U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,089.15
    +9.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,409.11
    -37.15 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.74
    +102.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.99
    -1.06 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.16
    -0.61 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.50
    +15.90 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.32 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1899
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    -0.0130 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2280
    -0.6020 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,801.00
    +971.54 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.18
    +27.49 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.48
    +32.16 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Museum of Arts And Design's Collection Exhibition Highlights Craft's Advancements From 1950s to Today

·2 min read

Craft Front & Center

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once at the margins of the art world, today craft is front and center in art galleries, museums, and fairs, widely recognized for its expressive potential and cultural significance. On view at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) from May 22 to Feb. 13, 2022, Craft Front & Center brings together more than 70 iconic and lesser-known works, assembled from the eclectic richness of the Museum's permanent collection, to highlight key touchpoints in craft's history that have led to the current moment.

Betty Woodman (United States, 1930-2018), Indonesian Napkin Holder, 1984. Glazed earthenware; wheel-thrown, slab-built, altered, 18 1/2 x 22 1/2 x 10 1/2 in. (47 x 57.2 x 26.7 cm). Museum of Arts and Design, New York; gift of Caren and Walter Forbes,1997. Photo: Eva Heyd.
Betty Woodman (United States, 1930-2018), Indonesian Napkin Holder, 1984. Glazed earthenware; wheel-thrown, slab-built, altered, 18 1/2 x 22 1/2 x 10 1/2 in. (47 x 57.2 x 26.7 cm). Museum of Arts and Design, New York; gift of Caren and Walter Forbes,1997. Photo: Eva Heyd.

"Craft Front & Center captures the creative revolution in materials, processes, and subject matter that has transformed our understanding and expectations of art," said Elissa Auther, MAD's Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs and the William and Mildred Lasdon Chief Curator. "Like craft itself, the exhibition is down-to-earth and democratic. We want everyone to experience the joy, genius, humor, and more that objects made by hand bring to the world."

Challenging traditional thinking of craft as separate from fine art, the exhibition reveals the field's deep engagement in art's major movements, such as Abstract Expressionism, Pop Art, and Postmodernism, while also launching its own revolutions, particularly the elevation of women and people of color as significant artists.

MAD's collection comprises more than 3,000 artworks in clay, fiber, glass, metal, and wood, dating from the post-war studio craft movement through to contemporary art and design. With an aim to subvert traditional hierarchies in the arts, the collection advocates for the central role of craft in art and society.

Toward that end, Craft Front & Center is organized into eight themes exploring craft's impact: In the Formation of Identity, In the Gallery, In the Home, What Can You Do with an Object?, What Can You Do with a Thread?, What Can You Do with Clay?, What Can You Do with Glass?, What Can You Do with Craft?

Each thematic section is punctuated with pivotal and rarely seen works from iconic makers, such as Betty Woodman, Marvin Lipofsky, and Magdalena Abakanowicz. The exhibition also casts a fresh eye on craft's pioneers; celebrating Olga de Amaral, Charles Loloma, Patti Warashina, and others who pushed the boundaries of materials and sought more inclusive sources of inspiration.

For more information, visit madmuseum.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/museum-of-arts-and-designs-collection-exhibition-highlights-crafts-advancements-from-1950s-to-today-301265009.html

SOURCE Museum of Arts and Design

Recommended Stories

  • CEO Mary Barra bets GM can grow beyond cars and trucks

    Pam Fletcher wants to change the way General Motors Co makes money. The veteran GM engineer's Global Innovation team is looking for new enterprises to expand the automaker's sources of revenue well beyond vehicle sales and is incubating ventures from commercial delivery services to vehicle insurance, to address future markets worth an estimated $1.3 trillion. On a recent video chat, Fletcher counted silently before answering how many ventures her team is shepherding.

