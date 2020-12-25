U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,703.06
    +13.05 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,199.87
    +70.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,804.73
    +33.62 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.95
    -3.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.23
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9260
    -0.0290 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3523
    -0.0047 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.5720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,188.33
    -256.79 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.50
    +24.96 (+5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,502.11
    +6.36 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,656.61
    -11.74 (-0.04%)
     

Music made 2020 better, but we failed to make 2020 better for musicians

Brian Heater
·5 min read

“Are you okay?”

I don’t have a good answer to the question. Knowing full well that I’m talking back to an algorithm -- even one asking the same question of everyone with a different band mad-libbed in -- doesn’t soften the blow. Am I? Are we? Is anyone, really?

In this case, it’s referring to Waxahatchee. I mean, yeah, I totally listened to a lot of Waxahatchee this year. Waxahatchee is good. Saint Cloud was one of my favorite albums of the year. Katie Crutchfield’s music doesn’t exist in the Elliott Smith, Leonard Cohen bin for me. It’s not time to send up the signal flares when you see the band all over my Spotify social feed.

The Spotify roasting AI that’s been making the rounds this week is a fun exercise in music snobbery. It also may be brushing against some larger truth here. Something I think we all considered at least in passing this year when Spotify offered its annual “Wrapped” year in review.

What’s the soundtrack to the worst year, ever? What do we listen to while the world burns? In 2009, a former CNN intern stumbled across a video tape in the archives labeled with the title, "Turner Doomsday Video.” The minute-long video features a band playing, "Nearer My God To Thee,” believed to be the final song played by the band on the Titanic. It carried the explicit instructions, “HFR [Hold for Release] till end of the world confirmed.”

Barring any sort of last-minute surprise, it seems likely we’ll make it through 2020 shy of a full-on apocalypse (in spite of, perhaps, the best efforts of some). But for me, Spotify’s year in review was a testament to hell year, just as my Apple Watch exercise bars saw a zeroing out in late-March and April, as the pandemic bore down on my home of Queens, New York and I dealt with some personal health issues.

What was pitched as a celebratory aggregation of my listening habits over the previous 12 months exited the machine as a testament to the long stretches of time where engaging with music felt like an impossibility. Ambient music and post-rock got me listening again when lyrics seemed like too much to process. And I’m sure I’m not alone in having listened to some comfort tracks with an alarming frequency.

Looking back is a useful reminder of the role music played in what undoubtedly qualifies as the worst year to date for many. It would be an overstatement to suggest that music saved my life in 2020, but it certainly cushioned the blow of one too many emotional gut punches.

“Music can lift us out of depression or move us to tears – it is a remedy, a tonic, orange juice for the ear,” the late-neurologist, Oliver Sacks wrote. “But for many of my neurological patients, music is even more – it can provide access, even when no medication can, to movement, to speech, to life. For them, music is not a luxury, but a necessity.”

Louis Armstrong put it even more succinctly: “music is life itself.”

It’s a cruel irony that, in a year when music has meant so much to so many, most musicians have struggled to make ends meet. The musical field certainly isn’t unique in that respect this year, but their struggles have been pronounced in an era when streaming revenues offer fractions of cents what musicians make in record sales, and touring has become the most important revenue stream for all but the biggest names. For the past 10 months, that all but dried up.

“The pandemic utterly decimated the live-music industry,” Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy noted in a recent interview. “There’s been almost an entire year now of absolutely zero revenue.”

In May, a survey from the Musician’s Union noted that 19% of musicians said they might end up giving up their careers due to the impact of COVID-19. Seven months later, one wonders whether that figure might have been optimistic.

Tweedy adds, “There will be places to play. But the landscape won’t ever look the same. I imagine that a lot of the more intimate music venues will be gone, just like a lot of small businesses and restaurants.”

Bandcamp Fridays will continue through next May

Bandcamp has been a beacon for many. The service’s “Bandcamp Fridays,” which waive its revenue cut, have raised $40 million to date. The site has promised to continue offering the feature at least through May of next year.

This year’s struggles have served to highlight concerns over streaming royalties. Spotify has understandably been the focal point for this conversation, all while the company has spent hundreds of millions to bolster its podcast programming. CEO Daniel Ek didn’t do himself any favors in July when he noted, “Some artists that used to do well in the past may not do well in this future landscape, where you can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough.”

