Mushroom gin, gourmet popcorn among nominees for 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

The time has come again to vote for the "coolest thing" made in Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce released a list of more than 100 nominees hoping to compete in the eighth annual contest.

Cheese made the list — of course — but the nominees also include a Skee-Ball machine, clothing made from recycled water bottles, a car featured on Jay Leno's Garage, and drinking glasses that have propellers them.

“Wisconsin is a national leader in manufacturing, which wouldn’t be possible without the hardworking and innovative employees in the state’s top industry,” Nick Novak, WMC’s vice president of communications and marketing, said in a news release.

“This year’s nominees demonstrate not only how many cool things Wisconsinites produce," he added, "but also the career opportunities and economic output of the entire manufacturing industry.”

When and how can people cast votes?

The first round of voting begins Friday, and will determine the Top 16. After that, products will go head to head in a tournament-style bracket called Manufacturing Madness. The winner set to be announced Oct. 19.

Additional details are available at madeinwis.com.

Who won the contest in the past?

Last year's "coolest thing" was an was an electric fire truck produced in Appleton by Pierce Manufacturing.

In 2021, the 140 Ton Navy Crane from Manitowoc's Broadwind Heavy Fabrications won. Before that, the Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart made by MuL Technologies in Mequon earned the title in 2020.

Here's a look at some of the contenders for this year's competition.

Northeastern Wisconsin products include mushroom gin, gourmet popcorn

Appleton

BenShot Propeller Glass from BenShot LLC

Bevi Bottleless Water Dispensers from Plexus Corp.

Fond du Lac

Screw Press Separator from AL-INS Enterprises, LLC

Faris Gourmet Popcorn

De Pere

CB25SD Forklift from Infinity Machine & Engineering Corp.

Curb Shark from Fluid System Components

Green Bay

Desert Storm Edition Chair from Vyper Industrial

ecoMAX Cool from NPS Holdings LLC

HCC/HPC-100 Filling Line from HART Design & Manufacturing

Sway Lounge Seating from KI

Manitowoc

All American Canner from All American 1930

Ammunition and Brass Casings from AMMO, Inc.

Oshkosh

Mushroom Gin from Sturgeon Spirits Craft Distillery

Sheboygan

RACK’nPak Recycle Bagging System from PolyWrap Recycling, Inc.

Central Wisconsin makes beef sticks, custom photo engravings

Marshfield

Simply Yours Collection by Marshfield Furniture

Beef Stick from Wenzel’s Farm

Stevens Point

Single Sku Police Car bundle from Gamber-Johnson

Wausau

Tin Can End - Peel & Stick - Valved End from Roastar

Castile Bright Silver Foil Dual Metal Label Stock from Wausau Coated Products, Inc.

Wisconsin Rapids

Custom Photo Engraving on Wisconsin Hardwood from Rough Cut Company

Wenzel's Farm employees set a Guinness World Record in 2023 by making the world's longest meat snack stick, measuring 314 feet. Wenzel's Farm was nominated to be in Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce's 2023 "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest.

Milwaukee products range from pizza to water sanitation technology

Milwaukee

EcoEvie Apparel

PAD-ROO from Dakonte Product Group, Inc.

Palermo’s Pizza from Palermo Villa, Inc.

Torrent3 Treatment System from Rapid Radicals Technology, Inc.

