U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,435.25
    -34.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,640.00
    -211.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,463.75
    -136.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.50
    -19.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.56
    -1.10 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.00
    +25.50 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.17 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9790
    -0.0680 (-3.32%)
     

  • Vix

    26.48
    +0.78 (+3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9550
    -0.4970 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,327.97
    -1,329.22 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.47
    -38.91 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.92
    -56.86 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JUST IN:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Multis wants to build the financial backbone of crypto-native organizations

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

French startup Multis has raised a $7 million funding round led by Sequoia Capital. Originally designed as a neobank for companies working with cryptocurrencies, the company has slightly altered its product vision. It now intends to offer the software layer that helps web3 organizations manage their crypto finances.

Other investors in the round include Long Journey Ventures, Sound Ventures, MakerDAO and several business angels, such as Paul Veradittakit, Ryan Selkis and Diogo Monica. Some existing investors also participated once again, such as eFounders, Y Combinator and White Star Capital.

If you run an organization that mostly receives and sends crypto assets and if you want to pay people in cryptocurrencies, chances are you could use something like Multis. When you first sign up, you can connect your Multis account with your Gnosis Safe wallet.

Gnosis Safe is a popular multisig wallet designed specifically for organizations with several people. It’s a smart contract wallet running on Ethereum that you can configure to your needs. For instance, you could require that three different persons validate a transaction when it crosses a certain threshold. They can use a hardware wallet, such as a Ledger wallet, or a software wallet, such as Metamask, to execute transactions.

If you don’t have a Gnosis Safe, Multis can help you create one. The idea is that organizations should remain in control of the private keys of their Gnosis Safe.

“We help customers supercharge their existing Gnosis Safe wallet by adding an all-in-one software layer designed for business,” co-founder and CEO Thibaut Sahaghian told me.

If you hold bitcoins, or you have other Ethereum wallets, you can also add any public key to track external wallets from the Multis interface. While you only get a read-only experience on those wallets, the ability to centralize all your crypto assets means that you can see the full picture when it comes to crypto treasury and cashflow analytics.

One of the biggest pain points for web3 companies is accounting. The startup wants to help you with those pesky tasks as you can categorize transactions as well as add notes and attachments to transactions. When this is done, you can export past transactions in a CSV file. Multis is also working on Quickbooks integration, which should be coming soon.

As for payments, Multis lets you issue mass payments to up to 60 Ethereum addresses. For instance, it could be particularly useful for payroll. The payment feature supports alerts and setting up approval workflows.

“Sending funds to staff is super clunky, as every single transaction has to be processed individually and logged manually. We're streamlining this payroll process by enabling customers to send funds via a company address book to up to 60 people, on the fly,” Sahaghian said.

And Multis wants to go one step further by creating ramps between the crypto and fiat worlds. In the U.S., Multis users will get traditional USD checking accounts, which could be particularly useful to pay bills and suppliers.

Moreover, Multis customers will be able to order corporate debit cards. Those banking features should be available at some point during the second quarter of 2022.

Behind the scenes, Multis will provide a crypto-to-USD brokerage service. “We partner with a money services business, brokers and an actual bank that is FDIC insured for up to $250,000,” Sahaghian said. For users, everything happens in your Multis account.

Up next, Multis will look at all the financial workflows in a typical organization and try to integrate those workflows in its product. You can imagine more accounting and HR integrations, access to decentralized exchanges, invoicing features, popular DeFi protocols, etc.

Essentially, Multis wants to replace all the tools that aren’t designed for DeFi companies or DAOs, such as shared spreadsheets and consumer dashboards like Zerion. With this vision, Multis could be more than a nice-to-have tool. It could represent a security upgrade for web3 organizations.

