U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,277.50
    -20.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,520.00
    -202.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,618.00
    -64.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.70
    -15.10 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.69
    -0.34 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.50
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.16
    +1.60 (+7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2170
    -0.0730 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,756.13
    +1,384.74 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.18
    +25.74 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.18
    -45.24 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Municipality Finance issues a GBP 25 million tap under its MTN programme

Kuntarahoitus Oyj
·1 min read

Municipality Finance Plc
Stock exchange release
1 October 2021 at 10:00 am (EEST)

Municipality Finance issues a GBP 25 million tap under its MTN programme

On 4 October 2021 Municipality Finance Plc issues a new tranche in an amount of GBP 25 million to an existing benchmark issued on 17 March 2021. With the new tranche, the aggregate nominal amount of the benchmark is GBP 590 million. The maturity date of the benchmark is 17 December 2025. The benchmark bears interest at fixed rate of 0.375% per annum.

The new tranche is issued under MuniFin’s EUR 40 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular and the supplemental offering circular are available in English on the company's website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations.

MuniFin has applied for the new tranche to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 4 October 2021. The existing notes in the series are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited acts as the Dealer for the new tranche.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Joakim Holmström
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability
tel. +358 50 444 3638

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions: the Group’s balance sheet totals close to EUR 46 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin’s customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



Recommended Stories

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Chinese EV Stocks: Xpeng Deliveries Crush Targets, Nio, Li Auto On Tap

    Chinese EV companies are gearing to report deliveries for the third quarter, after Nio and Li Auto cut delivery forecasts following a hot sales streak. The emerging rivals to Tesla in China cited twin headwinds to vehicle production from the pandemic and chip shortage.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Dow Jones Futures: No End To Stock Market Woes, Infrastructure Vote Delayed; Tesla Deliveries Loom

    Stocks reversed lower again. Congress averted a shutdown, but the House delayed a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill due to progressives' opposition.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares sink, Lordstown Motors nears deal to sell Ohio plant

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge up after September slump

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening after dropping during the regular session, with equities ending a volatile month in the red.

  • Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) are trading lower Thursday after the US International Trade Commission ruled the companies must halt sales and imports of the IQOS heated tobacco device due to patent infringement against Reynolds American. The US International Trade Commission's ruling found that the IQOS device infringed on two of Reynolds American's patents. The ruling is set for an administrative review that requires the signature of President Joe Bid

  • Here's Why Camber Energy Stock Soared Today

    Camber's share price is being driven higher by three powerful catalysts. Like many energy companies, it is benefiting from surging oil and gas prices. Investors seeking to profit from the rally in commodity prices have bid up many oil and gas stocks in recent weeks.

  • Why 2 EV Charging Stocks Face 'Offsetting Risks' To 'Outsized Opportunity'

    Electric vehicle charging stocks are among the key beneficiaries of the rapid EV transition underway currently, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The EV Charging Analyst: Ryan Greenwald maintained Neutral ratings on the shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) and EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO). The analyst has a $26 price target for ChargePoint and $11 price target for EVgo. The EV Charging Thesis: The Biden administration's top priorities include robust funding for EV charging infras

  • Energy stocks are still a buy after big gains — here are 12 to consider

    Energy stocks are on fire — up 19% in September alone. The move is so big, energy stocks are even attracting the endorsement of popular financial media commentators. 1. Energy stocks are up a lot in the past year, but they still are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels — while energy prices are back up there or much higher.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for October

    There are still plenty of great options out there for investors seeking reliable, above-average income.

  • A Bad Month for Stocks Ends With Few Signs the Drama Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The end of the September in the stock market was a time of volatility, accelerated hedging and economic unease. It did not, however, spur an extreme reordering in trader sentiment, and to some of Wall Street’s old guard that’s worrisome.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued b

  • How Securitize is providing a platform for investors to access private markets

    Co-founder and CEO Securitize&nbsp;Carlos Domingo joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the mission to help traders access private capital markets and why the company is focusing on crypto assets at the moment.