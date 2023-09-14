Mushroom gin, gourmet popcorn among nominees for 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
The time has come again to vote for the "coolest thing" made in Wisconsin.
On Thursday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce released a list of more than 100 nominees hoping to compete in the eighth annual contest.
Cheese made the list — of course — but the nominees also include a Skee-Ball machine, clothing made from recycled water bottles, a car featured on Jay Leno's Garage, and drinking glasses that have propellers them.
“Wisconsin is a national leader in manufacturing, which wouldn’t be possible without the hardworking and innovative employees in the state’s top industry,” Nick Novak, WMC’s vice president of communications and marketing, said in a news release.
“This year’s nominees demonstrate not only how many cool things Wisconsinites produce," he added, "but also the career opportunities and economic output of the entire manufacturing industry.”
When and how can people cast votes?
The first round of voting begins Friday, and will determine the Top 16. After that, products will go head to head in a tournament-style bracket called Manufacturing Madness. The winner set to be announced Oct. 19.
Additional details are available at madeinwis.com.
Who won the contest in the past?
Last year's "coolest thing" was an was an electric fire truck produced in Appleton by Pierce Manufacturing.
In 2021, the 140 Ton Navy Crane from Manitowoc's Broadwind Heavy Fabrications won. Before that, the Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart made by MuL Technologies in Mequon earned the title in 2020.
Here's a look at some of the contenders for this year's competition.
Northeastern Wisconsin products include mushroom gin, gourmet popcorn
Appleton
BenShot Propeller Glass from BenShot LLC
Bevi Bottleless Water Dispensers from Plexus Corp.
Fond du Lac
Screw Press Separator from AL-INS Enterprises, LLC
Faris Gourmet Popcorn
De Pere
CB25SD Forklift from Infinity Machine & Engineering Corp.
Curb Shark from Fluid System Components
Green Bay
Desert Storm Edition Chair from Vyper Industrial
ecoMAX Cool from NPS Holdings LLC
HCC/HPC-100 Filling Line from HART Design & Manufacturing
Sway Lounge Seating from KI
Manitowoc
All American Canner from All American 1930
Ammunition and Brass Casings from AMMO, Inc.
Oshkosh
Mushroom Gin from Sturgeon Spirits Craft Distillery
Sheboygan
RACK’nPak Recycle Bagging System from PolyWrap Recycling, Inc.
Central Wisconsin makes beef sticks, custom photo engravings
Marshfield
Simply Yours Collection by Marshfield Furniture
Beef Stick from Wenzel’s Farm
Stevens Point
Single Sku Police Car bundle from Gamber-Johnson
Wausau
Tin Can End - Peel & Stick - Valved End from Roastar
Castile Bright Silver Foil Dual Metal Label Stock from Wausau Coated Products, Inc.
Wisconsin Rapids
Custom Photo Engraving on Wisconsin Hardwood from Rough Cut Company
Milwaukee products range from pizza to water sanitation technology
Milwaukee
EcoEvie Apparel
PAD-ROO from Dakonte Product Group, Inc.
Palermo’s Pizza from Palermo Villa, Inc.
Torrent3 Treatment System from Rapid Radicals Technology, Inc.
Reach Becky Jacobs at bjacobs@gannett.com or 920-993-7117. Follow her on Twitter at @ruthyjacobs.
This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest announces nominees