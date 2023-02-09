Vancouver --News Direct-- Murchison Minerals Ltd

Murchison Minerals CEO Troy Boisjoli joined Proactive's Steve Darling to share news the company has released more drill results from the Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan project in Quebec.

Boisjoli told Proactive drilling at the Syrah target intersected extensive disseminated nickel-copper-cobalt bearing sulphide mineralization over 277.3 metres (m) grading 0.22% nickel equivalent (NiEq) or 0.70% copper equivalent (CuEq).

Boisjoli said the company also announced backpack drill results from the initial prospecting program at the Lac Paradis prospect. Those results included 1.55m backpack drill core grading 1.43% NiEq or 4.65% CuEq.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/murchison-minerals-releases-positive-drill-results-from-syrah-target-at-hpm-project-676491231