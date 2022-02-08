U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.50
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,978.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,506.25
    -53.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.50
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.53
    -1.79 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.07
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3410
    +0.2610 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,476.60
    +835.39 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.19
    +9.44 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,577.87
    +4.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

MURAL Supports European and Asia-Pacific Customer Growth With Regional Data Residency

·3 min read

Enterprise plan customers can now designate where their visual collaboration data will be stored at no additional cost

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL, the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration, now offers European and Asia-Pacific (APAC) data residency capabilities for all Enterprise plan customers. These capabilities enable new and existing Enterprise plan customers to choose the region in which their visual collaboration data will be stored on a workspace-by-workspace basis. Regional data residency capabilities authorizes the company's expanding European and APAC members, including those in highly regulated industries like financial services, government, and healthcare, to securely store their visual collaboration data locally while unlocking the full benefits of the MURAL platform globally.

MURAL Logo
MURAL Logo

MURAL Supports European and Asia-Pacific Customer Growth With Regional Data Residency

MURAL is a shared digital workspace designed to support creative visual collaboration. The platform transforms teamwork by making meetings and workshops interactive experiences — either in-person, remote, or hybrid, whether work is happening together or asynchronously. The company currently supports over 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies and some of the most security-conscious industries. Regional data residency is MURAL's latest enterprise product offering, giving global teams more control over where their data is stored.

"As teams around the world have transitioned to remote work models, it's become critical to enable quick and secure access to data, tools, and other team members without compromising security and compliance — along with knowing where visual collaboration data is stored," said MURAL's Chief Information Security Officer, Colton Ericksen. "We are investing heavily in advancing our data residency capabilities to meet the needs of our customers no matter where they are located, so their teams can confidently drive innovation through secure collaboration."

Initially, MURAL will offer data residency solutions for customers in Europe and APAC, as well as U.S. multinationals, for newly created workspaces. The company will continue to iterate and evolve on this offering to meet additional customer needs, such as support for new regions.

Data residency is offered at no additional cost to Enterprise plan customers and can be easily set up during the creation of a new workspace with help from MURAL's Customer Success team.

MURAL maintains active SOC2 Type 2 and ISO 9001 certifications and complies with GDPR. For more information on MURAL's enterprise-grade security offerings and features, visit: mural.co/enterprise.

ABOUT MURAL

MURAL is the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise. Different from online whiteboarding and design software, the MURAL® platform transforms teamwork by making meetings and workshops interactive experiences designed for problem solving, play, and imagination. Consulting and innovation, product and information technology, and executive leadership teams collaborate visually with MURAL, using guided visual methods and Facilitation Superpowers™ features to innovate, strategize, plan, reflect, and build team trust in an inclusive way. With the MURAL platform, it's easy to deploy at scale visual methods on especially complex, difficult collaborative work. Tens of thousands of teams at companies such as IBM, Intuit, Thoughtworks, and Atlassian use the MURAL platform to foster imaginative teamwork and turn shared ideas into a shared reality—at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mural-supports-european-and-asia-pacific-customer-growth-with-regional-data-residency-301477290.html

SOURCE MURAL

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Prologis sells Palm Beach County warehouses for $41M

    Equus Capital Partners acquired a pair of warehouse/office buildings near West Palm Beach for $41 million as part of a larger portfolio deal across multiple states. Liberty Property Trust, a subsidiary of San Francisco-based industrial giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD), sold the 83,480-square-foot warehouse/office on 6.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell late in the Monday session amid renewed declines in big tech names. Benchmark Treasury yields were little changed as investors assessed the outlook for monetary policy ahead of key inflation data later this week.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing St

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.One key consideration is regulatory scrutiny. There’s a chill against large transactions at the moment in Washington, where technology companies are being probed by regulators for their reach and influence and the Federal Trade Commission recentl

  • Is it better to get your tax refund in crypto, I-Bonds or hard cash? Financial advisers weigh in

    Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines. There are plenty of ways to use a tax refund in the market, financial advisers say.

  • Buy the dip? Why the stock market’s bounce off January lows may prove premature

    Stock-market investors appear eager to buy the dip after a rough January, but the bounce looks suspect, says Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Lisa Shalett.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    The most anticipated economic report of the week is the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index for January, out Thursday.

  • One surprising question you should ask any financial adviser you might hire — their answer could be a huge red flag

    Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. While not everyone needs a certified financial planner, they can help you get organized and formulate a plan for your money. When you meet with a certified financial planner, here are the 15 questions you should ask them to make sure they are trustworthy, experienced and have your best interests at heart.

