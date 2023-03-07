U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

Municipality Finance Group’s Annual Report for 2022 published

Municipality Finance Plc
·1 min read
Municipality Finance Plc
Municipality Finance Plc

Municipality Finance Plc
Stock exchange release
7 March 2023 at 12:00 pm (EET)

Municipality Finance Group’s Annual Report for 2022 published

Municipality Finance Group’s Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement for the year 2022 have been published in English and Finnish.

MuniFin Group’s Annual Report fulfills the reporting requirements of European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). In accordance with these requirements, Report of the Board of Directors and the Consolidated Financial Statements are published not only in the Annual Report file but additionally in a separate zip file in which Report of the Board and the Financial Statements are marked up with XBRL tags. These ESEF Financial Statements have been subject to an independent auditor’s assurance.

MuniFin Group has also published Pillar 3 Disclosure document in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 and Directive 2013/36/EU. The document is available in English. The remuneration aspects of Pillar 3 reporting are also available separately in Finnish in MuniFin Group’s Remuneration Report 2022.

MuniFin Group has also published its Green Impact Report and Social Impact Report for 2022 in English and Finnish.

All of the above-mentioned reports are available on MuniFin’s website at www.munifin.fi.


MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Esa Kallio
President and CEO
tel. +358 50 337 7953

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. MuniFin Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd. The Group’s balance sheet totals nearly EUR 48 billion.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. Our customers include municipalities, joint municipal authorities, wellbeing services counties, joint county authorities, corporate entities under their control and affordable social housing. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

Attachments