  • Prosus Sells Tencent Stock in World’s Second-Biggest Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. edged lower in Hong Kong after Prosus NV priced its placement of the Chinese internet giant’s stock at the top end of a marketed range, raising HK$114.2 billion ($14.7 billion) in the world’s second-biggest block trade on record.Tencent fell as much as 2.5% in early trading before paring losses to trade 1.3% lower as of 10:20 a.m. in Hong Kong. Amsterdam-listed Prosus priced the deal at HK$595 per share, which represents a 5.5% discount to Tencent’s last close of HK$629.50, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The selldown is the second-biggest block trade in data compiled by Bloomberg, smaller only than the U.S. Treasury Department’s $20.7 billion sale of American International Group Inc. shares in 2012.E-commerce group Prosus’ sale of a 2% stake in Tencent will reduce its holding to just under 29% while remaining the biggest shareholder of the Chinese firm, it said in a statement earlier Wednesday. It was marketing 191.89 million Tencent shares at HK$575 to HK$595 apiece.“The sale could provide a very good opportunity for long-term investors to buy Tencent,” said Louis Tse, Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd. “The anti-trust law in China, whether it would be very stringent, is a key to its future performance. But being able to price the shares at the high end reflects market confidence.”The deal will more than quadruple Prosus’s cash reserves from $4.6 billion as of the end of September. It helps to boost Prosus’s coffers at a time when e-commerce is booming, with the coronavirus pandemic increasing online demand for everything from shopping and food delivery to education. Prosus already has assets in those sectors alongside the likes of payment services, and has long been on the hunt for further acquisitions.“The group has some really interesting investments in India’s e-commerce space, so perhaps that is where some of the capital will go,” said Nick Kunze, a senior portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth. “They now have the war chest to implement on the opportunities.”The fundraising may also give Prosus another shot at securing a mega deal, having missed out on two high-profile takeovers over the last 18 months. The company lost an $8 billion battle to buy U.K. food group Just Eat Plc to Takeaway.com at the start of last year, and in July was beaten in a $9 billion auction for EBay Inc.’s classifieds business by Norwegian rival Adevinta ASA.Prosus shares were down 4.6% at the close Wednesday in Amsterdam. The company is cashing in on one of the all-time great venture-capital deals. Naspers Ltd., the company’s Cape-Town-based parent, invested just $32 million in Tencent in 2001, when it was an obscure internet firm. The shares are now worth about $239 billion.Tencent Share Price to Face Pressure in Near Term: SmartkarmaWhile the decision has made Naspers the most valuable company in Africa, its market capitalization of about $105 billion lags well behind the value of the Tencent holding. The creation of Prosus was partly designed to narrow that discount, but the Amsterdam-based company too is dwarfed by the size of the stake in the WeChat creator.Prosus has committed not to sell any further Tencent shares for at least the next three years, the company said. Naspers sold $9.8 billion worth of Tencent stake in 2018, a year before spinning off the shareholding and most of its other businesses into what is now Prosus.“The market has already expected that every three years Naspers would want to trim down its holdings to take out the heavy gains from Tencent to invest somewhere else,” said Tse of VC Asset. “So this placement itself is not very surprising.”That perhaps explains the muted reaction in Tencent’s stock on Thursday. The 2018 stake sale by Naspers had contributed to a loss of more than 9% in Tencent’s shares over two days, wiping out $48 billion in market value.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ron Burkle’s SPAC Said in Talks for $4 Billion Signa Sports Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- German online retailer Signa Sports United GmbH is in talks to go public through a merger with billionaire investor Ron Burkle’s special purpose acquisition company, people with knowledge of the matter said.Berlin-based Signa Sports has been discussing a deal with the blank-check firm, Yucaipa Acquisition Corp., that could value the combined entity at more than $4 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Signa Sports is considering an acquisition of U.K. rival Wiggle Ltd. as part of the transaction, the people said.Yucaipa Acquisition, which counts Burkle as its chief executive officer, raised $345 million in its U.S. initial public offering in August, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. No final agreements have been reached, and Signa Sports could opt to pursue talks with a different SPAC if negotiations fall apart, the people said.The German company previously considered an initial public offering in 2018, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time. A