Recommended Stories

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl signs 'beachhead' networking deal with Nokia

    Kyndryl, the former infrastructure services business of IBM, signed a deal with Nokia to help automate factories by bringing in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over wireless networks. After getting spun off from IBM in November, Kyndryl has started building its wireless network business and has already signed pacts with cloud providers such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft. The separation from IBM was important because it was difficult to go and announce big partnerships with companies that would be viewed as IBM's competitors, Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader, said in an interview.

  • Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

    The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products. "We're seeing progress as we drive the continued shift to more software and subscription revenue delivering growth," Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren told analysts.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • Intel Goes After Gamers AMD Abandoned

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been losing market share to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) over the past few years. A combination of chronic manufacturing delays and other missteps at Intel, good products from AMD, and bleeding-edge technology at third-party foundries have enabled AMD to erase many of Intel's long-held advantages. While AMD relies on third parties to make all its chips, Intel makes most of its chips in-house and outsources what makes sense.

  • Exclusive-Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

    Details about former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social,” two sources told Reuters. The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

  • 3 Top Cloud Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

    Cloud computing services are completely reshaping the IT industry. According to tech researcher Gartner, global spending on cloud will increase some 16% and home in on the $500 billion mark in 2022. To facilitate all these new software services, though, new infrastructure needs to be built.

  • Google launches ad blocking software on Android phones in privacy crackdown

    Google is to launch advertising blocking software on its Android mobile phone operating system in a privacy crackdown that will prevent companies from tracking users around the internet.

  • Millions to pay an extra £43 a year as Sky hikes prices

    Millions of Sky customers will pay an extra £43 a year as the company hikes its broadband and TV bills from April.

  • CoinDesk 20: AVAX, LUNA, MANA, SHIB Are In; Bitcoin Cash, EOS, ETH Classic, Filecoin Are Out

    The CoinDesk 20 list ranks the top cryptocurrencies by volume on trusted exchanges and is reconstituted quarterly. This quarter's reconstitution brings in Avalanche, Luna, Decentraland and Shiba Inu Coin, replacing Bitcoin Cash, EOS, Ethereum Classic and Filecoin.

  • Twitter introduces Ethereum wallet support for its tipping feature

    Twitter users can now use their Ethereum wallet to send and receive tips to others, the company announced.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Starts Corrective Decrease, DOGE Bulls Eye Rally

    Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $44,000, Ether might find bids near $3,030, and DOGE could rally if it breaks the $0.1700 resistance.

  • Mandiant Executive Cautions Against Russia-Cyberattack Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of “scorched-earth” cyberattacks stemming from a standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine may be overblown, and could give undue influence to the Kremlin, according to a senior executive at cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000

  • Amazon Just Dropped Dozens of Smart Home Gadget Deals, Including Up to 50% Off Fire Tablets

    You can also score smart TVs, speakers, and indoor cameras ahead of Presidents Day.

  • Google to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

    Google announced plans Wednesday to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system running on billions of devices, a sensitive privacy issue that rival Apple has already moved to address on its iPhones.

  • Akamai acquires Linode for $900M

    Akamai, the company you probably mostly think of as a content delivery network but that also offers security and edge computing services, today announced that it has acquired Linode. The price of the acquisition is $900 million, with Akamai expecting Linode to add about $100 million in revenue for its fiscal year 2022. Linode, which launched back in 2003, quickly made a name for itself as an affordable place to rent virtual private servers.

  • EU takes on Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos with launch of internet satellites

    The EU is poised to flood the skies with internet-wielding satellites as part of a €6bn (£5bn) plan to rival two of the world's richest men.

  • Firefox and Chrome versions '100' may break some websites

    As both the Chrome and Firefox browsers approach their 100th versions, what should be a reason for the developers to celebrate could turn into a bit of a mess.

  • Ethereum Network Growing At a Pace of 1.53M Addresses Per Month

    Ethereum addresses have seen a steady rise since last year, however, on-chain metrics like active addresses and whale stats present a worrisome picture.

  • Samsung's next event will take place on February 27th, alongside Mobile World Congress

    Samsung's next hardware event will coincide with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.