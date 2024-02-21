Museum to host bus trip to Raleigh

Feb. 20—HIGH POINT — The High Point Historical Society's monthly program next month will be an all-day bus trip to Raleigh on March 13.

Participants will take a charter bus to view the "Furniture: Crafting a North Carolina Legacy" exhibition at the North Carolina Museum of History, tour the State Archives and enjoy lunch at one of the many downtown restaurants.

The current exhibition at the Museum of History explores how North Carolinians have contributed to the state's economy through furniture production. It looks at the evolution of style from colonial to modern, shows how furniture is made, and delves into the state's furniture identity. Participants will get to learn about High Point's role in the greater history of North Carolina furniture manufacturing while also getting to see a variety of impressive pieces of furniture from the museum's collection.

The State Archives collects and preserves historically significant archival materials relating to North Carolina. This includes a large section on government records, as well as several specialized sections, collectively called the State Archives of North Carolina. Participants will be given a special tour of the archives to learn more about the collection and the department's preservation work.

The trip is open to the public. Tickets are $60 apiece, which does not include lunch. To RSVP, contact the museum at 336-883-3021 or crystal.williams@highpointnc.gov.