representative for Yucaipa declined to comment, while spokespeople for Signa Sports and its parent company didn’t immediately respond to queries.Representatives for Wiggle and its private equity owner, Bridgepoint, declined to comment. Reuters reported earlier Thursday that Signa Sports was speaking to SPACs including Yucaipa Acquisition, citing unidentified people.Signa Sports, backed by Austrian property tycoon Rene Benko, sells sporting goods for cycling, tennis, hiking, and team sports enthusiasts. It runs e-commerce sites under brands including Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Campz, Addnature, Tennis-Point, Outfitter and Stylefile.The firm has around four million active customers and over 200 million visitors each year, according to its parent company’s website. Japanese retailer Aeon Co. agreed to buy a stake in Signa Sports in late 2018.In February, Signa Sports announced a deal to enter the U.S. market with the acquisition of Midwest Sports, an Ohio-based online retailer of tennis goods. At the time, Signa Sports said it was profitable and had increased revenue at a compound annual growth rate of about 30% over the previous three years.The company operates in 17 countries and recorded more than $1 billion of gross merchandise volume in the 2020 financial year, according to the statement.Burkle, who is a co-owner of the National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins, founded his investment firm Yucaipa Cos. in 1986. He’s completed more than $40 billion of acquisitions in industries including retail, logistics, hospitality and entertainment, according to the prospectus for his SPAC’s initial public offering.The billionaire has previously been involved in takeovers of U.S. grocers like A&P and Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market Inc. Private members club Soho House is also among his firm’s investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ashmore Touts China as ‘Credible’ Haven to Challenge Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- In the debate over whether China can vie with Treasuries as a haven during times of turmoil, more bond investors are lining up on the side of China.Ashmore Group Plc, one of the biggest emerging-market firms with almost $100 billion under management, added to the chorus on Wednesday with a report making the case for Chinese debt in strategic portfolios. Ashmore points to China’s strong performance in the first quarter in the face of losses across global bond markets.“China’s emergence as a new and credible safe haven destination for bond holders should gradually chip away at the status of the dollar and U.S. Treasuries as the only safe place to hide,” said Gustavo Medeiros, Ashmore’s deputy head of research.Read More: U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in ChinaWith the rout in U.S. Treasuries forcing investors to question their positions, there’s a growing contingent that’s turning to China. Investors at JPMorgan Asset Management and Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC are also among those who have voiced a preference for Chinese debt and back the view that the country can be a viable haven.That China could be a refuge for bond investors isn’t new, but the discussion is being revived as the country’s economy powers out of the pandemic and becomes a bigger force in global markets. China’s government bonds are now included, or on a phased path to inclusion, in major international bond indexes.To Luca Paolini, the chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management, there’s a good chance China will outperform in the long term. The nation’s debt is up 0.7% this year in dollar terms and the 10-year yield stands at 3.2%, almost double the rate for Treasuries. The Chinese yuan was the third-best performer among emerging market currencies in 2020, and its 0.2% drop against the dollar this year is the least within the group.“We have a long-term view of China, which is very optimistic, because of valuation, because of very responsible central banks, because of flows, because of a decline in inflation,” said Paolini.Still, it’s a view with some controversy and the world of Chinese debt is vastly different from the $21 trillion Treasury market. For starters, it’s about a fraction of the size of the U.S., and international funds must wade through rounds of paper work to access it. That’s a challenge compounded by a longer-than-envisioned time frame for Chinese bonds’ inclusion in FTSE indexes. China is also looking to curb a rapid buildup in financial leverage, which means the central bank may guide borrowing costs higher.“I would not yet call them a safe haven,” said Jim Veneau, head of Asian fixed income at AXA Investment Managers. “The market is still partially closed/controlled and China is still in the very early stages of deleveraging, a process that was put on hold due to the trade war and Covid.”(Updates with currency performance in 6th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IPO Edge to Host Virtual Forum and Tasting with Bespoke, Vintage Wine Estates April 15

