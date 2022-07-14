U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,808.00
    +14.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,702.00
    +98.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,852.75
    +55.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,715.90
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.61
    +0.83 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.20
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    +0.12 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0560 (+1.93%)
     

  • Vix

    26.40
    -0.42 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9600
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,573.16
    +361.69 (+1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.01
    +13.22 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Music Production Software Market Size to Increase by USD 369.87 million during 2022-2026, Rising number of musicians and artists to boost market growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Music Production Software Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The market is expected to grow by USD 369.87 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.31%. The rising number of musicians and artists is notably driving the music production software market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Music Production Software Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Music Production Software Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

North America will account for 42% of market growth. In North America, the US is the main market for music production software. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in South America, Europe, and MEA combined.

Over the projected period, the significant rise in the use of music production software among industry experts, including artists and music production businesses, will support the expansion of the North American music production software market. Download Sample Report.

The Music Production Software Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Ableton AG: The company offers unique software and hardware for music creation and performance such as Live, Push and Link.

  • Adobe Inc.- The company offers music production software such as Audition which is a comprehensive toolset that includes multitrack, waveform, and spectral display for creating, mixing, editing, and restoring audio content.

  • Apple Inc.- The company offers Logic Express 7, which is a music production software that delivers professional-quality audio.

  • Avid Technology Inc.- The company offers Audio Software which is music production software for aspiring artists and professionals.

  • Cockos Inc.- The company provides audio and music software products such as REAPER, ReaPlugs, OSCII-bot, NINJAM, JSFX, LICEcap, SnapEase, PathSync, and WDL.

The Music Production Software Market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key
vendor profiles and offerings – Click here for Sample Report

The study also analyses the market segmentation of music production software by end-user, type, and geography in great detail.

Based on the type

  • Editing

  • Mixing

  • Recording

Based on end-user

  • Professionals

  • Non-professionals

Based on geography,

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

The rise in the use of DJ software to create music is one of the major drivers propelling the market for music production software. Young people's growing interest in music is creating numerous opportunities for DJ artists to perform live, which is one of the ways that organizers and musicians can make money. Another trend for music production software that is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector over the forecast period is the rising need for digital audio material. Request Sample Report.

Related Reports

5-D Building Information Modeling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Geospatial Data Analytics Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Music Production Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 369.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ableton AG, Acon AS, Acoustica Inc., Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Bitwig GmbH, Cockos Inc., GoldWave Inc., Image Line Software NV, iZotope Inc., MAGIX Software GmbH, MakeMusic Inc., MOTU Inc., MuTools, NCH SOFTWARE Pty Ltd., PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc., Reason Studios AB, Serato Ltd., and Yamaha Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Editing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Mixing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Recording - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Ableton AG

  • 11.4 Adobe Inc.

  • 11.5 Apple Inc.

  • 11.6 Avid Technology Inc.

  • 11.7 Cockos Inc.

  • 11.8 Image Line Software NV

  • 11.9 MAGIX Software GmbH

  • 11.10 PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc.

  • 11.11 Reason Studios AB

  • 11.12 Yamaha Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/music-production-software-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-369-87-million-during-2022-2026--rising-number-of-musicians-and-artists-to-boost-market-growth----technavio-301585958.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk v. Twitter: a Third Powerful Player Makes Noise

    The CEO of Tesla and the management of Twitter have just started a legal battle after Musk withdrew his offer to acquire the platform.

  • California Truckers Struggle to Comply With New Employment Law

    Trucking companies and truck owner-operators are scrambling to figure out how to operate under a new California law that toughens definitions of nonemployee drivers, upending decadeslong practices that have allowed truckers to work as independent contractors.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    The Tesla CEO's definition of energy independence for an EV world means you have to have the batteries.

  • Explainer-Can Elon Musk defy a court if ordered to buy Twitter?

    Twitter Inc has sued Elon Musk to force him to go through with the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. What happens if Twitter succeeds and the world's richest man, who regularly taunts securities regulators, refuses to comply with the court order? CAN A COURT ORDER MUSK TO BUY TWITTER?

  • Gasoline Demand Is the Lowest in a Year. It Isn’t Because of Pump Prices.

    Somewhere between 4% to 6% of gasoline demand has been almost permanently destroyed in the era of hybrid and remote work, RBC estimates.

  • 2 Mining Stocks That Could Be in Trouble

    Mining stocks could capitulate given waning demand for industrial metals

  • Gas price drop hits 30 straight days as oil prices continue collapse

    Record-high gas prices might be in the rearview mirror for drivers, as prices at the pump have now fallen 30 days in a row amid a drop in crude oil.

  • Exclusive-Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff after regulatory crackdown-sources

    Alibaba Group is cutting over a third of staff in its in-house deals team, four people with knowledge of the matter said, after Beijing's sweeping regulatory crackdown sharply slowed the Chinese e-commerce behemoth's dealmaking pace. Alibaba plans to reduce its strategic investment team of more than 110 people, mainly based in mainland China, to about 70, said two of the people, adding the company has already informed a bulk of staffers of their redundancy. The company's deals team also has staff in Hong Kong, they added.

  • Morgan Stanley Misuse of Personal Devices Costs $200 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley said it expects to pay a $200 million fine related to a broad US investigation into the use of unapproved personal devices.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowMore Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion FearsThat a

  • Gas prices: 'Prices are coming down,' says Biden official

    Despite the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate surging 9.1% in June, White House officials expect sticker prices, including gas prices, to decline as the administration continues to combat inflation.

  • Why Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia is unlikely to contribute much to oil’s price decline

    President Joe Biden is in the Middle East late week and the pressure is on for the U.S. to look to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, for more barrels of oil. Limits to global production capacity, however, are likely to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, analysts say.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Airlines ‘in firefighting mode’ amid staffing shortages, analyst says

    Moody's Senior Vice President Jonathan Root joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the labor shortages at airlines and airports as well as the outlook for travel disruptions and flight capacity.

  • Oil dips below $92 a barrel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the oil market's recent volatility and crude oil slipping below $92 a barrel.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • Groundbreaking judge will oversee Twitter's lawsuit against Musk

    The first female chief judge on Delaware's nationally known business court will oversee Twitter Inc's lawsuit that seeks to hold Elon Musk to his agreement to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, according to court records. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor, or chief judge, last year after the retirement of Andre Bouchard on the Court of Chancery, a favored venue for large corporate disputes.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give You More Money in Retirement?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers are using up their retirement savings too quickly –either because they're underestimating how much they need or are living longer than they'd guessed they would. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEC Chair: Investors need to know ‘someone is not lying to them’

    Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities & Exchanges Commission (SEC), joins Yahoo Finance crypto reporter Jennifer Schonberger in an exclusive interview in which he talks crypto regulation, asset-backed securities, and potential SEC action going forward.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.