Justice at Spotify demands better compensation and increased transparency for musicians

In October, Justice at Spotify rep (and Galaxie 500 member) Damon Kurkowski told me “[R]esponse from certain corners of the industry has been as cold as we expected: ‘You’re just musicians and don’t understand business,’ is the basic gist of it. To which I would say: The problem we are calling attention to is precisely that musicians have been left out of the conversation! We always come last in payment and in consultation — even though our work is what the streaming business is built on.”

The struggle to survive on music is nothing new, of course. Jazz genius Thelonious Monk famously had a benefactor in Baroness Pannonica de Koenigswarter. But just because we’ve failed musicians in the past doesn’t mean we can’t and shouldn’t do better.

Am I okay? I’m still not sure, but listening to music seems to help.

Latest Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Stock Market Pauses, Is Microsoft The Next Apple? Five Large Cap Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Dow Jones futures: As the stock market rally pauses near highs, Apple stands out, while Microsoft shapes up. Taiwan Semi and Qualcomm are large cap stocks to watch.

  • What's the Difference Between Retirement in Canada and America?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but the subtle differences between the two countries are worth noting.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Amid High Hopes For Big Annual Event?

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • If Apple makes a $75K electric vehicle, here's how it would affect its bottom line

    Speculation on an Apple car continues to run rampant. Goldman Sachs just took a crack at estimating how much money Apple would make if it enters the electric vehicle market.

