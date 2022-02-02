U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Municipality Finance issues GBP 30 million, GBP 50 million and GBP 95 million taps under its MTN programme

Kuntarahoitus Oyj
·2 min read

Municipality Finance Plc
Stock exchange release
2 February 2022 at 10:00 am (EET)

Municipality Finance issues GBP 30 million, GBP 50 million and GBP 95 million taps under its MTN programme

On 3 February 2022 Municipality Finance Plc issues new tranches in an amount of GBP 30 million and GBP 50 million to an existing series of notes issued on 19 January 2022 and a new tranche in an amount of GBP 95 million to an existing benchmark issued on 17 March 2021. The new tranches are issued under MuniFin’s EUR 40 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular and the supplemental offering circular are available in English on the company's website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations.

MuniFin has applied for the new tranches to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 3 February 2022. The existing notes in both series are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

GBP 30 million and GBP 50 million taps

MuniFin issues two new tranches to an existing series of notes issued on 19 January 2022. With the new tranches, the aggregate nominal amount of the notes is GBP 380 million. The maturity date of the notes is 19 June 2025, and the notes bear interest at fixed rate of 1.125% per annum.

Deutsche Bank AG acts as the Dealer for the GBP 30 million tranche and HSBC Continental Europe and NatWest Markets NV act as the Lead Managers for the GBP 50 million tranche.

GBP 95 million tap

MuniFin issues a new tranche to an existing benchmark issued on 17 March 2021. With the new tranche, the aggregate nominal amount of the benchmark is GBP one billion. The maturity date of the benchmark is 17 December 2025. The benchmark bears interest at fixed rate of 0.375% per annum.

Morgan Stanley acts as the Dealer for the issue of the new tranche.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Joakim Holmström
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability
tel. +358 50 444 3638

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions: the Group’s balance sheet totals close to EUR 46 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin’s customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.


