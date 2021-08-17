Muscle Maker, Inc.’s Latest Acquisition, Pokemoto®, Ramps Up Franchising Program and Signs Agreement for Three New Pokemoto Locations

Popular Hawaiian poke chain focuses on expansion and signs three store deal in MA



LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) newest subsidiary Pokemoto , a 14-location concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic is ramping up its franchising efforts to expand the millennial and Gen-Z fueled brand in the northeast and beyond. The chain can be found in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Georgia.

Muscle Maker, Inc. added Pokemoto to its health-focused lineup of brands three months ago quoting its interest in Pokemoto’s “healthier for you” offerings and direct fit into Muscle Maker’s non-traditional growth plans. The growth-oriented multi-unit concept accelerates Muscle Makers top line revenue growth and adds another strong brand to the delivery-only side of the business. The store level economics, low build out costs, and ease of operations we believe makes Pokemoto very appealing to prospective franchisees.

Pokemoto recently signed an agreement for three locations in Hampshire County Massachusetts; specifically, the towns of Northampton, Amherst and Hadley increasing the brand’s overall footprint by 21 percent. The trade areas boast a heavy collegiate presence which is a demographic focal point for the Pokemoto real estate team. Pokemoto already has university locations near Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University and Franklin Pierce University.

Muscle Maker Grill brings a team of restaurant industry seasoned veterans to the table to grow Pokemoto corporately and through its franchising program. The team has vast experience in hyper growth, real estate planning, operational success and local marketing and has the resources available to take the Pokemoto brand to the next level.

“One of the goals of the Pokemoto acquisition was to expand with the goal of increasing our traditional and non-traditional footprint and in turn, accelerating our top line sales, and here we are 90 days in, with a three-unit deal signed.” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “We are in the process of integrating Pokemoto into existing and new Muscle Maker Grill locations to run dual brands in areas that are targeting Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. We believe our added buying power, expertise in franchising and site selection, operations and marketing and additional resources such as adding a robust tech solution completed the package to bolster Pokemoto’s franchising program. The trendy fresh-ingredient “build your own” bowl, burrito or salad model is very attractive to prospective franchisees for multiple reasons including but not limited to: low startup costs, smaller footprint, minimal cooking and the ability to serve guests quickly in a linear fashion. Guests want delicious, high-quality cuisine and they want it fast. Pokemoto is here to deliver – in our restaurants via our contactless kiosks or on the go.”

For more information on Pokemoto franchising visit www.pokemoto.com/franchise

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto has fourteen locations in four states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Georgia and offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable and healthy ingredients such as Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh mango, roasted cashews and black caviar tobiko that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker Grill was Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey and features “healthier for you” high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Superfit Foods (www.superfitfoods.com), a Jacksonville, Florida, based fresh-prepared meal prep company focused on delivering dietary specific meals direct to consumer homes or designated pick-up locations. In addition, Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Pokemoto, a “healthier for you” fresh ingredient poke bowl concept. Pokemoto (pokemoto.com) features fresh Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh fruits and vegetable and propriety recipes. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing:

marketing@musclemakergrill.com

Investor Relations:

IR@musclemakergrill.com