  • 3 Stocks J.P. Morgan Says Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Take a deep breath, get ready, the New Year is just around the corner, and while we’re all ready to celebrate – just on principle, because getting out of 2020 is reason enough for joy – let’s also take stock of where we are and where we’re headed.There’s a growing sense of optimism, engendered by the availability of COVID vaccines and the potential they give for a return to normal on Main Streets around the country. Finally, a chance that the lockdown and social distancing regimes truly are going to end, and in the near-term. There is a real chance that, by the end of a 2021, John Q. Public may be getting back on his feet.Combine that with Wall Street’s current ebullience, as stock markets trade at or near their all-time high levels, and we are looking at the prospect of a banner year. A return to grass roots normalcy will be great – but we also have the prospect of an overall rising market. Writing from JPMorgan, chief US equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas writes, “Equities are facing one of the best backdrops in years. Risks relating to global trade tensions, political uncertainty, and the pandemic, will be going away. At the same time, liquidity conditions remain extremely supportive, and there’s an extremely favorable interest-rate environment. That’s a Goldilocks environment for risky assets.”Lakos-Bujas doesn’t shy away from quantifying his optimism. He is predicting as much as 19% gains for the S&P 500, saying that the index will hit 4,000 in the early part of 2021 and reach as high as 4,400 in the later part of the year. Turning Lakos-Bujas' outlook into concrete recommendations, JPM’s cadre of stock analysts are pounding the table on three stocks that look especially compelling. We ran the trio through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about.Sotera Health (SHC)Sotera Health occupies a unique niche in the healthcare industry, offering, through its subsidiaries, a range of safety-oriented support businesses for healthcare providers. These services include sterilization procedures, lab testing, and advisory services – and their importance is immediately clear. Sotera boasts over 5,800 healthcare provider customers in more than 50 countries around the world.While not a new company – two of its branches have been in business since the 1930s and 40s – Sotera is new to the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past November. The initial offering was considered successful, raising $1.2 billion on a sale of 53.6 million shares. Earlier this month, Sotera announced that it used much of the IPO capital to pay down $1.1 billion in existing debt. This included $341 million in a first lien term loan, plus the $770 million in aggregated principal on an issue of senior secured notes. The move allowed Sotera to increase its revolving credit facility to $347.5 million. That facility is currently undrawn.Among the bulls is JPM analyst Tycho Peterson who rates SHC an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a one-year price target of $35. This figure suggests a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here)"SHC is uniquely positioned to benefit from healthy end-market growth and favorable pricing dynamics," Peterson noted. "Given a diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy, significant barriers to entry and high regulatory oversight, we project ~9% sales growth, with higher utilization driving continued expansion [and] robust FCF supports ongoing de-leveraging, leaving us positive on both the near- and longer-term outlook.” The Wall Street analyst corps is firmly behind Peterson on this one – in fact, the 7 recent reviews are unanimous Buys, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. SHC is currently trading for $26.75, and its $32.50 average price target implies an upside of 21.5% by the end of 2021. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks)Myovant Sciences (MYOV)Let’s stick with the health care industry, and look at Myovant Sciences. This clinical research biopharma company focuses on major issues of reproductive system disease in both men and women. Specifically, Myovant is working to develop treatments for uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer.Myovant’s pipeline currently features Relugolix as a treatment for fibroids and endometriosis. The drug is in Phase 3 trial for the latter, and has had its NDA submitted for the former. Also in the pipeline, and related to reproductive health, is MVT-602, a new drug designed to enhance egg maturation and aid in vitro fertilization.In addition, Myovant has announced this month that Relugolix has been FDA approved – under the brand name Orgovyx – as a treatment for advanced prostate cancer. The drug is the first, and currently only, Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for the disease. Orgovyx is expected to enter the market in January 2021.Analyst Eric Joseph, in his note on this stock for JPM, describes how he is impressed by Relugolix “based on the clinical and commercial potential of lead asset relugolix for the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids, as well as in men for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer."The analyst added, "In women's health, we believe the totality of phase 3 data to date de-risks the likelihood of relugolix approval in the US for uterine fibroids and endometriosis – commercial opportunities that are underreflected at current levels. Further, we see an attractive commercial setup for relugolix in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer as an oral LHRH alternative with a differentiated CV risk profile.”These comments support Joseph’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on MYOV, and his $30 price target implies a 31% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on Myovant comes from 5 reviews, and the breakdown is clearly for the bulls: 4 to 1 in favor Buy versus Hold. The stock’s $22.80 share price and $36.40 average price target give a robust upside potential of ~59%. (See MYOV stock analysis on TipRanks)Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)For the third stock, we’ll change lanes from health care to finance, where Metropolitan Bank Holding operates – through its subsidiary, Metropolitan Commercial Bank – as a full-service bank for business, entrepreneurial, and personal customers in the mid-market segment. The bank’s services include business lending, cash management, deposits, electronic banking, personal checking, and prepaid cards. In a year that has been difficult for most of us, MCB has managed to post steadily increasing revenues and solid earnings. The bank’s top line has increased from $33 million in Q1 to $36 million in Q3. EPS was stronger, at $1.27 per share, up 30% year-over-year. The gains come as the bank gives forward guidance of $153.9 million in total revenues for next year, which – if met – will reflect a 22% gain over 2020.While MCB’s financial performance has shown steady gains, the share appreciation has not followed suit. The stock has only partially recouped losses taken last winter at the height of the corona crisis, and is currently down 26% this year.Watching the New York banking scene from JPM, analyst Steven Alexopoulos notes general difficulties in the commercial real estate loan sector – an important part of MCB’s portfolio – due to the ongoing pandemic issues. In this environment, he sees Metropolitan Bank as the right choice.“We’re not as bearish as most on the outlook for New York real estate. Having witnessed many cycles in NYC, the time to buy has been when the herd is running in the other direction. In past cycles, MCB has been an outperformer on credit metrics in regards to its loan portfolio relative to our coverage group,” Alexopoulos noted.Alexopoulos goes on to explain another key strength in MCB’s loan portfolio: “In a low interest rate environment, MCB stands better positioned than peers to withstand NIM headwinds with 59% of MCB’s loans being fixed rate and 67% of the remaining floating rate loans have floors to protect from lower short-term rates…” To this end, Alexopoulos rates MCB an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $50 price target. Should the target be met, investors could pocket gains of 43% over the next year. (To watch Alexopoulos’ track record, click here)Some stocks fly under the radar, and MCB is one of those. Alexopoulos' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See MCB stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Trump wants bigger stimulus checks, but the House said no. What now?

    The House has ignored his call for $2,000 payments, not $600. What's next?

  • My husband and I are planning to give our daughter a home for Christmas. Are we making a mistake?

    ‘2020 is a good year to gift just to time stamp use of a very generous unified gift and estate tax credit available now,’ one expert suggested.

