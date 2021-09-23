U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Municipality Finance issues EUR 25 million notes under MTN programme

Kuntarahoitus Oyj
·1 min read

Municipality Finance Plc
Stock exchange release
23 September 2021 at 10:00 am (EEST)

Municipality Finance issues EUR 25 million notes under MTN programme

Municipality Finance Plc issues EUR 25 million notes on 24 September 2021. The maturity date for the notes is 24 September 2051. MuniFin has a right but no obligation to redeem the notes early on 24 September 2022 and every three years thereafter. The notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 1.15% per annum.

The notes are issued under MuniFin’s EUR 40 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular and the supplemental offering circular are available in English on the company's website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations.

MuniFin has applied for the notes to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 24 September 2021.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International acts as the Dealer for the issue of the notes.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Joakim Holmström
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability
tel. +358 50 444 3638

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions: the Group’s balance sheet totals close to EUR 46 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin’s customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.


    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. sold shares in China Evergrande Group and said it may exit all its holdings, a major withdrawal of support from one of the embattled developer’s long-time backers.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin