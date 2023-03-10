U.S. markets open in 4 hours

Multiplex Assays Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 percent reaching USD 6.39 Bn, Industry Analysis and segmentation

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·8 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Multiplex Assays Market is segmented based on Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, and End User. Bottom Up approach was used to estimate the Multiplex Assays market total size. Increasing demand for the Protein Multiplex Assays across the end-users is expected to influence the Multiplex Assays Market growth.

New York, US, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare business-consulting firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the "Multiplex Assays Market". The total market opportunity for the Multiplex Assays market was USD 3.28 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 8.7 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 6.39 Bn by 2029.

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.28 Bn

Market Size in 2029

USD 6.39 Bn

CAGR

8.7 percent (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

255

No. of Tables

135

No. of Charts and Figures

120

Segment Covered

Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, and End User

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33651

Multiplex Assays Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current framework of the Multiplex Assays Market including the major trends and developments in the industry. The Multiplex Assays Market growth drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges are provided in the report for the forecast period of 2022-2029. All the necessary and essential market figures are covered in the report to aid the new entrant analyze the Multiplex Assays Market.

Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Multiplex Assays Market size of various segments and sub-segments. Secondary research was used to indent and collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Multiplex Assays Market. The sources used to obtain key information about major players, market development, and technology perspectives were investors’ presentations, press releases, expert interviews, SEC filings and annual reports. Primary research was conducted to verify the quantitative and qualitative information collected through secondary research. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Multiplex Assays Market players. The Multiplex Assays Market was analyzed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancement adopted, social, social media presence, and mergers and acquisitions.

Multiplex Assays Market Overview

Multiplex Assays is a type of immunoassay that uses magnetic beads to measure multiple analytes in a single experiment. It is a derivative of an ELISA using beads for binding a capture antibody. Microspheres of designated colors are coated with antibodies of defined binding specificities. Multiplex assays within a given class of technology can be further stratified based on how many analytes can be measured per assay. This method does not require a large number of samples to perform clinical tests, whereas a single assay performance is far more accurate and coherent.

Multiplex Assays Market Dynamics

Increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical sector for treatment of various diseases, surging incidence rate of cancer are expected to influence the Multiplex Assays Market growth. Assays are used in clinical trials as the research and manual labor cost is decreased and offer easier & faster analysis of disease are the factors expected to fuel the Multiplex Assays Market growth. Use of multiplex assays in companion diagnostics, increasing advantages of assays over singleplex and traditional assays, and growing awareness about early disease diagnosis are factors expected to boost the Multiplex Assays Market growth.

Increasing validation of the biomarkers in molecular and protein diagnostics, along with need for automated systems present lucrative opportunities for the Multiplex Assays Market growth. High initial cost of the equipment and increasing regulations and standards regarding the use of Multiplex assays are expected to restrain the Multiplex Assays Market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals in the field is expected to hamper the market growth.

Multiplex Assays Market Regional Insight

The North American region held the largest Multiplex Assays Market share of about 24 percent and dominated the regional market in 2021. The region is expected to dominate the Multiplex Assays market over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as HIV, CNS disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, and many others, adoption of multiplex assays over single assays and increasing investments by the major key players are expected to drive the regional Multiplex Assays Market growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses in United States is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33651

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Multiplex Assays Market over the forecast period. Increase in the number of hospitals in developing countries and high spending on R&D activities is expected to fuel the regional Multiplex Assays Market growth.

Multiplex Assays Market Segmentation

By Product & Services:

  • Consumables

  • Instruments

  • Software and Services

By Type:

  • Protein Multiplex Assays

    • Planar Protein Assays

    • Bead-Based Protein Assays

    • Other Protein Assays

  • Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays

    • Planar Nucleic Acid Assays

    • Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Assays

    • Other Nucleic Acid Assays

  • Cell-Based Multiplex Assays

By Technology:

  • Flow Cytometry

  • Fluorescence Detection

  • Luminescence

  • Multiplex Real-Time PCR

  • Other Technologies

By Application:

  • Research & Development

    • Drug Discovery & Development

    • Biomarker Discovery & Validation

  • Clinical Diagnostics

    • Infectious Diseases

    • Cancer

    • Cardiovascular Diseases

    • Autoimmune Diseases

    • Nervous System Disorders

    • Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders Other Diseases

By End User:

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • Hospitals & Research Institutes

  • Reference Laboratories

  • Other End Users

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33651

Key Leading Players in the Multiplex Assays Market include:

  • Luminex Corporation (United States)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States)

  • Illumina, Inc (United States)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States)

  • Becton, Dickinson, and Company (United States)

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States)

  • Meso Scale Diagnostics (United States)

  • Quanterix (United States)

  • Bio-Techne Corporation (United States)

  • Promega Corporation (United States)

  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (United States)

  • Antigenix America, Inc. (United States)

  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (United States)

  • Boster Biological Technology (United States)

  • Cayman Chemical Company (United States)

  • AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH |(Germany)

  • Merck KGaA (Germany)

  • Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

  • DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Olink (Sweden)

  • Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Abcam plc |(United Kingdom)

  • Randox Laboratories (United Kingdom)

  • Shimadzu Biotech (Japan)

  • Seegene (South Korea)

Key questions answered in the Multiplex Assays Market are:

  • What is Multiplex Assays?

  • What was the Multiplex Assays market size in 2021?

  • What is the forecast period of Multiplex Assays market?

  • What will be the Multiplex Assays market size by 2029?

  • What is the growth rate of the Multiplex Assays Market?

  • Which are the factors expected to drive the Multiplex Assays market growth?

  • What factors are expected to hamper the Multiplex Assays market growth?

  • Which segment dominated the Multiplex Assays market growth?

  • What is the demand pattern for the Multiplex Assays market?

  • Which region held the largest share in the Multiplex Assays market?

  • Who are the key players in the Multiplex Assays market?

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33651

Key Offerings:

  • Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

  • Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

  • Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, and End User

  • Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective

    • Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

    • Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

  • PESTLE Analysis

  • PORTER’s analysis

  • Value chain and supply chain analysis

  • Legal Aspects of business by region

  • Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

  • Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

Cell-Based Assays Market: The market size is expected to reach USD 25.70 Bn at a CAGR of 8.1 percent during the forecast period. Increasing preferences for cell-based assays over biochemical assays in drug discovery is expected to drive the market growth.

Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market: The total market size was valued at USD 3.51 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow USD 7.70 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.3 percent during the forecast period. An increasing incidence of neurological illnesses, growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing investments in neuroscience research is expected to drive the market growth.

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market: The total market size was valued at USD 4.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 18.46 Bn. High adoption of Biomarkers in Diagnosis and Drug Development is expected to drive the market growth.

Cell Proliferation Kits Market: The total market size is valued at USD 362.10 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent reaching USD 514.95 Mn over the forecast period. Increasing number of patients diagnosed with cancer and tumors and ongoing R&D activities around the world is expected to drive the market growth.

Circulating Tumor Cells Market: The total market size was valued at USD 10.38 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 11.7 percent through 2021 to 2029, reaching USD 25.17 Bn. Widespread use of companion diagnostics in assessing tumor eradication features of cytotoxic medications is expected to drive the market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


