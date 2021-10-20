U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.73
    +19.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,658.18
    +200.87 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,138.54
    +9.45 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.94
    +18.03 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.63
    +0.67 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +16.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.56 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1100
    -0.2500 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,474.82
    +3,652.48 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,546.75
    +65.95 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Muse’s latest meditation headband is designed to lull wearers back to sleep

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Meditation hardware is a tricky thing. Anyone who’s been frustrated in the pursuit of mindfulness has no doubt longed for some way to short circuit -- or, at very least, jumpstart -- a practice. I quite liked the original Muse headband’s addition to the category -- affording an almost gamified approach to focusing (trust me, it’s better than it sounds).

Introduced at CES 2020, the Muse S promised something even more fundamental: better sleep. When I wrote about it at the time, I was still in the very early days of testing it and, frankly, having trouble getting to sleep with a gadget on my head. I wondered aloud whether I would be able to keep it up (spoiler: I wasn’t). Today, the company is introducing a follow-up, the simply named, Muse S (Gen. 2)

This time out, the product is about staying asleep as much as getting to sleep in the first place. As someone who has more trouble with the former than the latter, I can appreciate this. Certainly it’s been a theme for me during the pandemic -- passing out early and waking up for a couple (or several) hours in the middle of the night. Part of me firmly believes that we weren’t wired to sleep through the night.

Muse notes that according to the CDC, more than one-third of U.S. adults don’t get seven hours of sleep a night -- and honestly, that sounds low to me. The new Muse utilizes something called Digital Sleeping Pills -- an odd choice of a name that uses the band’s EEG readings to deliver sleep content on waking, in an attempt to lull the wearer back to sleep. There are a number of choices there, including:

The content will also be coming to Gen 1 users via a software update. Beyond this, there are some slight tweaks to the new headband, including improved accuracy and better battery life. Pricing, I think is still a major obstacle here, at $400. I suspect plenty of people would be willing to give a sleep gadget a go at a fraction of that.

Recommended Stories

  • Sesen Bio Shares Gain On FDA Type A Meeting On Issues From Vicineum Response Letter

    The FDA has granted Sesen Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: SESN) request for a Type A meeting to discuss the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues raised in the Complete Response Letter for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Related: Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch. The CMC Type A Meeting has been scheduled for October 29. The Company is also preparing for a separate Type A meeting to discuss the recommendations specific to addit

  • Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

    Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), a biopharmaceutical company, are soaring today in response to positive clinical-trial data. Investors excited about elacestrant, an experimental new cancer treatment Radius Health is developing in partnership with the Menarini Group, an Italian company, pushed the stock up 48.8% shortly after the market opened. Elacestrant is an experimental therapy for breast cancer patients who have tumors that express lots of estrogen receptors but lack receptors for human epidermal growth factor.

  • Cigna's pharmacy benefit unit to prefer cheaper insulin drug from Viatris

    The unit, Express Scripts, said it expects cost savings of $20 million in 2022 by preferring the Semglee injection. Drugmakers such as Eli Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk have been under pressure to make their insulin products more affordable amid heavy criticism from lawmakers and patients in a country with a diabetes problem.

  • Atea Pharma Stock Crashes After Merck-Rivaling Covid Pill Lags In Midstage Test

    Atea Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday its Merck-rivaling antiviral Covid pill missed in a midstage test, leading AVIR stock to crash.

  • Is This Beaten Down Biotech a Bad News Buy?

    It has lagged the market over the last five years but with a promising gene therapy, is Sarepta worth another look?

  • Gates Foundation to spend $120 million to speed access to generics of Merck COVID-19 pill

    The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Wednesday it would spend up to $120 million to kick-start development of generic versions of Merck & Co's oral COVID-19 treatment to help ensure lower-income countries have equal access to the drug. The aim is to reduce the gap between when wealthy countries have access to the antiviral medicine, molnupiravir, and when the rest of the world can benefit from it. "To end this pandemic, we need to ensure that everyone, no matter where they live in the world, has access to life-saving health products," Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, said in a statement.

  • Numinus Advances Phase 1 Trial on Proprietary Psilocybin Product

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a leader in psychedelics-focused mental healthcare, is pleased to have finalized the study design and protocol for a Phase 1 clinical trial on a naturally derived Psilocybin extract, previously announced on April 26, 2021. This major milestone advances Numinus' investigation of its first proprietary psychedelic product, which was developed using a patent-pending technology submitted to the US Patent and Trade Office.

