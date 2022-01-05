U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

MultiTech Simplifies Path for Developing and Deploying New Connected Solutions with Launch of LoRaWAN Sensor Line

·2 min read

MultiTech Reveal™ Sensors Seamlessly Integrate with the MultiTech Portfolio of LoRaWAN Gateways to Accelerate New Customer Innovations

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, today announced the availability of MultiTech Reveal Sensors, long-range wireless sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT). Originally designed and manufactured by recently acquired RadioBridge, the sensors utilize the LoRaWAN® wireless standard and are all engineered for long-range, low cost, and extended battery life applications.

The MultiTech Reveal sensors are designed with an open architecture for flexible integration, and an optional web-based console for provisioning, monitoring, and configuration of the sensors in the field. Custom design is also available with the goal of achieving seamless sensor-to-cloud solutions for a variety of applications. With the addition of the new sensor line MultiTech is now able to provide everything from sensors, to embedded communications devices, modems and gateways, cloud connectivity and device management services – as well as custom design and application development.

"OEMs, system integrators and solution providers now have a simplified path to develop and deploy new connected solutions," said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech. "We are very proud to offer the world's most comprehensive LoRaWAN-based sensor to cloud portfolio of products and look forward to continuing our commitment to help businesses leverage the true power of IoT within their industries."

About MultiTech
MultiTech products connect you to your assets, leveraging proven, standards-based sensor and communications technologies and open architectures to bring systems and processes into the future. We provide expert technical support and partner with our customers to overcome the IoT integration challenges with off-the-shelf and custom products tailored to meet your unique needs. We never stop looking for novel ways to solve problems with technology – a relentless innovation that regularly results in industry firsts. Plus, our U.S. and global manufacturing operations give us the agility and flexibility to develop and manufacture high quality connected devices optimized for both performance and value. MultiTech Press Contact: Jennifer Costello: Tel: 781-715-4870, Email: jcostello@multitech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multitech-simplifies-path-for-developing-and-deploying-new-connected-solutions-with-launch-of-lorawan-sensor-line-301453463.html

SOURCE MultiTech

