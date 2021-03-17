Mural Mania: 7-Eleven Adds Local Color to Stores Across America

IRVING, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is making a big, colorful splash in neighborhoods across America, and it is commissioning local mural artists to bring its creative vision to life at select stores. The convenience retailer has teamed up with The Ammersion Group, a new Dallas-based creative agency, to identify acclaimed artists to create neighborhood-specific murals on interior and exterior walls of existing and new 7-Eleven® stores.

The goal of the mural program is to capture each neighborhood's energy through inclusive on-site murals in order to bring connection and creativity to local communities. 7-Eleven first embarked on the massive art project in Dallas, the company's hometown, where they pioneered the convenience store concept almost 100 years ago.

"We kicked off our mural program with a local artist at a new 7-Eleven Evolution Store, an experiential testing ground where we test new concepts, products and services before we scale them across the 7-Eleven system," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "It's been a hit so far and I've seen my fair share of excited customers stop what they're doing to take Instagram-worthy photos in front of the larger-than-life mural. This positive customer behavior and feedback has encouraged us to expand the concept to more stores in 2021."

7-Eleven selected painter and illustrator Mariell Guzman to capture the essence of the neighborhood. Born in Michoacán, Mexico, Guzman pulls from her Mexican heritage to create murals with a vibrant color palette and whimsical gaze. Guzman wanted to bring the rich heritage of her native homeland to the community where she works and creates.

"Creating a mural for 7-Eleven in my very own neighborhood was a true honor and a privilege," Guzman said. "I'm very grateful to The Ammersion Group for believing in my work and connecting me with the 7-Eleven team to create a new landmark for the Lake Highlands community."

Two more bold mixed media murals have already been painted by portrait artist Brandon Adams at the Southside store on South Lamar and, most recently, graffiti artist and a leader in the local arts scene Tex Moton at a yet-to-open store on Park Lane and Abrams, also in East Dallas.

The genesis of the effort was born through a visionary collaboration between 7-Eleven and The Ammersion Group, working under the umbrella of "Artists Building Brands." Bringing communities together has never been more important, which is why 7-Eleven directly engaged the North Texas arts community and plans to do the same in other U.S. cities. This project embraces community beautification by connecting the fine art and marketing worlds, while also mentoring and supporting creatives of all backgrounds and communities.

North Texans can expect to see more impactful murals pop up throughout 2021 at 7-Eleven stores, partnered with The Ammersion Group utilizing their deep connections to and relationships within the Dallas art community. Both emerging and established artists will be invited to bring their artistic vision to their neighborhood 7-Eleven store.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 72,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

