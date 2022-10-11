Music market to grow by USD 50.46 Bn by 2026, Increasing adoption of digital music to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The music market is expected to grow by USD 50.46 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 11.84% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the Increasing adoption of digital music. In addition, the Increase in mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances among vendors and the entry of new players is anticipated to boost the growth of the Music Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Music Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Aspiro AB, Bertelsmann SE, and Co. KGaA, Deezer SA, Kobalt Music Group Ltd., NORTHERN MUSIC Co. Ltd., Pioneer Music Co., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, THEME MUSIC Co. Pvt. Ltd., Warner Music Group Corp, Yamaha Corp., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

Major Five Music Companies:

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers products, services, and solutions that enable customers to create, publish, and promote content from anywhere.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company includes Google infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers.

Apple Inc.: The company offers products for insight analysis, actionable data, data mining, and tech partners.

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA: The company offers a wide range of solutions such as advertising, digital, social, and others.

Kobalt Music Group Ltd.: The company offers web analytics software such as garage methodology.

Music Market Segmentation

Source

Geography

The recording segment's market share will expand significantly. Recent years have seen a sharp increase in the popularity of music on mobile platforms, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue during the forecast period, driving the segment's growth. This is mainly because of growing internet usage and the rise of smartphones and tablets, especially in developing economies. As a result, a rise in the demand for music content on mobile platforms is anticipated to benefit the recording segment, which will then aid in the expansion of the market under consideration throughout the course of the projected period. Buy Sample Report.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

One of the main factors boosting the expansion of the music sector is the rising use of digital music. Presently, roughly 60% of the money made by the recording sector comes from digital music, which includes music streaming and downloading.

Digital music is expanding due to the increasing use of mobile devices like smartphones and tablets as well as the accessibility of high-speed Internet connectivity. The audience for digital music has also grown as a result of the creation of numerous mobile applications and websites. However, factors such as illegal downloads and piracy may impede the market growth. Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Online Movie Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online movie market share is expected to increase by USD 22.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.95%.

Stock Music Market by License Model and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stock music market share is expected to increase to USD 505.24 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.

Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.84% Market growth 2022-2026 $50.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Aspiro AB, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Deezer SA, Kobalt Music Group Ltd., NORTHERN MUSIC Co. Ltd., Pioneer Music Co., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, THEME MUSIC Co. Pvt. Ltd., Universal Music Group, Vivendi SE, Warner Music Group Corp, Yamaha Corp., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Source

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Source

5.3 Recording - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Live - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Source

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 Apple Inc.

10.6 Aspiro AB

10.7 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

10.8 Deezer SA

10.9 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

10.10 Sony Group Corp

10.11 Spotify Technology SA

10.12 Tencent Music Entertainment Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Music Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/music-market-to-grow-by-usd-50-46-bn-by-2026--increasing-adoption-of-digital-music-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301644890.html

SOURCE Technavio