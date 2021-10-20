U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Museums/Musées Canada Inaugural Summit Announced; Registration Now Open

·3 min read

Kitchener-Waterloo's THEMUSEUM set to host national event January 16-19, 2022

KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Museums/Musées Canada has announced that registration is now open for the inaugural Museums/Musées Canada Summit 2022.

Museums - Musees Canada | January 16-19, 2022 (CNW Group/THEMUSEUM)
Museums - Musees Canada | January 16-19, 2022 (CNW Group/THEMUSEUM)

The Museums/Musées Canada inaugural Summit will coincide with The Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED exhibition, delivered by DHL, hosted at Kitchener's THEMUSEUM and taking place at venues across Kitchener and Waterloo such as the Waterloo Marriott, Delta Hotel and Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI).

Museum professionals across Canada have identified a need in the sector which spawned the 3-day Summit. Many museums, including national organizations have witnessed leaders being dismissed or stepping down for various reasons recently. The situation has worsened as many museums are reeling from the effects of the pandemic and are in crisis mode.

A group of next generation and experienced leaders were led through facilitated sessions this spring by Capacity Canada identifying the need for dialogue, mentorship, networking, and support, not for museums but for those who work at museums or in the broader sector.

In response to that need, the inaugural Museums/ Musée Canada Summit will take place in Kitchener-Waterloo from, Sunday, January 16 to Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to create a new model, one with leadership in mind. It is not meant to rival any other associations but to compliment the identified needs," said David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener.

Museums Canada will focus on next generation and experienced leadership, travelling exhibitions and the future of the industry providing mentorship, networking and creativity through dialogue and professional development opportunities.

Highlights confirmed to date for the event include a guided tour of The Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED exhibition; a keynote from UNZIPPED's Curator, Ileen Gallagher; a tour of the Stratford Perth County Museum and the Justin Bieber: Steps to Stardom exhibition; a virtual presentation from Australia Emerging Together with keynote speaker Janet Carding, former CEO of the Royal Ontario Museum and Vice President of the CMA. A joint session with young professionals presenting a vision for the future for equity, diversity, and inclusion at museums will be included in addition to a variety of other events.

"As the pandemic wanes we believe there will be a growing desire for people to meet in person — to share their successes and their misses. And, most importantly to reconnect for three days and throughout the year," said Marskell.

Registration is now open with details at www.museumscanada.ca.

ABOUT MUSEUMS/MUSÉES CANADA
Museums/Musées Canada is a grassroots, member-focused organization designed to support work in museums, galleries, science centres and related cultural institutions across Canada. Through networking, mentorship and professional development opportunities, Museums/Musées Canada is helping to build a collaborative future for museum workers.

Website: www.museumscanada.ca

ABOUT THE ROLLING STONES | UNZIPPED
The Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED delivered by DHL is the first international exhibition by and about the world-famous rock band. Following engagements in London, the United States, Australia and Asia, the show toured Europe in revamped form in 2020. The exhibition features hundreds of original Stones artifacts and memorabilia, offering the most comprehensive and immersive insight into the band's nearly sixty-year journey.

Website: www.UNZIPPEDkw.ca

ABOUT THEMUSEUM
We are THEMUSEUM – ONEWORDUPPERCASE. We are a new kind of experiential museum – one of maverick ideas and unexpected intersections. No dusty objects and no velvet ropes. We are a premier cultural destination dedicated to presenting fresh, inspired content from around the globe in unique and immersive ways designed to showcase art & technology at play.

Website: www.themuseum.ca
Instagram: @THEMUSEUMkitchener
Facebook: THEMUSEUMkitchener
Twitter: @THEMUSEUM
YouTube: THEMUSEUMtv

