Multiplier Named Leader in G2's Fall 2022 Grid® Report and #1 Across Multiple Categories

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, a leading global employment platform, today announces that it has been named a Leader in G2's Fall 2022 Grid® Report for Multi-Country Payroll Software. The honour comes hand-in-hand with an achievement of the highest customer satisfaction score of 4.75 out of five in the same category, as well as #1 in five other overall categories including Best Support, Best Relationship with Customers, Easiest to Use, Most Implementable and more. This marks the first year that Multiplier has been named a Leader by G2, an indication of the company's growing footprint in the global employment space.

Multiplier also came in #1 across multiple categories including Best Support, Easiest to Use and more.

Today, business leaders are increasingly looking to tap into global talent pools to source for the best talent available. However, in a recent study,[1] over 55% of executives cited that one of the most pressing workforce concerns is managing a more cross border workforce. While leaders recognise the value of global talent, many remain uncertain of how to manage them, especially if remote collaboration continues to grow and takes precedence over working at the office.

This is where Multiplier comes in. Its payroll solution manages different processes across multiple locations in up to 200 currencies, allowing companies to process payroll for overseas employees in a timely and compliant manner. More than that, its Employer of Record (EOR) solutions simplify the employment process by managing the complexities of local labour laws, compliance, employment contracts, benefits, taxes and more, all wrapped up in an easy-to-use SaaS solution.

"We are motivated by the trust and satisfaction Multiplier customers have shown us through this exceptional recognition by G2. Navigating the global employment space can be extremely challenging. From international compliance to local labour laws and policies, it is paramount that a trusted global employment partner like us shows up every day with on-ground expertise, a customer-first mindset, and the belief to drive meaningful impact for our customers and their teams. We are thrilled about this news, and we are now more certain than ever in our ability to empower companies to scale globally confidently." - Sagar Khatri, Co-founder and CEO, Multiplier.

Aside from being recognised as a Leader, Multiplier has also been named the highest ranking in the following areas:

  • Best Meets Requirements

  • Best Relationship with Customers

  • Best Support

  • Easiest to Use

  • Most Implementable

For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews. Some of the reviews about Multiplier include:

  • "Multiplier has assisted Tax Advisory Partnership in recruiting our first two India based employees. We had no knowledge of how to employ in India and Multiplier guided us from start to finish." - 5/5 stars, Tax Advisory Partnership

  • "Multiplier is an all-in-one solution for international hiring, onboarding, and cross-border payroll. The payroll solution ensures that employees will be paid in their local currencies and receive pay stubs in native languages." - 5/5 stars, deskbird

  • "They [Multiplier] pack every solution needed for a business with distributed teams in one platform. We were able to generate employment contracts, offer competitive benefits and pay employees on time with just one partner. Their platform unifies all solutions. We were able to scale fast and risk-free." - 5/5 stars, Momo

Released each quarter, G2's Grid® Reports honour the world's leading software products across hundreds of categories. G2 recognitions are based on customer satisfaction scores, derived directly from user reviews, and market presence, which includes consideration for seller size and social impact.

About Multiplier

Multiplier creates technology that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. We break down barriers by eliminating the complexities of overseas employment, empowering companies to tap into the global talent pool and scale their businesses worldwide. We currently operate in more than 150 countries across the globe. For more information about Multiplier, visit www.usemultiplier.com/.

[1] Global Talent Trends 2022 Study: Rise of the relatable organisation, Mercer, 2022

 

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiplier-named-leader-in-g2s-fall-2022-grid-report-and-1-across-multiple-categories-301633645.html

SOURCE Multiplier

