Multitude (ETR:FRU) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Multitude SE (ETR:FRU) has announced that the dividend on 30th of April will be increased to €0.19, which will be 58% higher than last year's payment of €0.12 which covered the same period. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Multitude

Multitude's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Multitude's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 128.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Multitude's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Multitude has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was €0.10 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Multitude's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 3.2% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Multitude is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Multitude that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Multitude not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.