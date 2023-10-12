Murder case to attempt mediation again

Oct. 12—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of gunning down his girlfriend two years ago will have one last go at a plea negotiation ahead of a looming trial date.

In October 2021, Taylon Bensinger was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree wanton endangerment after police say he shot and killed 24-year-old Angel Rowe at a residence in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue.

After delays in DNA evidence and a rearrangement of attorneys in the Department of Public Advocacy, Bensinger's case was scheduled for jury trial in January 2024.

However, Bensinger appeared via video conference in Boyd County Circuit Court on Thursday, where his attorney, Whitney Davis, requested one last attempt at mediation prior to trial.

Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent said he would allow another mediation but wanted to keep January's trial date reserved in case mediation didn't yield any resolution.

Bensinger will appear for another pre-trial conference on Dec. 14.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com