  • How Likely Is It For Bitcoin to Hit $200K in 2022?

    Bitcoin soared above $44,300 Monday, confirming a break above its 2-month downtrend. David Stryzewski, CEO of financial advisor Sound Planning Group, discusses the potential macro factors moving bitcoin's prices and the wider markets higher. "It's very possible [BTC] could go up to $200,000," he said. Plus, his take on BTC's divergence from tech stocks and why he "loves" Ethereum.

  • Is your favorite bank branch on the chopping block?

    Will bank branches one day join airline-ticketing offices and phone booths — once ubiquitous on the urban landscape — in becoming just a memory?

  • Dolce&Gabbana takes perfumes and cosmetics business in-house

    Italian luxury group Dolce&Gabbana has set up a new company to directly manage the development, production and sale of its perfumes and cosmetics, Chief Executive Alfonso Dolce said on Monday. The move to bring in-house a multi-million business, which is key for many fashion houses but often managed through licensing, is the first by an Italian luxury group. "We are thinking of a business model which could see tie-ups and partnerships with our producers," Dolce told Corriere della Sera's L'Economia financial weekly.

  • NZD/USD Strengthens Over .6607, Weakens Under .6588

    A sustained move over .6607 could generate the upside momentum needed to trigger a surge into .6670.

  • Here's How Toshiba Looks To Restructure Itself

    Toshiba Corp (OTC: TOSYY) looks to divide itself into two companies and sell non-core assets. The Japanese tech giant scrapped its initial three-way split that faced fierce criticism from activist shareholders, Bloomberg reports. Toshiba aims to spin off the devices business, including semiconductors, and list it. Related Content: Toshiba To Invest B To Drive Chip Production Toshiba looks to sell its joint venture stake in Toshiba Carrier Corporation to the Carrier Group for ~¥100 billion. Toshi

  • Amazon plans to more than double base pay cap for employees - memo

    The e-commerce giant will increase the overall compensation range for most jobs globally and the company said the increases were much more "considerable" than in the past. Last year, Amazon increased its average starting wage for operations staff in the United States to more than $18 an hour, against the backdrop of a tight U.S. labor market. Amazon will review the compensation for newly promoted employees at the time of promotion and give in-year stock awards, if required, to get them in the new pay range, the memo said.

  • Consumer-credit growth subsides in December after rocketing higher in prior month

    The numbers: Total consumer credit rose $18.9 billion in December, down from a torrid $38.8 billion gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Monday. Economists had been expecting a $24 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. Key data: Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose at a 2.4% rate in December after a 22.8% gain in the prior month.

  • Columbia Sportswear Bounces on Earnings but May See More Weakness

    Shares of the outdoor apparel maker got a nice bump last Friday from a big earnings beat, but its technicals indicate the positive momentum may not last.

  • Tesla receives subpoena from U.S. securities regulator over 2018 settlement

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Monday it received a subpoena from the U.S. securities regulator related to a settlement that required Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweets on material information about the company to be vetted. The subpoena by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was issued on Nov. 16, some 10 days after Musk asked his Twitter followers https://bit.ly/3opTftt if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company, triggering a stock selloff. The SEC's latest action, which was disclosed in a securities filing by the automaker, adds to pressure on Tesla from federal auto safety regulators regarding vehicle recalls https://reut.rs/3J6zUFB and investigations related to its driver-assistance software.

  • First Look: Inside Kellogg’s Inaugural MBAi Class

    Northwestern Kellogg Professor Eric Anderson. Photo by Eddie Quinones It’s cliché but true: Change is the only constant. Recognizing that success in today’s ever-changing business landscape has many faces, Northwestern University created a new joint ... The post First Look: Inside Kellogg’s Inaugural MBAi Class appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Pressure on Bank Indonesia to raise rates, but will not until Q3'22- Reuters Poll

    Indonesia's central bank will raise rates faster than thought just a month ago as concerns mount about a weaker rupiah as the Federal Reserve gears up to increase its own interest rate next month amid soaring U.S. inflation, a Reuters poll showed. But unlike many major economies, Indonesian inflation has largely remained benign, only inching up to 2.18% in January after spending most of the previous two years below Bank Indonesia's (BI) target range of 2%-4%.

  • Here's What Citi Thinks Of Alibaba's ADS Issuance

    On February 4, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) filed a Form F-6 to register 1B American depository shares to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company. Citi analyst Alicia Yap says that while the ADS registration does not indicate new equity issuance, it allows holders of ordinary shares to have the flexibility to sell their shares in ADS than as common shares in Hong Kong Exchange. Related Content: