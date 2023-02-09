Murchison Minerals releases positive drill results from Syrah target at HPM project
Vancouver --News Direct-- Murchison Minerals Ltd
Murchison Minerals CEO Troy Boisjoli joined Proactive's Steve Darling to share news the company has released more drill results from the Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan project in Quebec.
Boisjoli told Proactive drilling at the Syrah target intersected extensive disseminated nickel-copper-cobalt bearing sulphide mineralization over 277.3 metres (m) grading 0.22% nickel equivalent (NiEq) or 0.70% copper equivalent (CuEq).
Boisjoli said the company also announced backpack drill results from the initial prospecting program at the Lac Paradis prospect. Those results included 1.55m backpack drill core grading 1.43% NiEq or 4.65% CuEq.
