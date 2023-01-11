Multitude SE

Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%

Helsinki, 11 January, 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) has on 10 January received a notification from Dorval Asset Management, stating that the company’s ownership in Multitude SE has, on 6 January, 2023, decreased below the threshold of 5%.

Total holding of Dorval Asset Management subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation

on the date on which

threshold was

crossed or reached 4,80% 0,00% 4,80% 21 723 960 Position of previous

notification (if applicable) 5,09% 0,00% 5,09%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000106299 1 043 732 4,80% SUBTOTAL A 1 043 732 4,80%

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS PARTICIPATIONS 1



98,94% 98,94% EMPLOYEES 1,06% 1,06%

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

