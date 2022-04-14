Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Redesignation of Mutual Fund Units of Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund

Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (“Mulvihill”) is announcing today that Class A units (Fund Code: MCM101) of Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund (the “Fund”) held by order execution-only dealers and other dealers that do not make a suitability determination in connection with an investor’s purchase and ongoing ownership of units of the fund will be redesignated into Class F units (Fund Code: MCM103) of the Fund on April 28, 2022 (the “Effective Date”) based on the relative net asset value per unit of the Class A units and Class F units at the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the Effective Date. Affected unitholders need not take any action in connection with the redesignation by the Fund of their units. From and after the Effective Date, investors will no longer be able to purchase Class A units into their discount brokerage accounts.



About Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

Mulvihill is a Canadian investment manager specializing in enhanced yield strategies. The firm was founded in 1995, making it one of the oldest and most experienced managers of option-related strategies in Canada. The current team of six portfolio managers at Mulvihill have over 140 years of industry experience. The firm services retail, high net worth and institutional clients through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

