Murphy's Tavern in Rumson started in secret during Prohibition. The secret is out.

RUMSON - Murphy’s Tavern in Rumson was not always a business eager for attention. That's because it was once a speakeasy during Prohibition.

“There was no grand opening because everything was illegal,” said Robb McMahon, co-owner of Murphy’s Tavern. “When the Volstead Act was repealed in 1933, anybody who was operating illegally was exonerated completely and could apply for a provisional license. Most did not, because they had already made the money they needed to live on. In our case, we became just like any other licensed bar, in terms of paying the same fees and renewals, as well as getting the same inspections."

McMahon got into the bar business through his love of music.

“I was into music mostly,” McMahon said. “I started with jazz and classical and then I graduated to rock and roll because I realized I could make some good money doing that. That was my introduction to the bar business. I would eventually go on to bartend at the places I played music for because a lot of bars back in the 1980s always had live music.”

Robb McMahon and Heather Racioppi are the owners of Murphy's Tavern in Rumson.

Besides playing music, McMahon had a steady flow of odd jobs over the years.

“I was a park ranger for a while,” McMahon said. “I drove a truck for the (Red Bank) Daily Register, which was a paper at the time. I also worked in retail for some time. I needed money as a young person to support my lifestyle, so I dabbled in those trades. It was a way to bring in money to pay bills.”

After working his way into the bar scene through music, McMahon found he enjoyed it.

“It was a chance to get to know your community a lot better,” McMahon said. “For someone like me, a man in his 20s, I enjoyed the one-on-one interaction between myself and other people of all ages. I earned the respect of those people and that really inspired and motivated me to be a part of that whole scene. I always liked making sure everything was cleaned up at the end of the night and, once I locked up the door, everything was out of my mind.”

'Something that can't teach you'

Heather Racioppi pours a drink at Murphy's Tavern in Rumson.

McMahon became a self-taught bartender, learning as he went along.

“In my time as a bartender, I always worked with other self-taught bartenders,” McMahon said. “I rarely ever worked with people that went to school to do this trade. Going to bartending school is different because you're paying for the education, where you learn how to make a lot of different types of drinks that you don’t end up making in the real world. They don’t tell you about the parts where you must interact with different variations of people that you normally would not interact with outside of the bar setting itself. It’s something they can’t teach you. It is learned.”

Heather Racioppi, the other half of Murphy’s Tavern, got her start working in the service industry as well.

“I graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor's degree in communications with an intent to be in television production,” Racioppi said. “I had a bunch of internships at television shows like 'The Maury Povich Show' and The Food Network. I had worked bartending jobs for most of my life and I found that the money was a lot better in that industry. I always had jobs in bartending for that reason. Although I really enjoyed my time doing bartending on the side, I knew I would need benefits and a retirement plan at some point.”

After Racioppi graduated from college, she started working in the bar business for six straight years, which is a long time in bartending years.

“I started out doing a couple of nights a week at the Downtown Cafe and I graduated to doing it full-time,” Racioppi said. “I took a trip to Italy in 2004 and lived there for a season. After I got back to the United States, I felt a little lost and I was floating around a little bit. I already knew Rob from being a part of the bartender crowd in Red Bank, so I saw him one night when he paid me a visit at a bar I was working part-time at, and we got to talking. One of the first things he said to me was 'I’ve got to get you out of here.'”

Murphy's Tavern in Rumson is a former speakeasy known for its large shuffleboard table.

'Give it a shot for a year'

At this same time, McMahon was working at Val’s Tavern in Rumson, whose owners also owned Murphy’s Tavern. He worked a few times a week at Murphy’s and saw the potential there.

“I asked Heather to join me Monday and Thursday nights at Murphy’s Tavern and we would see how things turned out,” McMahon said. “We both knew so many people that we would have the bar filled up every night. After a while, the owners approached Heather and I and offered for us to take over the business. We talked about it and agreed to give it a shot for a year. That was 19 years ago, and we are still going strong.”

Muphy’s Tavern offers a wide variety of drinks.

“We are known for our pint of Guinness,” McMahon said. “We have a limited wine selection, but we are very popular with our bourbons and old-fashioned drinks as well. As far as this summer goes, we have a great selection of high-end tequilas this time around.”

Racioppi and McMahon want to add more help to back them up and one day take up the mantle.

"We have some people in the bullpen,” Racioppi said. “We’ve been doing this for 19 years and we have never really had any help. We have gotten the business to this point, and we have grown as much as the space will allow us to. I think that people like the fact that business has not changed and will stay the same, no matter what.”

Murphy's Tavern in Rumson was a speakeasy during Prohibition.

Murphy's Tavern

Owners: Heather Racioppi and Rob McMahon

Location: 17 Ward Lane, Rumson

Phone: 732-842-1600

Website: www.murphysrumson.com

Hours: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays

