Museum fundraising lags, a county supervisor says. He's rebuffed by his colleagues

The fundraising for Milwaukee Public Museum's new facility has sparked a disagreement among County Board members.

A county supervisor says Milwaukee Public Museum's fundraising for its new facility is lagging − prompting two colleagues to criticize his remarks.

Supervisor Ryan Clancy made his claim at a County Board meeting.

Clancy referred to presentations museum President and Chief Executive Officer Ellen Censky made at two recent board committee meetings.

She told committee members a groundbreaking for the new museum is planned for late spring if a private fundraising goal is reached.

The museum so far has raised $66 million from more than 250 donors. The museum has requests pending before foundations and individuals, and is on pace to meet its goals, she said.

Clancy, speaking at Thursday's board meeting, said the fundraising numbers provided by museum officials don't appear to support Censky's statement.

"It looks to me like it's far behind," Clancy said.

That led Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman to say Clancy was calling Censky a liar, and said Clancy provided no evidence to support his statement.

"Let's put up or shut up," said Wasserman.

He said Clancy's comments could hurt the fundraising efforts − which are supported by a $45 million pledge from Milwaukee County.

Supervisor Steve Taylor said the museum's fundraising seems to be on pace.

Taylor also said the county won't release its funds for the project until the museum hits a fundraising threshold to ensure the facility is built.

Censky told committee members the five-year private fundraising campaign was launched in July 2022.

Along with $45 million from Milwaukee County and $40 million from the state, the museum is seeking $5 million in federal grants.

The project costs are $240 million.

The goal is to raise $108 million of the $150 million in private funds by the groundbreaking, Censky said. The current fundraising is focused on gifts of at least $100,000.

That $108 million goal includes donations for the museum's endowment, which wouldn't be used for building the new facility.

From the groundbreaking to the end of 2025 the focus will be on gifts of at least $25,000. The goal is to reach $130 million by then.

The final phase, for all donations, is to reach $150 million by the end of 2026.

The cost of designing and constructing the new museum and its exhibits is estimated at $190 million. Additional costs include $25 million for the museum's endowment, $20 million to move the collections and $5 million to pay for the fundraising campaign and project management.

The new museum is planned for West McKinley Avenue and North Sixth Street.

The current museum, which opened in 1963 at 800 W. Wells St., is too large, inefficient and affected by years of deferred maintenance, according to museum officials.

