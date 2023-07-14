Multiple Tailwinds Pushed PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in Q2

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Investors Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund advanced 8.5% compared to an 8.7% return for S&P 500 Index benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Investors Fund highlighted stocks like PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is a commercial truck manufacturer. On July 13, 2023, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stock closed at $85.77 per share. One-month return of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was 9.08%, and its shares gained 60.72% of their value over the last 52 weeks. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has a market capitalization of $44.822 billion.

Madison Investors Fund made the following comment about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In the second quarter, the top five contributors to performance were Alphabet, Copart, Alcon, Parker-Hannifin, and PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). At truck manufacturer PACCAR, operating margins remain strong, supported by new truck models, improved manufacturing efficiency, and a growing aftermarket parts division."

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 38 in the previous quarter.

