A.A. Murakami Unveils 'The Passage of Ra,' a Groundbreaking NFT Installation on MakersPlace

·4 min read

In its debut at NFT Paris, this new installation explores the intersection of art, technology, and nature.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace, the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital fine art, has partnered with A.A. Murakami to launch their exclusive NFT collection titled The Passage of Ra, which is inspired by Ra's mythological journey through the underworld. The immersive installation represents Murakami's concept of the 'Mataverse,' a multi-sensory physical environment that also exists on the blockchain. This experience made its first debut at this year's NFT Paris event, and The Passage of Ra will be available for presale on MakersPlace on March 20, 2023, and general sale on March 21, 2023.

The Passage of Ra
The Passage of Ra

A.A. Murakami is a London/Tokyo-based artist duo known for their unique sensory installations that emulate nature, and their use of "Ephemeral Tech," to evoke both primordial origins and future worlds. The Passage of Ra uses proprietary technology to launch physical and digital fog rings toward a generative seascape displayed on screens, capturing the swirling vortex of fog rings. The new collection explores ephemerality vs. permanence by contrasting a fleeting moment with blockchain's immutability.

In a similar way to how the ancient Egyptians used the latest technology of their time to pay tribute to the sun, this artwork utilizes modern technology to honor and appreciate the natural systems that sustain our present and future. A.A. Murakami stated ''we are excited about the future of blockchain and art, and want to make work that explores and pushes what that future can be. We were thrilled to partner with MakersPlace and NFT Paris to make the first Immersive NFT.''

"The Passage of Ra took Paris by storm, and we're excited to now debut the experience on MakersPlace," said Claus Enevoldsen, Head of Marketing and Growth at MakersPlace. "A.A. Murakami is an artist duo cultivating a new exciting form of art, combining physical and digital experiences in innovative ways. We are big fans of Alex and Azusa and proud to help bring their vision of the 'Mataverse' to life."

The 12-minute generative art video of The Passage of Ra will be sold as 1-minute segments on MakersPlace. Should an owner possess two or more sequential NFTs, they can opt to merge and "burn" them to obtain an extended segment.

As the Egyptian mythology of Ra continues to live on, the Passage of Ra NFT collection will continue its legacy through blockchain technology.

For more information about The Passage of Ra drop, please visit https://makersplace.com/drop/aamurakami.

About A.A. Murakami
A.A. Murakami is a London/Tokyo-based Artist duo. Their unique sensory installations are an ongoing series of works, which follows the tradition of artists emulating nature. In the same way ancient civilizations made structures to chart the passage of the sun or early cave paintings to depict the natural world, A.A. Murakami pursues an innate human desire to use art to connect with and revere the natural systems on which our existence depends. They pioneer in 'Ephemeral Tech' which explores this intrinsic driver of creation using technology to evoke both primordial origins and future worlds. The artists' work is included in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Centre Pompidou, Paris and M+, Hong Kong, and they are represented by Pace Gallery.

About MakersPlace
MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

Media Contact
makersplace@dittopr.co

MakersPlace (PRNewsfoto/MakersPlace)
MakersPlace (PRNewsfoto/MakersPlace)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aa-murakami-unveils-the-passage-of-ra-a-groundbreaking-nft-installation-on-makersplace-301772460.html

SOURCE MakersPlace

