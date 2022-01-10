U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

Multipoint Group Starts 2022 with Momentum from 57% Growth in 2021

Multipoint Group
·3 min read

The MultiPoint Group has increased its business volume continuing the growth path of recent years

KEFAR SABA, Israel, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MultiPoint Group has further strengthened its solid portfolio of cybersecurity solutions with the incorporation of new vendors and is making steady progress in consolidating a range of cyber-intelligence technologies. Despite going through a period of worldwide pandemic for the second consecutive year, the MultiPoint Group has increased its business volume continuing the growth path of recent years.

The MultiPoint Group, a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) specialized in cybersecurity and cyber-intelligence solutions, ends 2021 reaching a record volume of business, which represents a growth in the company's sales of 57%.

Ricardo Resnik, CEO of the MultiPoint Group, values these figures, noting that: "The results obtained during 2021 are in line with the initial aggressive objectives that we set for ourselves in the different geographies. We are satisfied with the trust that our partners and manufacturers place in us, as well as the work of the entire MultiPoint team in EMEA that allows year after year to meet our objectives in an increasingly competitive environment."

During 2021, MultiPoint Group has further strengthened its portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, with the incorporation of new manufacturers. This is highlighted with the steady progress in consolidating a range of cyber intelligence technologies.

Among the latest solutions included in the VAD portfolio, it is worth highlighting Four9S, a manufacturer dedicated to monitoring, alerting and analysis of SQL Server.

Entering 2022: Strengthening Cyber Intelligence.
This new year, 2022, MultiPoint Group will reinforce the Cyber Intelligence area - an incipient market niche and where it has decided to bet heavily by becoming the benchmark VAD in Israel - in the short and medium term. Precisely, in March 2021, the wholesaler signed a distribution agreement with Kela, and later with Skurio, companies dedicated to monitoring the Darknet in search of cyber intelligence information only available in the most secret and dangerous corners of cyberspace.

These solutions find clues about a probable attack, evaluate them, rates them and then sends the security team relevant actionable alerts in real time. The goal is to avoid any generic, redundant, or low-impact threats that may occur.

Netwrix, specialized in the protection of sensitive and business-critical data regardless of where they are, has also been another of Ingecom's bets in 2021. Another recent addition is Yubico, a leader in the manufacture of hardware authentication security keys. Its flagship solution is YubiKey, a small USB and NFC security key that guarantees access to any number of IT systems and servers online. Yubico integrates perfectly with other solutions in the MultiPoint portfolio such as Thycotic, a leading manufacturer of privileged access management (PAM) solutions, to provide an additional layer of security in Multifactor Authentication (MFA) projects.

Multipoint Group also expanded its geographic coverage with the opening of a new subsidiary in Tallin, Estonia, which will cover the Northern part of Europe; and a new office in Poland (the biggest market in east Europe). These new offices are added to the successful hub in Dubai, UAE.

Finally, it is worth highlighting the strategic alliance reached in January 2021 between the MultiPoint Group and Ingecom, a VAD headquartered in Spain, which covers Italy and Portugal.

Later in 2021, Ingecom made a subsequent investment in Multipoint Group. The alliance has made it possible to expand the agreements of some of Ingecom's & MultiPoint Group vendors, reinforcing the progressive integration of the portfolios of both companies. The strategic alliance benefited greatly the two companies and had a major role in the growth of multipoint over the last year.

Media:
Ricardo Resnik
Multipoint Group
Hacharoshet 2, POBox 2440
Kefar Saba, 4464002
74-702-7017
http://multipoint-group.com/


