sending shares of the South San Francisco company falling to a new 52-week low ahead of an option decision by its Big Pharma partner. The drug, called NGM-621, is part of a $450 million research-and-development deal with Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) originally signed in 2015 with a focus on NGM compounds in obesity, diabetes and the fatty liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. Merck has about three months left to decide whether to exercise an option on NGM-621 and related compounds, either alone or bundled with two other pre-clinical eye drugs, NGM (NASDAQ: NGM) said.

  • Milestone's stock jumps 25% on positive data for tachycardia treatment

    Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 25.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental treatment for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study. Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia is a type of arrhythmia. The treatment, etripamil, is a nasal spray. Milestone said it plans to submit a new drug application for etripamil to the Food and Drug Administration in mid-2023. The company's stock is up 29.6% this year, whil

  • Is This Monster Stock on the Verge of a Home Run?

    Ultomiris was just approved in the European Union to treat patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.

  • The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyA new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in ma

  • People who do this one thing every day have half the dementia risk that the rest of us do

    The things to remember about dementia are that it is absolutely horrible for you and everyone around you; it’s a high probability; and when it comes to fighting it or avoiding it you are pretty much on your own. Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are currently killing 6.5 million people in the United States and devastating the lives of many times that when you count the patients’ friends and family. The National Institutes of Health reckons this number is likely to double in the next four decades.

  • Walmart to begin selling hearing aids

    Walmart Inc. (WMT) is the latest retailer to begin selling hearing aids online and in its stores. The retail giant said it will begin selling two brands of hearings aids on Monday: Lexie powered by Bose, a brand that costs $849 to $999, and HearX, which costs $199 to $299. Both brands were developed by HearX Group, a privately held startup based in Pretoria.

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Medical stocks don't generally have high dividends, but Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) all have dividends with yields of 3.5% or more, and these pharmaceuticals stocks serve as a great hedge against inflation because their business models are largely resistant to recessions. A high-yielding dividend without sound fundamentals can easily become a dividend trap, but all three of these companies have pipelines with great potential and a strong history of increasing revenue -- and none appear to be overpriced yet. AbbVie is a new Dividend King.

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino Workers Seek to Ban a Popular Bad Habit

    You can do anything in Las Vegas (more or less) but some employees want to end one vice that has long been associated with casinos.

  • 10 Best Weight Loss Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best weight loss stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the obesity epidemic and its effects on the weight loss and fitness industry in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Weight Loss Stocks To Buy Now. The 21st century has seen obesity emerge […]

  • The #1 Mistake You're Making When Buying Fruits & Vegetables

    This common misconception could lead to wasted food and wasted money.

  • Oprah gets her knees replaced — and learns to appreciate the human body

    Entrepreneur and entertainer Oprah Winfrey revealed that she had her knees replaced last year — and shared an "appreciation" for the human body. Here's what to know about knee replacement surgery.

  • The #1 Best Leafy Green for Your Immune System, Says Dietitian

    Cold and flu season is officially upon us. As the weather changes and our bodies will try to adapt to the new temperatures, our immune systems might begin to weaken. Whether you're feeling a little run down or so ill that you can't muster the strength to get out of bed, getting sick is never an enjoyable experience. So, when searching for solutions to help stave off illness or remedies that can facilitate healing when under the weather, adding more immune-boosting foods to your diet is one appro

  • The key to a healthy brain may lie in your gut

    Jeremy Diskin initially attributed the stiffness in his arms to a football injury. Aged 55, he was still playing the game, and hoped physiotherapy would resolve what he assumed was a sports-related complaint. But it didn’t seem to be working, and it wasn’t just his arms: he also had stiff shoulders, a tight neck and difficulties with mobility. “I went for a scan and that showed nothing at all, so the consultant said, ‘I hate to say this but I wonder if it could be Parkinson’s’,” he recalls.

  • If You're Between 50 and 80, You Should Be Doing This Daily, Doctors Say

    As we age, our odds of developing a serious health condition increase, making medical care a bigger priority in day-to-day life. Thankfully, establishing certain health habits in midlife could help prevent major health episodes later. In particular, there's a simple habit that takes just minutes out of your day, and which could help alert you to a long list of serious illnesses. Read on to find out which one thing you should be doing daily if you're between the ages of 50 and 80—and why many of

  • Four Medications You Shouldn't Take with Food, Pharmacists Warn

    It's common to think medications and supplements should be taken with food–that's certainly the case with many. For instance, "It's recommended to take Vitamin D with a fatty meal for better absorption," Nancy Salman, Walgreens Pharmacist with 15 years of experience tells us. In addition, "It is best to take magnesium supplements with a meal to reduce upset stomach and diarrhea," Dr. Salman explains. However, there's a few meds that you should take on an empty stomach, according to experts. As a

  • 8 things science warns will accelerate ageing

    As a new study confirms drinking too much really does make you look older, Lisa Salmon looks into other lifestyle factors that may contribute too

  • Battle over pregnancy drug highlights risks of FDA expediting drugs to market

    The years-long effort to yank the drug's approval offers a case study of the agency's accelerated approval program, which green-lit Makena in 2011.

  • Shopping for 2023 Medicare plans? Start here

    Are you shopping for a Medicare Advantage Plan or a Part D Prescription Plan for 2023? Start here with some tips.

  • "Here Are The Symptoms I Wish I'd Known Beforehand": This 23-Year-Old Had Her Drink Drugged, And She Is Sharing Her Story To Help Others

    "We always tell people to protect their drinks, but we never tell them what happens after it happens."View Entire Post ›