  • China Tells Alibaba It Means Business. What That Means for the Stock.

    Beijing is targeting the e-commerce giant and its co-founder. Regulators are likely to go after other companies too.

  • McKesson Stock May Be the Real Covid Vaccine Winner. Morgan Stanley Explains Why.

    The Moderna shots alone could be worth as much as $1 billion to McKesson’s 2021 revenue and $1 a share to its earnings, says analyst Ricky Goldwasser.

  • Musk Says It’s ‘Impossible’ to Take Tesla Private, Mulls New IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk said it’s “impossible” to take Tesla Inc. private now even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation.“Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now (sigh),” Musk said in response to a tweet saying he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more.”Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year ahead of the addition to the benchmark measure. The gain is twice the advance of the next best performer on the gauge. The share price jump also created millionaires among its investors, and propelled Musk’s net worth by $132.2 billion to $159.7 billion, making him the world’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Bloomberg Wealth: The Tesla Investors Who Are Now MillionairesMusk also said Starlink, SpaceX’s budding space-internet business, would likely be a candidate in his group to go public once its revenue growth becomes “reasonably predictable,” echoing similar comments by the company’s president to investors earlier this year.Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has already launched more than 240 satellites to build out Starlink, President Gwynne Shotwell said at a private investor event in February.A listing would give investors a chance to buy into one of the most promising operations within the closely held company. “Right now, we are a private company, but Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public,” she said then.Investors have to this point had limited ways to own a piece of SpaceX, which has become one of the most richly valued venture-backed companies in the U.S. by dominating the commercial rocket industry.In addition to a contract from NASA for a version of its next-generation Starship spacecraft that can land astronauts on the moon in 2024, SpaceX also has an agreement with a Japanese entrepreneur for a private flight around the moon in 2023. And it will be ready to launch its first Starship flight to Mars in 2026, Musk said earlier this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QuantumScape Was Unknown a Few Months Ago. Now It’s One of the Most Valuable Stocks in the Car Industry.

    The decade-old battery maker went public by merging into a SPAC in November. Since then, its stock has taken a remarkable rise. Why is a bit of a mystery.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy While Dividend Holds Steady Amid Steep Cuts?

    Exxon Mobil has prioritized maintaining its dividend while oil prices remain low. Is Exxon stock a good buy?

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy Now As 737 Max Heads For U.S. Return?

    Is Boeing stock a good buy now as the 737 Max grounding is lifted? Look at the aerospace giant's fundamentals and stock chart.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy As Wall Street Gets Bullish On Turnaround?

    GE's turnaround is winning over more believers on Wall Street, and the Boeing 737 Max is returning to service soon. Is GE stock a buy right now?

  • Nikola: Time to Buy the Dip? Analyst Weighs In

    Things are going from bad to worse for Nikola (NKLA). For a stock that was on fire during the year’s first half, the electric truck maker’s comedown has been brutal. A series of events – allegations of fraud committed by founder Trevor Milton, his subsequent resignation, a severely underwhelming deal with General Motors – have sent investors to the exit gates.Now it looks like even the trash wants nothing to do with Nikola.On Wednesday, the company announced that its plan to design and build BEV garbage refuse trucks for waste collection company Republic Services has collapsed.The company has cited that the cost to build the trucks would be higher than expected and would take too long, after both sides concluded that building the refuse truck using the Nikola Tre as its base would not work.The market, evidently, did not like the latest setback and shares dropped nearly 20% over the past two trading sessions. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner puts the disappointment down to the fact “RSG was Nikola Tre’s only external customer announced so far, and was perceived as providing some external validation of its economics.”However, putting a positive spin on proceedings, the analyst thinks the deal’s severance could work in Nikola’s favor.“The refuse truck would have required large expenditures that were not necessarily transferable to other core business pursuits and the TAM is also relatively small,” the analyst noted.That said, Nikola has other issues to contend with; the analyst feels uneasy about the development of Nikola’s BEV truck, which is anticipated for late 2021. Although the first trucks have been manufactured and are currently in the testing phase, “no customers have been announced yet, and Nikola’s economics with it could be unfavorable for years.”“Overall,” Rosner summed up, “We remain on the sidelines of NKLA, and will be studying closely some of the milestones expected to be announced in 1H21, including a potential hydrogen infrastructure partner.”Accordingly, the analyst rates NKLA shares a Hold, although he might as well have said Buy — because his $26 price target implies ~88% upside from current levels. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)Rosner’s colleagues think Nikola is worth a punt. The average price target is a touch higher than Rosner’s and at $26.67 implies gains of 92.5%. All in all, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. (See NKLA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Can Bitcoin Hit $100,000 in 2021? Regulators and the Bulls may have to Battle it out!

