U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Muscle Maker, Inc.’s Latest Acquisition, Pokemoto®, Ramps Up Franchising Program and Signs Agreement for Three New Pokemoto Locations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Muscle Maker, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Popular Hawaiian poke chain focuses on expansion and signs three store deal in MA

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) newest subsidiary Pokemoto, a 14-location concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic is ramping up its franchising efforts to expand the millennial and Gen-Z fueled brand in the northeast and beyond. The chain can be found in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Georgia.

Muscle Maker, Inc. added Pokemoto to its health-focused lineup of brands three months ago quoting its interest in Pokemoto’s “healthier for you” offerings and direct fit into Muscle Maker’s non-traditional growth plans. The growth-oriented multi-unit concept accelerates Muscle Makers top line revenue growth and adds another strong brand to the delivery-only side of the business. The store level economics, low build out costs, and ease of operations we believe makes Pokemoto very appealing to prospective franchisees.

Pokemoto recently signed an agreement for three locations in Hampshire County Massachusetts; specifically, the towns of Northampton, Amherst and Hadley increasing the brand’s overall footprint by 21 percent. The trade areas boast a heavy collegiate presence which is a demographic focal point for the Pokemoto real estate team. Pokemoto already has university locations near Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University and Franklin Pierce University.

Muscle Maker Grill brings a team of restaurant industry seasoned veterans to the table to grow Pokemoto corporately and through its franchising program. The team has vast experience in hyper growth, real estate planning, operational success and local marketing and has the resources available to take the Pokemoto brand to the next level.

“One of the goals of the Pokemoto acquisition was to expand with the goal of increasing our traditional and non-traditional footprint and in turn, accelerating our top line sales, and here we are 90 days in, with a three-unit deal signed.” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “We are in the process of integrating Pokemoto into existing and new Muscle Maker Grill locations to run dual brands in areas that are targeting Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. We believe our added buying power, expertise in franchising and site selection, operations and marketing and additional resources such as adding a robust tech solution completed the package to bolster Pokemoto’s franchising program. The trendy fresh-ingredient “build your own” bowl, burrito or salad model is very attractive to prospective franchisees for multiple reasons including but not limited to: low startup costs, smaller footprint, minimal cooking and the ability to serve guests quickly in a linear fashion. Guests want delicious, high-quality cuisine and they want it fast. Pokemoto is here to deliver – in our restaurants via our contactless kiosks or on the go.”

For more information on Pokemoto franchising visit www.pokemoto.com/franchise

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto has fourteen locations in four states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Georgia and offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable and healthy ingredients such as Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh mango, roasted cashews and black caviar tobiko that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker Grill was Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey and features “healthier for you” high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Superfit Foods (www.superfitfoods.com), a Jacksonville, Florida, based fresh-prepared meal prep company focused on delivering dietary specific meals direct to consumer homes or designated pick-up locations. In addition, Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Pokemoto, a “healthier for you” fresh ingredient poke bowl concept. Pokemoto (pokemoto.com) features fresh Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh fruits and vegetable and propriety recipes. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing:
marketing@musclemakergrill.com

Investor Relations:
IR@musclemakergrill.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Roblox stock drops after missing Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides takeaways from Roblox's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

    Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Robinhood Reports Earnings on Wednesday. Here’s What Could Move the Stock.

    Robinhood Markets will release its second-quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, but the numbers are unlikely to matter. The main one is that Robinhood (ticker: HOOD) already previewed the report, and said how many new customers it had added. Robinhood said it had 22.5 million funded accounts at the end of the second quarter, up from 18 million at the end of the first and 12.5 million at the start of the year.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Home Depot Earnings Top, But Dow Giant Falls Below Buy Point On This Key Metric

    Home Depot beat earnings views, but missed on U.S. same-store sales. The Dow giant fell below a buy point.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • FTSE 100 to Lose Second-Biggest Name as BHP Goes Home

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index will lose its second-biggest stock by market value and the world’s biggest mining company, after BHP Group announced plans to simplify its listing structure.BHP will move to a primary listing in Australia after collapsing a dual arrangement that dates back to the company’s creation 20 years ago when Australia’s BHP Ltd. merged with rival Billiton. The change, one of several announced Tuesday that also included a plan to exit the oil and gas busi

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Could AbbVie Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    When it comes to planning for your financial future, it pays to pack your portfolio with stocks that can keep growing even if the market is falling. In this vein, drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) might be a strong contender for the part of your portfolio that's devoted to stable, stalwart stocks. Its roster of medicines is quite profitable, and it has a handful of other projects to pave the way for revenue growth in the future.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Home Depot's U.S. sales slow as DIY frenzy tapers off

    U.S. same-store sales at Home Depot climbed 3.4% in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 - the smallest increase in two years, and missed analysts' estimates of a 4.9% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Foot traffic at Home Depot stores fell every month during the reported quarter, with the biggest drop coming in May when traffic slumped 12.1%, according to data firm Placer.ai. The slowdown in sales lowers expectations for smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc, which is even more dependent on DIY consumers than Home Depot, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall after retail sales disappoint, earnings come in mixed

    Stock futures pointed to a lower open Tuesday, with the major indexes pulling back from record levels amid a mixed batch of earnings results from major retailers.