    IPO Edge, in partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will host a live panel and virtual tasting with Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) and Vintage Wine Estates on Thursday, April 15 at 4 PM EDT. The live event will feature Bespoke Capital CEO Mark Harms, Vintage Wine Estates President Terry Wheatley, Vintage Wine […]

  • Bond Rout Drove Japan Funds to Offload $5.8 Billion of U.S. Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese investors turned sellers of U.S. sovereign debt to the tune of 618.7 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in February as the global bond rout forced them to cut losses.The net sales, the first since August, also came as they sold a record amount of Australian sovereign debt, according to Japan’s balance-of-payment figures released on Thursday.“As U.S. yields led global yields higher in February, net selling broadly overwhelmed the Japanese investment stance,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “Investors look to have cut their losses.”As the Biden administration’s pandemic-relief bill boosted expectations for a stronger U.S. economic recovery and pushed down bonds, Japanese investors reduced their interest-rate risk exposures, said Kenta Inoue, a senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Ltd. in Tokyo. He added that there may also have been some profit taking.The net sales of Australian sovereign bonds totaled 643 billion yen in February, the biggest sales in figures going back to 2005.Japanese funds had been scooping up bonds Down Under and likely became spooked as markets tested the central bank’s commitment to its monetary program, said Kazuhiko Sano, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities Co. in Tokyo.Australia’s 10-year government bond yields rose above 1.9% in late February while those in the U.S. peaked around 1.6% that month.Separate preliminary monthly figures from the Ministry of Finance showed life insurers were net sellers of foreign bonds for a ninth month in March.Below is a table showing net purchases/sales of overseas sovereign bonds in billions of yen, based on data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance.Note: Sovereign bonds in the Japanese data refer to securities issued by governments, government agencies and local authorities, andthose with the original maturities of more than one year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This UAE Stock Is Up 70% in Three Weeks and Nobody Knows Why

    (Bloomberg) -- By most standards, the recent performance of International Holdings Co. PJSC has been an investor’s dream.Shares in the Abu Dhabi-based group have jumped more than 70% since March 22 in an uninterrupted 13-day winning streak that’s propelled the company’s value past the $40 billion mark for the first time, higher even than the United Arab Emirates’ biggest bank.Yet IHC, which enjoys the backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family and has investments ranging from Elon Musk’s SpaceX to a local fishery company, isn’t for the timid. All but a fraction of the shares are concentrated among Emiratis, not a single analyst covers the company and few observers want to guess at what’s behind the ballooning share price.“IHC isn’t any other company,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, a Dubai-based consultancy. “The shares aren’t for the faint-hearted, as any management misstep can be costly. The stock is suited for growth investors who understand the risk.”That growth is evident from IHC’s thirst for acquisitions. Under the stewardship of the powerful Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who became chairman about a year ago, the company has been stepping up investments inside and outside the oil-rich UAE. It had $3.8 billion in assets as of the end of last year, about four times more than a year earlier. Profit rose 159% to 3 billion dirhams ($821 million) in 2020.Sheikh Tahnoon, who is national security adviser for the UAE and brother to Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, is also chairman of the Royal Group, a major UAE conglomerate and IHC’s biggest shareholder.None of which accounts for the stock gains though. And the company itself isn’t offering much by way of explanation either.“I cannot say much,” Syed Basar Shueb, IHC’s Abu Dhabi-based chief executive officer and managing director, said in a telephone interview Wednesday, adding that the company is sticking to its acquisition strategy. “On a monthly basis, we have two, three or maybe four deals,” and there are more being negotiated at the moment, he said.IHC invested in 36 new companies last year, bringing the number of legal operating entities under its portfolio to 97. The company has been giving presentations to investors at its Abu Dhabi headquarters, and there have been conversations with “a few” brokerage houses that may start covering IHC as soon as this quarter, Shueb said.To be sure, it doesn’t take much to move the stock. Average daily volumes this year equate to about 0.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.IHC rose 1.7% to 87.65 dirhams as of 11:44 a.m. local time Thursday, bringing its advance this year to 110%.Many of IHC’s plans “are audacious and sometimes baffling to an investor,” Valecha said. “But this company has pretty aggressive management, and so far they have delivered the goods.”(Updates with stock performance on Thursday starting in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Take Second Look at Stimulus and Balk at the Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation was a first-quarter problem. Investors are now fretting over the potential tax bill companies could face as part of President Joe Biden’s proposed $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.Wall Street suspected that tax hikes were looming even before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a proposed new corporate-tax code on Wednesday to pay for parts of the bill -- a change that likely would dent profits. An RBC Capital Markets survey conducted at the end of March showed 53% of investors say the policy backdrop over the next four years is somewhat negative or very negative, compared with just 21% in December. “Taxes are top of mind for U.S. equity investors, with tax policy coming in at No. 2 on the list of things they are losing sleep over, behind monetary policy but ahead of inflation,” wrote RBC’s head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina in a note Tuesday. “The policy backdrop for stocks under Biden now skews towards the pessimists.”Biden’s fiscal boost has helped propel the U.S. equity market’s rise to all-time highs, with the proposal to shore up crumbling U.S. infrastructure coming after a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bailout bill. But as more details come out on how he intends to fund the spending, stock investors are dialing back their optimism.Along with boosting the corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%, the White House plan also calls for a complete revamp of how U.S. companies pay taxes on foreign profits. Yellen said Wednesday that over a decade, the changes would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.Legislation has not yet been written and months of negotiations loom, but tax experts have suggested the proposals will likely hit technology and pharmaceutical companies particularly hard -- the two biggest sectors in the S&P 500 Index.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists calculated last month that higher corporate taxes could cut S&P 500 earnings growth by as much as 9% in 2022 if Biden’s 2020 plan were to be fully implemented.“The market has to be convinced that the fiscally stimulated economy will generate enough growth to counter the raft of taxes that are required to pay the bill,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial Inc., which has over $1.5 trillion under management. “There’s always a concern that both fiscal packages could be too much of a good thing.”Bumpy RoadAfter an 82% rally in the U.S. benchmark from its pandemic lows, investors have begun to question whether the big gains may be over. BTIG LLC’s Julian Emanuel noted recently that years when corporate and individual tax rates rise are often followed by equity underperformance.While JPMorgan Asset Management is bullish over the longer term, its global market strategist David Kelly sees a bumpy road ahead. He estimated tax increases could eat up roughly 5% of the $2.1 trillion in after-tax corporate profits his team has penciled in for next year.“Further gains in 2022 could be very limited, given higher interest rates, higher wage costs, slowing economic growth and, potentially, a hit from higher corporate taxes,” Kelly said in emailed comments. “This makes today’s overall market valuations, at over 22 times forward earnings, look pretty rich.”Still, other investors are predicting that the boost to growth from the stimulus will be enough to offset any tax impact.“On a static basis, the proposed tax increases could take S&P 500 profits down by an estimated 8% or 9%, and that is what markets are starting to worry about,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, which manages about $230 billion. “On a dynamic basis, though, the extra spending that goes with them should push profits up.”(Updates market levels in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oman Is Said to Study Strategic Options for Energy Firm OQ

