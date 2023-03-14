U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

Mushroom Market Size is projected to reach USD 112.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·13 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global mushroom market was valued at USD 49.8 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 112.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030), Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global mushroom market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mushrooms are a type of edible fungi that have been categorized as vegetables even though they are not technically plants. They contain many beneficial nutrients like riboflavin, potassium, vitamin D, and selenium. Dried mushrooms, frozen mushrooms, sliced mushrooms, powdered mushrooms, and mushroom extracts are all processed forms of the original mushroom. As a result, a mushroom is a primary input for the processed mushroom industry. Mushrooms are used in many processed foods, like mushrooms in a jar, mushrooms in a can, mushrooms that have been customized, and mushrooms that have been processed.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mushroom-market/request-sample


High Nutritional Properties of Mushroom Drives the Global Market

Mushrooms are the perfect food for the health-conscious and fitness-obsessed because they are low in calories and nearly 99% fat-free. These nutrients reduce oxidative stress and lower the probability of developing serious diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and dementia. Mushrooms are an excellent source of riboflavin, with just one serving providing more than 20% of the recommended daily intake. Riboflavin contributes to healthy red blood cell formation, normal vision function, and decreased tiredness and fatigue. The high therapeutic value of edible fungus and growing public awareness are also expected to fuel market growth over the next few years.

Increasing Use of Mushrooms as a Substitute for Meat Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Cremini and Portobello mushrooms have a rich, earthy, meaty flavor and texture, making them a good meat substitute. Mushrooms can be used as an alternative to meat to reduce calories and improve the taste of a dish for vegetarian, flexitarian, or meat-reduced consumers. Consumers are increasingly adopting a vegan diet in response to rising health concerns like obesity and the health benefits of plant-based meat substitutes. As a result, the mushroom industry benefits from the anticipated rise in demand for its product as a meat substitute.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 112.71 billion by 2030

CAGR

9.4% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product, Form, Distribution Channel, Applications

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Bonduelle Group, Costa Group, CMP Mushrooms, Drinkwater Mushrooms, Greenyard, Monaghan Group, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., OKECHAMP S.A., and Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing Use of Mushrooms as a Substitute for Meat Products

Key Market Drivers

High Nutritional Properties of Mushroom

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/mushroom-market


Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global mushroom market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period. Traditional Chinese medicine has long made use of mushrooms. Due to nutritional and medicinal benefits, mushroom consumption is rising across the country. As a result of their widespread acceptance and consumption, mushrooms have found the most success in the food industry in China. The mushroom market in India will be driven by the growing interest in mushroom farming among farmers looking to increase their bottom lines through increased export opportunities.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.52%, generating USD 16,378.24 million during the forecast period. Europe is a significant player in the international mushroom trade and a major destination for mushroom imports. Opportunity for niche mushrooms like gourmet mushrooms expands as the region's per capita income rises and its markets mature. The European Union's most important industries are food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. In addition, demand for meat alternatives like mushrooms is anticipated to increase in the region due to consumers' shifting preferences toward plant-based diets and healthier lifestyles. Due to their widespread inclusion in modern diets, fresh oyster mushrooms are produced commercially in this country.

North America is a prominent regional mushroom market because of higher market penetration in the region's developed economies, such as the United States and Canada. The mushroom market is being pushed forward by a growing consumer base in developing economies like Mexico. The food, pharmaceutical, and beauty product industries are particularly robust in the developed nations of North America. Premium products made with organic and natural materials command a higher price point from consumers. Demand for meat substitutes like mushrooms in the food and dietary supplement industries is expected to rise over the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness toward health and wellness in the region and a growing preference for a vegan diet.

Key Highlights

  • The global mushroom market size was valued at USD 49.8 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 112.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • Based on the product, the global mushroom market is bifurcated into button, shiitake, oyster, matsutake, truffles, and others. The shiitake segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period.

  • Based on form, the global mushroom market is bifurcated into fresh and processed. The fresh segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.47% during the forecast period.

  • Based on distribution channels, the global mushroom market is bifurcated into direct-to-customer, grocery stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores. The supermarket and hypermarket segment is the highest contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period.

  • Based on applications, the global mushroom market is bifurcated into food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The food segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period.

  • Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global mushroom market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period.


The global mushroom market’s major key players are

  • Bonduelle Group

  • Costa Group

  • CMP Mushrooms

  • Drinkwater Mushrooms

  • Greenyard

  • Monaghan Group

  • Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

  • OKECHAMP S.A.

  • Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co.Ltd


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mushroom-market/request-sample


Segmentation of Global Mushroom Market

By Product

  • Button

  • Shiitake

  • Oyster

  • Matsutake

  • Truffles

  • Others

By Form

  • Fresh

  • Processed

By Distribution Channel

  • Direct to Customer

  • Grocery Stores

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online Stores

By Applications

  • Food

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Cosmetics

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Central and South America

  • The Middle East and Africa


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mushroom-market/toc


Recent Development

  • In January 2021, South Mill Champs ("SMC"), one of North America's largest producers of premium mushrooms, acquired The Mushroom Company of Cambridge, Maryland.

  • In February 2022, Monterey Mushrooms introduced a new product line consisting of organic full spectrum and Mycelium Plus mushroom powders for use as ingredients by food and supplement manufacturers.


News Media

Plant-Based Meat: A Delicious Way to Be A Part of Growing Veganism

Top 10 Vegan Food Companies In The world In 2020

Global Mycelium Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 7.8%


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Plant-Based Meat Market: Information by Source (Soy, Pea, and Wheat), Product (Burgers, Sausages), and Region- Forecast till 2031

Vegan Food Market: Information by Product Type (Dairy Alternatives, Meat Substitutes), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Functional Mushroom Market: Information by Type (Reishi, Cordyceps), by Application (Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplements), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Nutraceutical Products Market: Information by Type (Dietary Supplements, Functional Beverages, And Functional Food), Form, Distribution Channel, and Region — Forecast Till 2030

Dietary Supplements Market: Information by Form (Soft Gel/ Pills, Liquid), Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Loss), Ingredient, End-Use, Sales Channel, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Dementia Drugs Market: Information by Indication (Lewy Body Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease, Vascular Dementia), Drug Class (MAO-B Inhibitors, Glutamate), and Regions-Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


