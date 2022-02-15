U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,448.25
    +54.25 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,821.00
    +350.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,488.00
    +235.00 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.50
    +26.10 (+1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.07
    -2.39 (-2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    -17.90 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.69 (-2.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0051 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    +0.0440 (+2.20%)
     

  • Vix

    26.29
    -1.07 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6200
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,259.07
    +1,744.54 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.08
    +59.87 (+6.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.26
    +63.67 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

MusclePharm Announces National Partnership with Alliance Sales & Marketing for Energy Drink Business

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MusclePharm Corporation
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MSLP
    Watchlist
MusclePharm Corporation
MusclePharm Corporation

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced a national partnership with Alliance Sales & Marketing (“Alliance”) to help accelerate the growth of the Company’s energy drink business. Alliance will leverage twenty years of industry knowledge and relationships to expand the MusclePharm and FitMiss line of energy drink products into grocery and convenience channels across the United States. Alliance is a leading nationwide food and beverage broker with a proven track record of success growing brands and increasing sales for some of the most well-known consumer packaged goods food and beverage companies.

Mr. Ryan Drexler, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of MusclePharm, stated, “We are excited to partner with an established company like Alliance to help our MP beverage team build out sales and distribution across the country of our energy drink lines, MP Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy. Alliance has a reputation as one of the best sales and marketing brokers in the business and will use their close, trusted relationships with both national and regional retailers to accelerate the growth and adoption of our brands. We believe our energy drink lines, now supported by an internal and external team of top industry veterans, has the potential to become a meaningful growth driver for our Company.”

Mr. Scott Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance, “Alliance is excited to work side by side with the talented team of professionals at MusclePharm and our opportunity to bring their amazing and proven products to families and households across the United States. MusclePharm products are developed by high performance athletes who use their products every day. They simply stand behind everything they do and align with Alliances approach of doing things the right way. This is truly innovation and a game changer for those who want to be at their very best. We look forward to making a difference in bringing these products to consumers so we can all be at our best.”

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition and lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties includes the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™–a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

About Alliance Sales & Marketing

Alliance Sales and Marketing is a full-service, national food broker that represents emerging and established food and beverage brands in conventional, natural and specialty, and small format stores. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Alliance grows grocery brands coast to coast through collaborative relationships, proprietary data analytics, and extensive industry experience. With a team of experts strategically located across the country, Alliance delivers future-forward solutions and award-winning service. To learn more about Alliance Sales and Marketing, visit alliancesalesinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release. Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature may involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, risks relating to consumer spending may decline or that U.S. and global macroeconomic conditions may worsen resulting in reduced demand for the Company’s products, risks relating to changes in consumer preferences away from the Company’s offerings, risks relating to the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s advertising campaigns and marketing expenditures, including existing brands and the launch of new brands, which may not result in increased revenue or generate sufficient levels of brand name and program awareness, risks if the Company becomes subject to health or advertising related claims from its customers, competitors or governmental and regulatory bodies, and risks relating to increased competition from other nutrition providers. As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. We discuss some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in reports we file from time-to-time with the SEC, which are available to read at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

Contact:
John Mills, Managing Partner
ICR, Inc.
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings

    The opportunity with Affirm involves a weird Tweet, a tumbling stock, and sensational long-term growth prospects.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Surges. Reservations for Space Will Open Wednesday.

    Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic is getting closer to commercial operations. The company said Tuesday that ticket sales for its space flight will open to the general public on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic (ticker: SPCE) stock was up more than 12% in premarket trading Tuesday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures jump after Russia reports pullback of military troops

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks rose sharply in pre-market trading Tuesday the Russian Defense Ministry said some military units will start returning to their permanent bases after completing drills near the Ukrainian border.

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater boosts its bets on China

    The world’s biggest hedge fund boosted its bet on Chinese companies in the fourth quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Bridgewater Associates shows the firm boosted its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 29% in the fourth quarter, to take its holding in the Chinese internet services giant to the eighth highest spot in its portfolio. Bridgewater also indirectly owns a number of Chinese companies through its third-largest holding, Vanguard’s emerging-markets fund (VWO) though the firm reduced its holding in that and two similar emerging-markets ETFs in the fourth quarter.

  • BHP and Glencore deliver investor cheer as earnings soar

    Mammoth profit hauls from the mining giants come after commodity prices have jumped higher.

  • Sea’s $16 Billion Crash Signals Trouble Beyond India Shutout

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. lost more than $16 billion of value in its biggest daily market drop after India abruptly banned its most popular mobile gaming title. Investors are growing concerned the ban may just be the start of the company’s troubles.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextS

  • Sensonics: Despite FDA Approval, Expectations Are Too High, Says Raymond James

    At long last, following a year of Covid delays, Sensonics (SENS) received the FDA’s nod of approval for its long-lasting continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM). The Diabetes device maker’s Eversense E3 (180-Day sensor) has now been given the go ahead and should be available to patients in the U.S. via Ascensia Diabetes Care, the company’s worldwide commercial partner, starting in 2Q22. Despite the approval’s delay – mainly on account of backlogs at the FDA and in-line 2021 results - the lone