    (Bloomberg) -- Oman is studying options for state energy company OQ SAOC, including a potential initial public offering, as the Persian Gulf sultanate seeks to shore up its finances, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Omani government has been speaking with potential advisers as it considers alternatives for OQ, which could also include selling a stake in the business or one of its subsidiaries, according to the people. OQ could be valued in the billions of dollars if it decides to pursue a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.OQ is an integrated energy company with oil and gas exploration and production operations, refineries, a retail network and a large petrochemical business. It was formed through the merger of Oman Oil Co. with several companies including state-owned Oman Gas Co., refining group Orpic and chemical producer Oxea.Slashing JobsThe government has been seeking ways to tame its budget deficit and steady an economy reeling from last year’s decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. It has pushed through reforms including cutting spending, slashing government jobs and introducing plans for an income tax.Oman is the largest Middle Eastern crude exporter outside of OPEC, pumping around 700,000 barrels a day.The nation previously discussed a listing of Oman Oil in 2019. Deliberations are at an early stage, and Oman could elect to keep OQ’s current structure, the people said. Representatives for Oman’s energy ministry and OQ didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Oman is also seeking to raise money from another state-controlled energy company. The sultanate may issue around $3 billion of bonds this year through Energy Development Oman, Bloomberg News has reported. EDO holds the government’s 60% stake in Block 6, one of the largest oil deposits in the Middle East. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is advising the government on its options for EDO, a person with knowledge of the matter has said.(Updates with Oman’s oil production.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The biggest ‘inflation scare’ in 40 years is coming — what stock-market investors need to know

    It's unclear whether inflation will see a lasting comeback, but a booming, stimulus-fed economy rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic seems all but certain to send some near-term inflationary shock waves through financial markets in the months to come.

