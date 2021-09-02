U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,322.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,632.00
    +22.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.70
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.60
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.25
    -0.23 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0100
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,868.38
    +2,628.43 (+5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.10
    +81.94 (+6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.89
    -1.95 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Municipality Finance issues EUR 20 million notes under MTN programme

Kuntarahoitus Oyj
·1 min read

Municipality Finance Plc
Stock exchange release
2 September 2021 at 10:00 am (EEST)

Municipality Finance issues EUR 20 million notes under MTN programme

Municipality Finance Plc issues EUR 20 million notes on 3 September 2021. The maturity date for the notes is 3 September 2036. MuniFin has a right but no obligation to redeem the notes early on 3 September 2022 and every three years thereafter. For the first year, the notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 0.30% per annum. If MuniFin chooses not to redeem the notes early, the interest will increase by 0.05 percentage points after the first year and every three years thereafter on each possible early redemption date.

The notes are issued under MuniFin’s EUR 40 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular is available in English on the company's website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations.

MuniFin has applied for the notes to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 3 September 2021.

DZ Bank acts as the Dealer for the issue of the notes.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Joakim Holmström
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability
tel. +358 50 444 3638

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions: the Group’s balance sheet totals close to EUR 46 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin’s customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.


Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s Waning Crisis Sparks ECB Debate on Ending Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The euro-area economy’s rebound and a dramatic inflation surge has reignited the sparring among European Central Bank policy makers about when to shift the institution away from its crisis mode. While euro-area central bankers were mostly united behind the measures taken to guide the economy through the Covid-19 recession, the return toward normality is fraying that consensus. Two hawki

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher as the sector rebounds from recent weakness despite continued regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Alibaba shares were otherwise trading lower last week on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. The SEC reportedly started issuing additional

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • Stocks Mixed as China Fires Fresh Regulatory Salvo: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as Chinese technology shares pared a climb following a fresh regulatory assault from Beijing. Traders were also cautious as they await U.S. jobs data to gauge the stimulus outlook.Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong came off their highs after criticism of ride-hailing firms highlighted risks from the nation’s ongoing crackdown on private industries. China’s overall market was steady, with traders assessing a central bank step to cushion the eco

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc