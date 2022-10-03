U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

Mushroom Market to observe USD 18.78 Billion incremental growth, Driven by the medicinal values associated with mushrooms - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mushroom market size is expected to grow by USD 18.78 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate  Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mushroom Market 2021-2025
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BONDUELLE SA, Drinkwater Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., Highline Mushrooms, Hughes Mushroom, Lambert Spawn, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., MycoTerraFarm, Okechamp SA, and The Mushroom Co. are some of the major market participants.

Although the medicinal values associated with mushrooms increased the growth of the market. Mushrooms are considered a superfood, are high in antioxidants, and contain selenium, which is a mineral that is not present in most vegetables. This mineral plays a vital role in liver enzyme function and aids in combating cancer by detoxifying cancer-triggering compounds in the body. It also decreases tumor growth and prevents inflammation. In addition, supply chain challenges and labor shortages are major challenges for this market. This labor shortage existed prior to 2020, which the pandemic shutdown has compounded. The US food supply chain challenges were caused due to an increase in the demand for mushrooms during the post-pandemic era but the shortage in the supply of mushrooms. To know more about the drivers, trends and challenges Request a sample report here.

Mushroom Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mushroom Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The mushroom market share growth in the fresh mushroom segment will be significant during the forecast period. Globally, there has been an increase in the consumer base of this market. An increase in R&D activities and innovation in mushroom cultivation is expected to help the fresh mushroom market grow rapidly. There is also a high demand for fresh mushrooms, as consumers have increased their preference for organic and unprocessed foods.

  • Geography

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing vegan population and shifting trend toward nutrition-rich food will facilitate the mushroom market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our mushroom market report covers the following areas:

Mushroom Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mushroom Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Mushroom Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mushroom Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mushroom market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mushroom market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mushroom market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mushroom market vendors

Mushroom Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 18.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.69

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

China, US, The Netherlands, Japan, Canada, and Ireland

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BONDUELLE SA, Drinkwater Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., Highline Mushrooms, Hughes Mushroom, Lambert Spawn, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., MycoTerraFarm, Okechamp SA, and The Mushroom Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Fresh mushroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Canned mushroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Dried mushroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BONDUELLE SA

  • Drinkwater Mushrooms

  • Giorgio Fresh Co.

  • Highline Mushrooms

  • Hughes Mushroom

  • Lambert Spawn

  • Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co.

  • MycoTerraFarm

  • Okechamp SA

  • The Mushroom Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Mushroom Market 2021-2025
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mushroom-market-to-observe-usd-18-78-billion-incremental-growth-driven-by-the-medicinal-values-associated-with-mushrooms---technavio-301637680.html

SOURCE Technavio

