U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,506.75
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,579.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,729.50
    -34.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.10
    -3.70 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.66
    -2.68 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.70
    -6.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1011
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.30
    -1.27 (-5.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6240
    -0.6960 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,017.24
    +896.39 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.93
    +29.98 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.23
    -18.15 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Municipality Finance issues a EUR 200 million tap and a GBP 25 million tap under its MTN programme

Kuntarahoitus Oyj
·2 min read
Kuntarahoitus Oyj
Kuntarahoitus Oyj

Municipality Finance Plc
Stock exchange release
25 March 2022 at 10:00 am (EET)

Municipality Finance issues a EUR 200 million tap and a GBP 25 million tap under its MTN programme

On 28 March 2022 Municipality Finance Plc issues a new tranche in an amount of EUR 200 million to an existing benchmark issued on 16 January 2019 and a new tranche in an amount of GBP 25 million to an existing benchmark issued on 17 March 2021. The new tranches are issued under MuniFin’s EUR 40 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular and the supplemental offering circular are available in English on the company's website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations.

MuniFin has applied for the new tranches to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 28 March 2022. The existing notes in both series are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

EUR 200 million tap

With the new tranche, the aggregate nominal amount of the benchmark is EUR 1.65 billion. The maturity date of the benchmark is 7 March 2024, and the benchmark bears interest at fixed rate of 0.125% per annum.

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC acts as the Dealer for the issue of the new tranche.

GBP 25 million tap

With the new tranche, the aggregate nominal amount of the benchmark is GBP 1.32 billion. The maturity date of the benchmark is 17 December 2025. The benchmark bears interest at fixed rate of 0.375% per annum.

Bank of Montreal Europe plc acts as the Dealer for the issue of the new tranche.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Joakim Holmström
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability
tel. +358 50 444 3638

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. MuniFin Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd. The Group’s balance sheet is over EUR 46 billion.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin’s customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.


Recommended Stories

  • Strangulation Victim Found in Georgia in 1988 Now Has a Name

    DNASolves.comTwo state transportation workers found the woman’s body off to the side of Interstate 59 in Georgia, close to the Alabama border, in 1988. She had on Calvin Klein jeans, a blue thermal shirt, and a pinkie ring topped with a heart.She had been strangled to death.For years after the young woman was buried in an unmarked grave under the name Jane Doe, investigators worked to figure out who she was and who killed her.Forensic artists produced sketches of what she would look like, and cl

  • This is pretty much the only Netflix original movie that matters right now

    Netflix’s latest weekly data dump about what’s hot right now across the streaming platform globally should make Ryan Reynolds feel pretty good. Among all the movies on Netflix, for the 7-day period ending March 20, it was more likely that users were streaming his latest release The Adam Project than other Netflix original films out … The post This is pretty much the only Netflix original movie that matters right now appeared first on BGR.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Fresh Selloff in China Tech Stocks Amid Earnings Outlook Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slumped Friday amid continued concern about the sector’s earnings and the risk of local firms being kicked off American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • How the U.S. and allies can freeze Russian gold

    The U.S. and its allies said Thursday they're moving to block financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold, aiming to further restrict the country's ability to use its international reserves because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been building his gold stockpile since 2014.

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is Said to Near Settlement With Activist Cohen

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Ryan Cohen is nearing a settlement at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that would see three new directors appointed to the retailer’s board, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling F

  • Russian Tycoons Add $3 Billion to Wealth as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Mosco

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • TipRanks: Analysts With Great Track Records Are Recommending These 3 Stocks

    The cliché says, 'May you live in interesting times.' We certainly are, as far as the stock markets are concerned. The strong bull market of 2021 turned into a full-on correction as 2022 got underway, but an upturn this month has moderated the year-to-date losses. The main takeaway for investors is volatility; it remains to be seen if the March gains are here to stay, or just transitory. No matter which way the market goes, investors can always find a clear path forward in the stock reviews from

  • Europe Stocks, U.S. Futures Waver; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. equity futures struggled for traction on Friday as investors evaluated economic risks from Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening and Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the

  • Edward ‘Ned’ Johnson, Former Fidelity CEO and Fund Pioneer, Dies

    Fidelity's Edward Johnson was instrumental in shaping the asset-management industry and allowing Main Street investors to participate in the stock market like institutional investors.

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos Rise as Russia Mulls Bitcoin for Oil Payments; Dogecoin Rallies

    Bitcoin (BTC) is rising alongside a 6% rally in dogecoin (DOGE). Meme stocks are also outperforming in equity markets, reflecting improved appetite for risk among investors. DeFi tokens are lagging, but could catch up with broader upswings in price.