  • Jokowi Backs Central Bank Mandate to Aid Indonesia’s Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joko Widodo is backing a push to expand Bank Indonesia’s mandate to include bolstering the economy, throwing his public support behind a legislative move that some analysts see as risking the central bank’s independence.Bank Indonesia shouldn’t just manage the currency, but also should support sustainable economic growth and job creation, Jokowi, as the president is known, said Wednesday in an interview in Jakarta. After a year when Indonesia struggled with its first recession in two decades, the economy is set to grow as much as 7% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, he added.“Of course I support Bank Indonesia to add growth and job creation to its mandate,” he said in a discussion at the presidential palace, where anti-virus measures included masks, face shields and clear screens on the table. He added: “Bank Indonesia will remain independent.”The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index of shares on Thursday rose as much as 0.4%, extending Wednesday 0.6% advance. The rupiah slipped 0.5%, reversing three straight days of gains.The president’s comments will be finely parsed by global investors, who last year were shaken by a similar attempt to increase government oversight of the central bank. Any pushback could worsen pressure on the rupiah and government bonds, which in recent months have been battered by a sell-off in emerging-market assets.Deliberations should continue on financial-sector reform to ensure a quick response by all authorities, including the central bank, during times of crisis, Jokowi said.The discussion hasn’t reached the issue of whether there should be a supervisory board to oversee the central bank and the Financial Services Authority, known as OJK, he added.Independent Target“Adding growth and jobs creation to the BI’s mandate is unlikely to be a problem for the market as long as their ability to set their targets independently is maintained,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Singapore.Indonesia is not alone in reexamining the burden-sharing arrangements that arose between governments and central banks amid the pandemic. New Zealand and Brazil have told monetary authorities to expand their mandates, while Turkey fired its monetary policy chief over disagreements on the interest rate.A government expanding the central bank’s mandate doesn’t necessarily mean its independence is threatened, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.“Even if Bank Indonesia were to be formally tasked with supporting economic growth, I doubt it would materially change the way they currently conduct monetary policy,” he said. “The bank has been clear that maintaining a stable rupiah and keeping inflation low provides the best environment for economic growth.”Others foresee difficulties if the bank’s mandate is expanded.“Markets will be worried that Bank Indonesia will have to shift the goal posts and tolerate higher inflation and a weaker rupiah to support growth and employment,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte. in Singapore. “This may backfire and result in greater volatility and unpredictable policies, especially in times of crisis.”Aggressive StimulusIndonesia has been able to limit the economic fallout from Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak thanks to aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Gross domestic product shrank 2.1% in 2020, Indonesia’s first annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis, but that was a shallower slump than what most countries in the region experienced.GDP is likely to contract 0.5% in the first three months of the year before this quarter’s rebound, Jokowi said.In addition to expanding the monetary authority’s mandate, the president is pushing for financial-sector reform that supports better coordination between Bank Indonesia, the OJK and the Deposit Insurance Agency for a faster response in times of crisis. The reform should also prepare the country to regulate the digital economy, he added.Vaccine PriorityIndonesia may find it tricky to convince investors the central bank’s autonomy will be protected, according to Euben Paracuelles, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. The proposed changes to the bank’s mandate come at a time when the government is still relying on Bank Indonesia to buy up a significant amount of debt in the face of waning market appetite.“A better way to time these reforms is when things are a lot more normal and the government has more time to focus on discussing these issues in detail,” Paracuelles said.The vaccine program takes priority in the president’s mind. Indonesia has vaccinated close to 9.2 million people so far, the most in Southeast Asia, helping rein in new infections from their record levels in January.The government can expect the program to slow down in the next few months as supply dwindles due to vaccine nationalism elsewhere, before picking up in July when the country is set to receive as many as 80 million doses a month, Jokowi said. That supply boost will lead cases to drop drastically -- a boon for consumer sentiment.“Manufacturing, factories, industries are already working,” he said. “What hasn’t risen drastically and returned to normal is consumption.”(Updates to add Covid-19 statistics in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • GM Launched Its Long-Awaited Electric Truck. Why It Didn’t Have a Choice.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.

  • Early Retirement Is Not as Good as It Sounds. Advisors Need to Persuade Clients to Keep Working.

    In a typical year, come summertime, a few teachers in western Pennsylvania would contact Brad Hindman’s office, wanting to talk about the feasibility of retiring in a year or maybe two. “This is the first year that in June and July we got people coming to our office seeking out our advice [when] it wasn’t, ‘Can I retire next year,’ ” says Hindman, a Wells Fargo advisor based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Clients who want to retire before they are ready are a perennial challenge for advisors.