    Bitcoin had an impressive year in 2020, assuming there is no year-end meltdown. More of the same would deliver $100,000 for the bulls…

  • Does Stimulus Package Make Carnival Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Ah, "Carnival." The name conjures smiles. And some cruise lines are about to resume trips. So is this a good time or bad time to invest in Carnival?

  • By Filling ‘The Gap’ in the Electric Revolution, XL Stock Will Soar Above $100

    Two days before Christmas 2020 — when many investors and traders were looking to just relax and prep for the holidays — fleet electrification company XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) took Wall Street by storm, with XL stock soaring as much as 80% in a single day on the back of a confluence of good news. Source: nrqemi / Shutterstock.com No one saw this big rally in XL stock coming. Well, almost no one. In InvestorPlace’s financial newsletter The Daily 10X Stock Report — which is aimed at delivering to your inbox, every single day, a stock pick that could rise by at least 10X — I alerted subscribers on Dec. 18 that XL stock was an explosive play on the electric vehicle revolution with enormous long-term upside potential.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips At the time, the XL stock price was $15. The XL stock price today stands north of $30 — meaning XL stock has doubled for Daily 10X subs in less than a week. In other words, no one saw this massive rally in XL stock coming except for The Daily 10X subscribers … and in seeing the big rally come before anyone else, those subs have made 100% their money in four trading days. Believe it or not, being alerted to huge winners before they stage breakout rallies has become par for the course at The Daily 10X. Those subscribers were also told about Nio (NYSE:NIO), Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), MindMed (OTCMKTS:MMEDF), FuboTV (NASDAQ:FUBO), QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS), Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR), JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS), Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), and many, many others before those stocks staged huge breakout rallies, and have scored 100%-plus gains in all those names, too (to read more about the newsletter, click here). But back to XL stock, I think this big December breakout could actually be just the beginning of a much bigger, longer uptrend wherein shares soar above $100. Sign Up for Luke’s Free Hypergrowth Investing Newsletter Here’s how that could happen. The Electric Vehicle Revolution’s ‘Gap’ The world’s passenger and commercial fleets are being electrified. That much is certain. Thanks to falling costs, shifting laws, and improving technology, electric cars, busses, vans and trucks will increasingly become the global norm. But ubiquity for electric vehicles is a long way off. Most cars on the road today (about 97%) are powered by fossil fuels. By extension, nearly all of the automotive manufacturing capacity in the world is wired to create gas and diesel vehicles. Producing enough EVs to displace the tens of millions of gas and diesel cars, busses, vans and trucks on the road today will require a “re-jigging” of the world’s automotive manufacturing network – something that will inevitably take years, even decades, to fully complete. But we need to reduce carbon emissions now. And so “The Gap” emerges in the EV Revolution. Today, there exists a big gap in the automotive market between robust demand and need for cleaner energy vehicles, and limited supply to meet that demand. Someone has to fill that gap. That someone is going to be XL Fleet — which, of course, is great news for XL stock. XL’s Plug-and-Play Solution to Decarbonize Fleets The aforementioned EV Revolution Gap exists for one big reason – making electric cars is fundamentally different than making diesel and gas cars. So, if an auto maker like Ford (NYSE:F) or General Motors (NYSE:GM) wants to make a new fleet of EVs, they can’t just tweak their existing manufacturing plants. They have to make some drastic changes, the sum of which will require a lot of time and money. But what if no drastic changes were needed? What if Ford and General Motors could simply make one small tweak to their manufacturing plants, and… voila, produce eco-friendly vehicles? Surely, that would fix the EV Revolution Gap, no? It would – and that’s exactly the dream that XL Fleet is trying to make a reality. Xl Fleet has created a proprietary line of eco-friendly powertrains designed for medium-duty commercial vehicles that are simply plug-and-play solutions for auto makers to immediately and cost-effectively decarbonize their fleets. The idea is simple. Let’s say Ford wants to make an eco-friendly version of its Transit Van. The company could create