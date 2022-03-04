U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market include Sanofi S. A, Pfizer Inc. , Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly And Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Horizon Therapeutics plc.

New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241977/?utm_source=GNW
, Procter & Gamble, Eisai Co. Ltd., Biogen Inc. and Sino Biopharmaceutical.

The global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market is expected to grow from $97.45 billion in 2021 to $104.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $126.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The musculoskeletal disorders drugs market consists of sales of musculoskeletal disorders drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce musculoskeletal disorders drugs to treat musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, osteoporosis, osteomalacia, and other disorders.This industry includes establishments that produce drugs to treat rheumatoid arthritis, muscle relaxants to reduce muscle pain, and other drugs used in treating osteoarthritis, analgesics drugs, immunosuppressive.

Some of the major drugs in the market include Piroxicam Glaxo, Dolonex, Felden and Piroxicam Pfizer.

The main drug types of musculoskeletal disorders drugs are drugs for rheumatoid arthritis, muscle relaxants and other musculoskeletal disorders drugs.A muscle relaxant is a medication that causes muscle contractions to cease.

The drugs are available in the form of pharmaceutical drugs and biologics.The drugs are administered through oral, parenteral, and others that are classified into branded and generic drugs.

The various mode of purchase includes prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs which are distributed by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores and others.

North America was the largest region in the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market.The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally, contributed significantly to the growth of the market during the historic period.

According to the WHO, by 2030, one in every six people on the planet will be 60 or older. The proportion of the population aged 60 and up will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.1 billion by 2050. This rise in the geriatric population increased the demand for medical care and drove the healthcare expenditure. This has led to increased demand for pharmaceuticals products, significantly impacting market growth during this period.

Regulatory changes are likely to lead to increased costs relating to new product development and service offerings to clients.These changes are related to data protection such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), changes to drug approval procedures and other regulatory changes.

For instance, according to a study on 100 Data Privacy and Data Security statistics for 2020, GDPR compliance is a top priority for 58% of European companies.The GDPR regulation is a EU law on data protection and privacy of individuals residing the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA).

It also regulates data anonymization thus maintaining integrity of data dealing with patients and other clinical trial studies. The potential loss of revenue due to delays in product release and additional costs incurred due to stringent approval processes puts strain to investments relating to new product development, thereby affecting the growth of the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market.

Going forward, the market for muscle relaxants is expected to increase with the rise in combination therapy.Combination therapy involves use of more than one medication or drug to treat a disease.

These combinational therapies reduce the frequency of drug administration. For instance, in May 2019, Galt Pharmaceuticals has submitted a Supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Orphengesic Forte an oral formulation of aspirin, caffeine, and orphenadrine for the treatment of pain caused due to musculoskeletal disorders.

The countries covered in the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241977/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


