U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,212.46
    +46.01 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,791.31
    +501.23 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,091.49
    +61.12 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.22
    +29.47 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.99
    +1.35 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.40
    +12.40 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    +0.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0340 (+2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3913
    +0.0104 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1590
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,967.55
    -1,216.25 (-3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    803.30
    -47.04 (-5.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.12
    +24.65 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

Music licensing marketplace Songtradr raises $50M

Brian Heater
·1 min read

Music licensing marketplace Songtradr this morning announced a $50 million Series D. The oversubscribed round – which features Regal, Aware Super, Perennial, Argo and Greencape – follows a $30 million raise last August, bringing the Los Angeles company’s total funding to north of $100 million.

The platform licenses music to high profile names for advertising, films, TV, gaming and the like, including Disney, Netflix, Apple, Coca-Cola, Amazon and Google. It hosts songs from some 600,000 musicians/songwriters/rights holders.

The service hasn’t had any issue spending its funding to date. Earlier this month, it announced the acquisition of creative agency MassiveMusic. Other acquisitions made in the past year include Cuesongs, Song Zu, Pretzel and Tunefind.

The company says the new funding will go toward even more M&As, new products and an increase in global headcount. The company is headquartered in L.A., but also has offices in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Image Credits: Songtradr

“Songtradr is rapidly accelerating as we continue to develop our tech-enabled B2B music ecosystem and integrate our new acquisitions,” CEO Paul Wiltshire said in a press release. “Attracting such a blue-chip investor base into this round further endorses our vision of the future music industry in this rapidly evolving digital world, providing a strong foundation for the future.”

Wiltshire adds that the company saw a 100% y-o-y revenue growth for 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    You bring up an interesting dilemma some retirement savers may not think of, which is having your retirement assets locked away in investment portfolios intended to be used at an older age. Employer-sponsored retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans, are a great tool for investing for retirement because they are tax-deferred, which means more money is growing until it’s time to withdraw. The first task is to double check on your company’s policy for the age 55 rule (for readers unfamiliar with this rule, it allows people age 55 or older who were separated from their jobs — either because they were fired or voluntarily left — to tap into the 401(k) from their current employer before the required age 59 ½).

  • ‘Big Short’ Fund Manager Warns of ‘Mother of All Crashes’ in Crypto

    Michael Burry issued the warning in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

  • Gates Split Casts Harsh Glare on $170 Billion Money Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost three decades, Michael Larson has quietly shuffled around one of the world’s biggest fortunes with a chief priority: Keep his fabulously wealthy bosses out of the headlines.The conservative bets, the nondescript office, the investment firm’s generic-sounding name; they were all carefully designed to shield Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates from criticism and produce steady, if seemingly unimpressive, returns.The couple’s divorce announcement last month cracked the cur

  • GE Announces Date of 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split, Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

    The multinational conglomerate General Electric Company (GE) announced the date for its 1-for-8 reverse stock split to be effective post-close of trading on July 30. The shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 2. Shares closed down 1.7% at $12.78 on June 18. Over the years, GE has gradually divested several businesses, including nearly all of GE Capital, without making any related alterations to reduce the share count. (See GE stock chart on TipRanks) Carolina Dybeck Happe,

  • Bitcoin Leads in $1 Billion 24-Hour Liquidation Pile-Up

    Bitcoin (BTC) heads up a huge liquidations pile-up as recorded on Bybt. At the time of press, the trading information platform recorded well over $1 billion liquidated in 24 hours across exchanges.

  • It’s Official. GE Set the Date for Its Reverse Stock Split.

    Investors have known about the plan for months, but on Friday, GE said it will take place on July 30, after the market closes.

  • 10 Best Data Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best data stocks to buy now based on the data of over 860 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. You can skip our detailed analysis of the data industry and go directly to see the 5 Best Data Stocks to Buy Now. The data […]

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    We’re halfway through the year, and while the markets have been volatile, investors are having a good time so far. The S&P 500 has gained 11% year-to-date, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ has gained 9%. With the Fed keeping interest rates at historic lows, stocks are offering better rates of return – and they are keeping ahead of inflation, as well. But while the overall markets are up, individual stock performance can and will vary. Which means that in the midst of a general rising trend, it’s still

  • A new round of surprise tax refunds is coming this week. Will you get one?

    If you qualify, you won't have to do anything to get your payment.

  • The ‘Death Cross’ Comes for Bitcoin

    Amazon’s Prime Day is here, Americans are 65% vaccinated, FTSE Russell rebalances, and other news to start your day.

  • American Airlines to Cut 1% of July Flights Amid Operation Strains

    American Airlines (AAL) will cancel about 1% of its flights in July in response to bad weather and labor shortages in some of its hubs. The airline expects the cut to offer an additional layer of resilience to its operations in the summer, even as it struggles with a significant uptick in demand, reports Reuters. The cancellations are expected to impact a small number of customers. In addition, the airline will shift its focus to markets where it has multiple options for re-accommodations. "(We)

  • Lundin Mining Updates Candelaria 2021 Production Guidance

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported that 2021 production guidance for its Candelaria Copper Mining Complex ("Candelaria") in Chile is reduced to 150,000–155,000 t of copper and 85,000–90,000 oz of gold on a 100% basis.

  • ﻿ Gold Royalty and Ely Gold to Combine to Create a Leading Growth and Americas-focused Precious Metals Royalty Company

    Gold Royalty Corp. ("GRC") (NYSE American: GROY) and Ely Gold Royalties Inc. ("Ely Gold") (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 21, 2021, pursuant to which GRC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Ely Gold (the "Ely Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — June 21

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • Lidar Technology Will Enable a Self-Driving Future. What to Know About 6 Stocks.

    Lidar companies, and stocks, are relatively new. So is the tech, leaving investors in a tough spot. But there are a few ways to build a position in the technology that will enable self-driving cars.

  • Biden has now canceled $3B in student loans as broad debt forgiveness waits

    His administration just gave relief to borrowers who brought claims against their school.

  • 10 Chip Makers Paid Nearly $8 Billion in Stock Options. Why Investors Should Care.

    We screened the PHLX Semiconductor index for companies paying out the most to employees. The amounts are hefty.

  • Tesla Isn’t the Only Self-Driving Car Company. The Stocks to Buy—and Ones to Avoid.

    Autonomous taxis are available in Arizona and Nevada, and the technology is making creeping progress into everyday cars. How to play it.

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on billionaire growth investor Philippe Laffont’s Q1 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Philippe Laffont, the billionaire who runs New York-based hedge […]