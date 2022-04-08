U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,505.65
    +5.44 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,794.42
    +210.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,803.89
    -93.41 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.10
    +5.31 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.09
    +0.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.20
    +9.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6920
    +0.0400 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3023
    -0.0053 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2940
    +0.3240 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,826.70
    +482.22 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.92
    +3.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,662.84
    +111.03 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Multitude SE successfully places EUR 40 million in subsequent bonds

Multitude SE
·2 min read
Multitude SE
Multitude SE

Multitude SE successfully places EUR 40 million in subsequent bonds

Helsinki, 8 April 2022 - Multitude SE (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH has completed a subsequent bond issue of EUR 40 million under its existing senior unsecured bond framework (SE0012453835) with maturity in April 2023.

The net proceeds from the subsequent bond issue will, together with existing cash in the Group, be used towards refinancing the Group’s outstanding bond maturing in May 2022 (ISIN SE0011167972) and to execute the Group's growth path and business strategy. The outstanding bond maturing on 25 May 2022 will be repaid on the maturity date.

The subsequent bond issue was priced at 99.00 per cent of the nominal amount. After the subsequent bond issue, the total outstanding amount of the Group’s bonds with maturity in April 2023 will amount to EUR 120 million. The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.

Pareto Securities has acted as sole bookrunner in the subsequent bond issue.

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by +16 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’ www.multitude.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns

    The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it will likely start culling assets from its $9 trillion balance sheet at its meeting in early May and will do so at nearly twice the pace it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise as it confronts inflation running at a four-decade high. In terms of notable weekly flows, BofA said emerging market equity funds enjoyed the biggest inflow in ten weeks at $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday while emerging market debt vehicles attracted $2.2 billion, their best week since September.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on UiPath or Run Away?

    Workplace automation company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) recently reported its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings, for the period ending Jan. 31. Investors punished the stock, sending it to new lows. UiPath burst onto the scene with a hot initial public offering (IPO) in April 2021, a time when the markets were euphoric.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Fell 12.6% This Week

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 12.6% this week, in another difficult period for fintech stocks. As an exciting and high-growth fintech stock, Upstart has the worst of both worlds in today's market. High-multiple stocks suffered this week when Federal Reserve governors Lael Brainard and Patrick Harker came out with very hawkish commentary.

  • Equity markets may ‘go back up’ to all-time highs over the next few months: Strategist

    Mike Gibbs, Raymond James Director of Portfolio & Technical Strategy, and Kevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss equity and fixed income markets, inflation, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • Is Qualcomm (QCOM) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 […]

  • What You Need To Know About GameStop Corp.'s (NYSE:GME) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in GameStop Corp. ( NYSE:GME ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company...

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Here's Why a Drop in Moderna's Revenue Wouldn't Be Catastrophic

    The one big concern investors have about coronavirus-vaccine giant Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is this: a potential drop in revenue. Moderna's only commercialized product right now is its coronavirus vaccine.

  • 2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

    A more expensive stock may have a higher dividend payout, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a better dividend stock. If a lower-priced stock has a higher yield than the more expensive one, it can deliver more dividend income for the same dollar amount invested. Let's take a closer look at two high-yield dividend stocks that you can buy for under $50 per share.

  • Want to Bet on America? Bet on This Company.

    One of the strongest balance sheets imaginable is a key reason Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle likes this stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Missed Out on Nvidia? 2 AI Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Nvidia has become the gold standard in artificial intelligence (AI). From supercomputing hardware to subscription software, it provides everything a business needs to develop and run AI applications at scale. Not surprisingly, Nvidia is also the most valuable semiconductor company in the world.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    Sure, some might think that the time for investing in growth stocks is over with the huge sell-off in recent months. Growth stocks might not be highly prized now, but it's only a matter of time before they once again shine like stars. Here are three growth stocks to buy with $1,000 right now.