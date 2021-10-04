U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.50
    -20.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,031.00
    -136.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,662.75
    -99.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.60
    -10.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    -0.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.04
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1560
    +0.1480 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,799.21
    -71.23 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.39
    +1.32 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Kajakas

Multitude SE

Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Kajakas

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kajakas, Kristjan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20211001122153_28
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-30
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1199 Unit price: 5.0005 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1199 Volume weighted average price: 5.0005 EUR


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Distressed developer China Evergrande will sell a half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, after both Evergrande and Hopson requested trading halts ahead of a major transaction. Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as a crackdown on debt leaves it unable to refinance $305 billion in liabilities. Evergrande said it requested a trading halt pending an announcement about a major transaction and Evergrande Property Services Group said the announcement constitutes "a possible general offer for shares of the company."

  • Evergrande Shares Halted Amid Report of Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its property services arm were halted in Hong Kong stock trading amid a report that the developer agreed to sell a controlling stake in the unit to raise much-needed cash. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Dis

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Begins, 7 Stocks Showing Strength; Tesla Deliveries Surge

    Friday marked day one of a market rally attempt, but it's still a correction. Tesla deliveries jumped.

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Progress Sparks Asian Vaccine Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of vaccines and other coronavirus treatments dropped in Asia after Merck & Co. said its experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 in half. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets Wor

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Third-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a major American chipmaker that's a pioneer in computing and artificial intelligence. Nvidia's shares don't have far to go to get to a $1 trillion market cap, with the company recently valued around $500 billion. Doubling in a decade doesn't seem like a tall order for the company, as it would only have to average annual growth of about 7%.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Stocks, Futures Reverse Early Gains to Trade Lower: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures started the week on the back foot, as investors weighed the prospects for growth and monitored the situation at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseJapan

  • Moderna Could Offer Low-Risk Buying Opportunity

    An entry at the unfilled July gap between 260 and 271 could yield impressive long-term returns.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    While stocks still trade well above bear market territory, the massive increase in many key stocks since March 2020 has prompted concerns that a pullback could come sooner rather than later. Given those factors, stocks such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) can serve investors well in a challenging market.

  • Nio Doubles Q3 EV Sales; BYD, Xpeng, Li Auto Sales Nearly Triple

    Xpeng soared above Q3 delivery targets. Chinese EV rivals Nio and Li Auto also beat. EV giant BYD boomed.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Silver Is Looking Like a Bargain After Prices Dropped. What to Know.

    Silver’s value is at the metal’s lowest level in 14 months, and a rise in 10-year Treasury yields has fueled a retreat for precious metals that could see prices move even lower.

  • 3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

    What do the world's most confident investors do when their favorite stocks dive along with the rest of the stock market? If you're Cathie Wood, the CEO and founder of ARK Invest you do some bargain shopping. Rising interest rates in the U.S. and a financial crisis in China have been driving down shares of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Cathie Wood manages for ARK Invest.