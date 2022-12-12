U.S. markets open in 2 hours

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Bernd Egger

Multitude SE
Multitude SE
Multitude SE

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bernd Egger
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 22046/7/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: NO0012702549
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 250000 Unit price: 97 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 250000 Volume weighted average price: 97 PCT