  • Firms Are Betting That Europe’s Offices Have a Long Future Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Firms are betting on the long-term future of Europe’s offices as vaccine rollouts entice workers back to city centers.AXA IM Alts, part of AXA Investment Managers, has raised about 800 million euros ($949 million) from investors in Asia, the U.S. and Europe to develop offices and homes, according to a statement Thursday. The asset manager will target flexible offices in the U.K., France and Germany as firms adapt their working practices in the wake of the pandemic.“Whilst the office sector has been characterized by uncertainty around future occupier need, it will remain an essential amenity for businesses to attract talent and we expect to see increased demand for CBD locations,” said Ian Chappell, head of development and value-added funds at AXA IM Alts.British Land Co. said Thursday that it had rented out almost a third of a major City of London redevelopment four years ahead of its scheduled completion, in a further boost for the capital’s office market.Real estate broker Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. has agreed to take 134,000 square feet (12,450 square meters) of space at 1 Broadgate in the heart of the financial district. The building will house Chicago-based JLL’s flagship U.K. office upon its expected completion in 2025.The deals contrast with fears that companies and their employees will opt to spend less time in the office even after lockdown restrictions ease across the continent, with many firms vowing to slash their real estate footprint. Still, offices topped the list of targets for more than a third of real estate investors surveyed by CBRE Group Inc. last month, with London the most popular destination for those looking to Europe.“1 Broadgate will be central to our plan as we recognise the importance that offices play in collaboration, innovation and fostering culture and wellbeing,” Stephanie Hyde, JLL’s head of U.K. and Ireland, said in the statement.Bloomberg reported last month that British Land were also in talks to lease about 300,000 square feet of office space at 1 Broadgate to law firm Allen & Overy, according to people familiar with the negotiations. That would be the biggest office lease signed in London since the onset of the pandemic.AXA’s bet on flexible office space comes as financial firms such as Grant Thornton UK LLP are finding from surveys that the vast majority of their workers would like to spend more than half their time working remotely. Rival firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is giving its employees Friday summer afternoons off this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Jim Cramer On The Market: 'It's Just Kind Of Absurd'

    Jim Cramer, known for his "Mad Money" program on CNBC, shared with viewers his thoughts on the market as a whole on "Squawk on the Street" Wednesday. His main points revolve around how the market is in a back-and-forth with the CDC, and how the CDC practically controls many industries’ markets. A few “tell stocks” are indicators for the market right now, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Cramer said. “Roku is a great measure of sentiment," he said. "Yesterday it was up huge, which means we’re going back with the stay-at-homes. Just watch Roku, because it really is the market. There are these tell stocks, and it’s just kind of absurd.” Cramer gave the cruise ship industry as an example of how the CDC can put out notices and alerts that completely fluctuate the markets. For instance, he said cruise ship companies have been talking about sailing for three days now, and with the CDC’s confirmation that “they’ll sail someday soon,” the stocks continue to rise. “I wish I could tell people who’ve never traded or invested before how stupid this market is. There are just these themes, and the themes just don’t stop.” Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) is leading the S&P thanks to the CDC’s optimistic view on the pandemic, the vaccine and the notion that the masses will one day again want to get onto a cruise ship with hundreds of strangers post-pandemic, the CNBC host said. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Materials SectorWhy It Might Be Time To Buy Twitter And Paycom© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘We’ve reached a tipping point’ on bitcoin adoption, Fidelity’s Tom Jessop says

    Tom Jessop, head of Fidelity Digital Assets at Fidelity Investments, says that the maturation and adoption of digital assets as a class of investments will continue at a rapid race in coming years, signally that crypto may have turned a corner in the world of traditional finance.

  • Bloomberg Foresees Bitcoin Rallying to $400K This Year

    Analysts at Bloomberg Crypto argue the largest cryptocurrency might be due for a run analogous with the steep rallies of 2017 and 2013, following prior "halvings" on the blockchain network.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon outlines 'serious weaknesses' of virtual work

    JPMorgan says the pandemic will change how it manages its real estate business, but it will continue with plans to open a new headquarters in NYC.