an entirely new manufacturing plant for the new van, which would take several quarters and millions of dollars. Or, Ford could keep its old plant, and simply swap in an XL powertrain to improve the fuel efficiency and carbon emissions profile of the van. Very little extra cost. Very little assembly line adjustment. And almost no added time. In other words, XL Fleet has created a series of powertrain solutions which can be used immediately — and without much extra cost — by fleet operators to reduce carbon emissions. XL Fleet fills “The Gap” in the EV revolution, and that has huge long-term implications for XL stock. Hybrid First, Electric Second To be sure, XL Fleet’s powertrains are not fully electric. They are hybrid. That’s why they work as a plug-and-play solution in current auto manufacturing plants. But hybrid is better than nothing – and given that EV production capacity is still decades away from being fully capable of supplying the entire auto market, XL Fleet’s hybrid powertrains are a huge step in the right direction, and a highly attractive, scalable solution for fleet operators today. That’s why XL Fleet has amassed an unrivaled blue-chip customer base over the past few years, the likes of which includes FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). These major corporations see XL powertrains as an optimal way to cheapen and accelerate their path towards being reducing emissions. Thereafter, XL Fleet will create a path for them to go fully electric. That’s because XL Fleet is developing a fully electric version of its plug-and-play XL powertrain. That fully electric powertrain could very well turn into the foundational technology upon which a big chunk of tomorrow’s electric fleets are built. If that does happen — and the odds are in XL Fleet’s favor — then XL stock will soar to $80 in the long run (at least). XL Stock to $80? According to Bloomberg NEF – one of the most qualified clean energy research firms in the world that always seems to spot-on about the EV revolution – less than 10% of medium-duty commercial vehicle sales in 2030 will be electric. That means 90% won’t be electric, equating to over 1.5 million medium-duty trucks, the vast majority of whom will be looking for alternative decarbonization routes. The fastest option? The most cost-effective option? The most proven option? The best option? XL powertrains. Even if XL Fleets nabs just 10% of this market, that implies over 150,000 powertrain deliveries in 2030, which my numbers say could flow into nearly $4 billion in revenues and $550 million in net profits. A 20X multiple on that implies a potential future valuation of $11 billion. Based on the current fully diluted share count, that implies a long-term price target for XL stock of roughly $80. Could the XL Stock Price Hit $100? Importantly, my $80 long-term price target on XL stock doesn’t include any penetration into the heavy-duty market, for which XL Fleet is designing a new eco-friendly powertrain platform that is expected to launch soon. Nor does it include XL Fleet’s fully electric powertrain concept, which is also expected to come-to-market soon. Both of those new products represent significant addressable market expansions – and could end up being game changers in their own right. They could easily add another few billion dollars in revenue (at least) and few hundred million dollars in profits (again, at least). If profits do run to $1 billion by 2030, then this is a potential $20-plus billion company in the making (using a 20X multiple). That equates to a future XL stock price of $140. Bottom Line on XL Stock By filling “The Gap” in the EV Revolution, XL Fleet could one day turn into an enormous company at the epicenter of fleet electrification — and XL stock could turn into your next big winner. On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The New Daily 10X Stock Report: Dozens of triple-digit winners, peak gains as high as 926%… 1,326%… and 1,392%. InvestorPlace’s bold new initiative delivers one breakthrough stock recommendation every trading day, targeting gains of 5X… 10X… even 15X and beyond. Now, for a limited time, you can get in for just $19. Click here to find out how. In addition, you can sign up for Luke’s free Hypergrowth Investing newsletter. Click here to sign up now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post By Filling ‘The Gap’ in the Electric Revolution, XL Stock Will Soar Above $100 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy Now As M&A Drives Growth?

    Nvidia earnings are booming, fueled by takeover deals and strong demand in key segments. Nvidia stock has been a big winner. But is it a buy now?

  • ARK ETFs Are More Popular Than Ever. What It Means for Investors.

    Two ARK funds received enormous inflows Wednesday, outpaced only by the much larger SPDR S&P 500 ETF.