  • Biogen banks on government coverage to restart stalled Alzheimer's drug sales

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc is pinning its hopes on a decision on U.S. government coverage of its Alzheimer's disease drug next year to help drive up its usage, after a big miss on quarterly sales of the much-awaited treatment. Only 120 sites across the United States are offering the drug, Biogen said, versus its expectations of 900 immediately after the launch. Biogen is betting on Aduhelm, the first new treatment for the memory-robbing disease in nearly 20 years, to buffer a hit from its main revenue drivers facing rising competition.

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer Drug Sales Were Dismal. Earnings Are Lifting the Stock.

    The company sold only $300,000 worth of its new $56,000 a year Alzheimer's drug in the third quarter, but its profit was higher than expected.

  • Why Edesa Biotech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced additional results from the Phase 2 part of the ongoing Phase 2/3 study of EB05 in COVID-19. Edesa reported that EB05 demonstrated mortality reductions in multiple patient groups beyond the initial findings. The company said it believes EB05 regulates the overactive and dysfunctional immune response associated with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which is the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. "

  • Sage, Biogen now plan to submit depression drug candidate to FDA in second half of 2022

    Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. gained 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company said it and Biogen Inc. plan to submit their experimental depression drug to U.S. regulators for approval in the second half of next year. They will also seek approval for zuranolone as a treatment for postpartum depression in the first half of 2023. "The good news is that Biogen (OP)/Sage (MP) have confirmation from the FDA that they have the necessary efficacy data to file for major depres

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences Granted FDA Clearance for Commercial Distribution of ICA Throughout US Healthcare Market

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced that it has received notification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that its 510(k) submission for the CognICA Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) has been reviewed and found to meet the requirements of regulations 21 CFR 882.1470; Class II Exempt Medical Device. The notification allows the company to market the medical device for commercial distribution in the US.

  • Biogen’s New Alzheimer’s Drug Meets Slow Rollout

    The drugmaker’s revenue from the drug, Aduhelm, was $300,000 in the first full quarter since its approval, a figure well below analyst expectations. Sales could be minimal through the end of the year, the company said.

  • Neovasc Receives FDA Approval for COSIRA-II Clinical Trial

    The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for the cardiovascular market. Neovasc is a leading developer of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies as well as minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Refractory ang

  • The Most Disruptive Energy And Healthcare Stocks Of The Year

    The trillion-dollar healthcare and energy sectors are undergoing a major transformation, and it will have a lasting impact on the world as we know it

  • Dicerna Posts Mixed Nedosiran Data In Rare Kidney Disease Trial

    Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) has announced top-line results from its PHYOX4 study of nedosiran for primary hyperoxaluria type 3 (PH3). Related: Why Is Dicerna Stock Getting Slammed Today? Nedosiran demonstrated safety and tolerability results consistent with previously reported studies. Patients administered nedosiran also showed a trend in urinary oxalate (Uox) reduction; however, these reductions did not meet prespecified secondary efficacy endpoint criteria. Dicerna plans to sub

  • Ionis Stock Collapses On Another 'Misstep' As Biogen-Partnered ALS Drug Flops

    Biogen and Ionis' approach to Lou Gehrig's disease flopped over the weekend, leading IONS stock to collapse to a five-year low Monday.

  • The Most Exciting Medical Breakthrough Of The Decade?

    Artificial intelligence is coming for the $11 trillion doctor industry, and it could change how you and your doctor interact for decades to come

  • 80% of Medicare beneficiaries don’t know this rule — or its penalty

    Failing to enroll in Medicare can lead to some steep penalties, and that’s just as true for Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs. Eight in 10 Medicare beneficiaries were not aware of the late enrollment penalty for Part D, according to a survey of more than 1,000 people from MedicareAdvantage.com. The penalty applies to people who do not have “creditable drug coverage” for 63 days.

  • David v Goliath in The Race to Develop an Oral Therapy for COVID-19

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Broad agreement in the world of science can be a rarity. However, one thing that public health leaders active in the fight against COVID-19 can agree on, is the urgent need for oral, pill-based treatments that are effective at halting disease progression, can get — and keep — people out of the hospital and can reduce mortality. One key group of COVID-19 patients who are in desperate need of treatment options are those moderately severe patients in hospital