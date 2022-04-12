Music Production Software Market to record USD 296.27 Mn growth | Professionals segment to generate maximum revenue | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global music production software market size is expected to increase by USD 296.27 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.37% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The global music production software market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. During the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to intensify with new product launches, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established players in the market are increasing their focus on the development and introduction of music production software as well as updating the old versions of music production software.
Technavio identifies Ableton AG, Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Cockos Inc., Image Line Software NV, MAGIX Software GmbH, PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc., Reason Studios AB, and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of DJ software to produce music will offer immense growth opportunities, the easy availability of open-source software will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Music Production Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The music production software market is segmented as below:
End-user
Type
Geography
The professionals segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the growth of the global film industry. Also, the rising demand for music streaming services is contributing to the growth of the segment. Similarly, by type, the editing segment held the largest share in the market in 2021. The market growth in these segments will be significant during the forecast period.
By region, North America is expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players. The high concentration of popular musicians and music production companies is creating strong demand for music production software in the region. The US is a key market for music production software in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our music production software market report covers the following areas:
Music Production Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the music production software market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the music production software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Music Production Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist music production software market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the music production software market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the music production software market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of music production software market vendors
Music Production Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 296.27 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.37
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ableton AG, Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Cockos Inc., Image Line Software NV, MAGIX Software GmbH, PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc., Reason Studios AB, and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Impact of COVID-19
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Professionals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Non-professionals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Editing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mixing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Recording - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Ableton AG
Adobe Inc.
Apple Inc.
Avid Technology Inc.
Cockos Inc.
Image Line Software NV
MAGIX Software GmbH
PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc.
Reason Studios AB
Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
