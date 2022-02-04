U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    -16.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -180.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,464.00
    -28.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.20
    -17.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.23
    +1.96 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8920
    +0.0650 (+3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    25.57
    +3.48 (+15.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    -0.0090 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3020
    +0.3410 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,466.14
    +845.46 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.45
    +21.40 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,523.73
    -5.11 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MURFU
  • SQFT
  • SQFTP
  • SQFTW

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU) (the "Company") announced that the underwriters in its initial public offering exercised their full over-allotment option and today purchased an additional 1,725,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The gross proceeds from the full option exercise were $17,250,000 million before deducting underwriting discounts and expenses. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company ("common stock") and one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable.

The total aggregate issuance by the Company of the 13,225,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit resulted in total gross proceeds of $132,250,000.

The units have been listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading on February 3, 2022, under the ticker symbol "MURFU". Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "MURF" and "MURFW," respectively.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as the co-manager for the offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP served as counsel to Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP served as counsel to the underwriters in this offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 2, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on companies in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space with an aggregate combined enterprise value of approximately $300 million to $1.2 billion. The Company is sponsored by Murphy Canyon Acquisition Sponsor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts:

For investors:
Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp.
Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations
lowell.hartkorn@murphycanyonac.com
Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244

SOURCE: Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687267/Murphy-Canyon-Acquisition-Corp-Announces-Full-Exercise-of-Underwriters-Over-Allotment-Option-in-Public-Offering

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • A Meta-morphosis of sentiment that may turn again: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 4, 2022.

  • Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

    It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. Barclays Bank has cut its price target on PayPal to $200.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, will hike Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday and announced a fee hike for its Prime membership. The stock is soaring in after-hours.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.

  • PayPal stock still offers ‘four silver linings’ after ‘epic’ selloff, says analyst

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have been pummeled in recent days after the e-commerce company gave a disappointing forecast and announced a change in its business strategy, but one analyst still sees shine in PayPal's story.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Earnings. What Wall Street Thinks.

    Ford’s fourth-quarter earnings, reported Thursday evening, came in a little light and financial guidance for 2022 didn’t blow investors away. The stock was trading lower Friday and it could be a tough day for Ford bulls since Wall Street isn’t defending shares following the earnings miss. Ford Motor (ticker: F) stock was at $18.72 in premarket trading Friday, down 5.9%.

  • Cathie Wood Targets Illiquid Assets and Limits Exits in New Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is doubling down on her big bet on disruptive tech companies via a new fund targeting less-liquid markets with limits on how quickly investors can exit.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growt

  • Clorox Stock Falls Sharply as Rising Costs Hit Margins

    Clorox's fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings miss analysts' expectations and the company says margins will take a steep hit from continued cost pressures.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • How Rivian Rescued Amazon Earnings—but Not Ford

    Amazon.com 's huge earnings beat was mostly driven by gains on its Rivian Automotive holdings. Ford Motors owns Rivian stock too. Ford shares didn't get the Rivian bounce Amazon stock did.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    A good way to amass a great fortune is to hang on to shares of successful companies for a very long time.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Royal Caribbean stock falls after wider-than-expected loss, another revenue miss

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group fell 1.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and revenue that missed expectations again, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 led to cruise cancellations and service disruptions. The net loss narrowed to $1.36 billion, or $5.33 a share, from $1.37 billion, or $6.09 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted loss per share narrowed to $4

  • Stock Market Correction: The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $100

    Over the past month, the stock market has sent a stern reminder to the investing community that equities can go down just as easily as they can rise. The double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite represent the biggest drawdowns for both indexes since March 2020.

  • Bristol Myers posts slightly better-than-expected 4th-qtr results

    Sales of the company's top-selling cancer drug Revlimid rose 1% to $3.33 billion in the quarter. Bristol Myers still expects earnings and sales growth this year. The company forecast 2022 earnings per share of $7.65 to $7.95 a share.